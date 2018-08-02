Where can you escape and sink your feet into the pink sand in less than two hours? Enter Bermuda. Bermuda is ideal for families looking for an easy escape but want it to feel light-years away. With its proximity to the East Coast and as a Zika-free zone, Bermuda is a destination to return over and over again.

STAY

Head to Rosewood Tucker’s Point for a luxurious stay and a wealth of activities. The chic resort boasts four pools outfitted for infinite fun, a kids’ club with countless activities, a water sports center, fine-dining with ocean or harbor views, tennis courts, a croquet lawn, spa, championship golf, and Bermuda’s largest private beach.

Be sure to reserve the Manor House Poolside Deluxe Room. The room offers the space and comfort of Deluxe Rooms with the added bonus of your own private poolside alcove complete with canopied daybed and access to the Castle Harbor Pool. This setup allows the kiddos to nap in the poolside daybed (or inside for traditionalists) while mom and dad and older sibs can enjoy the pool knowing their little loved ones are close by.

Next, head to the private beach club (via the resort’s shuttle service) where the quiet stretch of pink beach is simply picture-perfect. Sink your toes into the pink sand and cool off with a jump in the crystal-clear ocean. Complete the experience with beachside butler service (indulge with a rum swizzle and a virgin daiquiri for your mini-me), two additional pools with poolside dining, and full ocean view restaurant. You can also take a quick turn to the boating and dive center and charter your own ride to sail along and snorkel like the locals.

After a day full of island adventure, the kids will have worked up an appetite and there are some fantastic fine-dining options that accommodate families. On property, be sure to check out The Point, where you can eat al fresco or dine inside the historic Pan Am room. When we weren’t dining poolside or at the beach, our family-favorite restaurant was the beach club restaurant Sur Mer.

EXPLORE

The city of Hamilton offers history, shopping and dining along Front Street and more. In season, celebrate the Harbor Nights and join the party with street music, food and dancing. Mingle with the local artisans and take home a special piece of Bermuda like the unique and distinct Alexandra Mosher pink sand jewelry. It will be a sure conversation starter. At the Royal Naval Dockyard, beware of the Bermuda Triangle and focus on the artisans, ranging from clay works to glass blowing and rum cake making. Follow it up with a requisite visit to the Frog and Onion Pub.

Our most special and memorable adventure was to Dolphin Quest. Dolphin Marley was my daughter’s favorite. From their initial meeting at the water’s edge platform, it was love at first sight. They greeted each other cautiously at first with a gentle pat and then she won Marley over when feeding her a fish. Soon after, they waved hello and held hands and by the end shared a twirly dance, high fives, and a kiss. She kissed a dolphin and she liked it! It was life-changing.