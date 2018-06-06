The 5 Blogger Favorites from the 2018 New York Baby Show are notable for their variety, excellence, and demonstration of innovation and quality in the baby gear space

We are pleased to present our third-annual Blogger Favorites list from the 2018 New York Baby Show! This year, the Show was attended by over 75 bloggers from the pregnancy, baby, toddler, and family space. The bloggers in attendance (see list below) chose favorite products that they posted about on their websites and across their social media channels. The following five products are the items from the Show that received the most blogger votes!

The 2018 New York Baby Show took place on May 19-20 2018, at Pier 94 in New York City, introducing thousands of new and expectant parents to a variety of products and services in the baby and maternity realms. The largest consumer event in the country for expectant and new parents, the annual New York Baby Show is a joint effort of Family Media, the corporate owner of New York Family, and the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).

The 2018 Blogger Favorites are:

La Petite Creme is an All-in-one Cleanser & Protective Lotion which replaces the use of baby wipes (cleansing), baby powder (moisture control), diaper ointment/balm (protection), and diaper cream (calming/soothing). With six natural ingredients and no harmful chemicals, La Petite Creme is a cleanser, a protective balm, and a diaper rash soother all-in-one. lapetitecreme.com

Lunii lets children compose their own stories, boost their imagination, and learn–all while having fun and enjoying novel and age-appropriate technology! Lunii allows children to enrich their vocabulary by leading them on exciting and unexpected journeys. My Fabulous Storyteller comes preloaded with 48 adventures stories where children choose certain specific starting points–the rest is done by Lunii magic, ensuring a new story every time; plus, it’s lightweight and portable and never requires WiFi of BlueTooth to operate. lunii.fr/en

Romp & Roost is changing the playpen game with its unique patented design. It is an oversized collapsible play yard, an oversized single travel sleeper, and a dividable dual travel sleeper all wrapped up in a compact bag with wheels. With the divider out, it is a large area with flooring that is a safe and plentiful environment for one or even two infants to play independently or together; with the divider out, it is a large sleeping area for a child who is too big for a traditional travel play yard but not quite big enough for a regular bed; with the divider in, if you have two infants or twins, you have the ability to sleep both children. rompandroost.com

Story Time Chess is a revolutionary new game that lets you teach your child how to play chess as young as the age of 3! The game utilizes a unique cast of characters in fun and interactive stories; these stories and characters help children progressively learn to play chess. The stories focus on why chess pieces move in their own unique ways and are supported by activities that cement chess knowledge in your child’s mind. storytimechess.com



Travel Tray is focused on stopping spills in the car–it’s great for toddlers and for when you’re on the go. Travel Tray securely holds cups, bottles, snacks, and food in a handy tray that attaches to the side of a car seat.Plus, it’s easy to clean, sturdy, and designed to keep snacks easily accessible and mess-free. traveltray.us

Our 2018 Bloggers include:

411mommas, A Rain of Thought, Adore Them, Alicia Ever After, Apple Moms in the Hudson Valley, babydroppings, BabyGotChat, BabyNav, Beauty and the bump, Bronxmama, Brooklyn Active Mama, The Brooklyn Mom, C’est La Vie, Chasing Blueberries, The Creative Kitchen (Cricket Azima), day to day MOMents, Debra’s World, Dellah’s Jubilation, The Digital Latina, Downtown Chic Moms, Editorials of Angela Ricardo, Ezra and Caleb’s Mom, Fairfield County Moms Blog, FairyDealMother, The Feisty Foodie, FiDi Families, Five Little Words, For The Love To, Football Food and Motherhood, Grits in the City, If She Can Make It There, Inbliss01, Jersey Family Fun, Just a BX Mom, Just For Moms, Life as Leah, Life with Tanay, LivingLaVitaMama.com, Lunamommyvlogs, Macaroni Kid Manhattan East Side, MadMamaNYC, The Mama Maven, Mami Does It All, The Mint Chip Mama, The Mom Friend, momconfessionals.com, Mommy’s Bundle, The Mommy Elf, Mommy to Max, Mommy Posh, Mommy University, Mommybites, mommygorjess, MomTrends, The new modern momma, New Mommy Bliss, Nat’s Next Adventure, The Next Kid Thing, NYMetroParents.com, SeeMommyMove, Shaniqua Garvin, Thirtymommy, Trendy Chaos, Twindollicious, Twiniversity, Urban Milan, US Japan Fam, Veep Veep, Westchester County Moms Blog, and Yoli’s Green Living.