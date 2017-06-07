4 Family-Friendly International Yoga Day Events In NYC

The third annual International Yoga Day is June 21, so lay down your yoga mat and get moving! Keep calm and breathe on with the kids at these family-friendly yoga events happening around NYC.

On the longest day of the year, channel your inner calm with this free event in Times Square! Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga presented by Aerie will include classes will be taught by Douglass Steward, Catherine Gignac, Jen Lobo, and more. Each person is allowed to attend one class, and classes run all day from 7:30am to 8:30pm. Yoga mats and water will be provided along with other freebies. Tickets are free but registration is required. Children must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by a guardian. timessquarenyc.org

Need some yoga before the official International Yoga Day of the year? The Consulate General of India will present a celebration of International Yoga Day on Monday, June 19 at Castle Clinton in Battery Park from 5 to 8:30pm. Free 30-minute yoga and meditation sessions will be led by the Hindu Temple of North America, Mallakhamb Federation, Urban Yogis, and more. A performance by the band Butterthief will conclude the event. Admission is free but registration is encouraged. nyc.com

Join the UN for The International Day of Yoga on June 20 for a special yoga session on the North Lawn of the UN premises. Swami Sivadasananda of Sivananda Yoga Retreat and Swami Chidananda Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan will lead the yoga session. There will also be a musical yoga performance and special yogic meals will be served. pminewyork.org

Come listen to a panel of experts discuss the importance of yoga for health! Speakers include Dr. Nata Menabde, Executive Director of the World Health Organization in New York, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji of Parmarth Niketan of Rishikesh, India, Anupam Kher, an Indian actor, among others. The event will be held in the ECOSOC Chamber in the UN Headquarters in New York on June 21 from 10:30am to 12:30pm. pminewyork.org