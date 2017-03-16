15 Great Events For Spring 2017

Adventures in Art and Technology

March 1–April 29

All Ages

Your kiddos can experience a progressive event that mixes art and technology! For one month kids can enjoy an interactive pop-up activity center that will inspire their young minds at ARTech: Adventures in Art & Technology. They will have loads of fun while learning creatively through experiential workshops, installations, and interactive activities focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Through the various stations, kids will discover how these values impact their daily lives and the world around them. Prices may vary, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 3-7pm and Saturdays & Sundays from 10am-5pm, hours may vary. 459 West 14th Street, 212-274-0986, artech.splashthat.com

Tilt Kids Festival

March 4–April 16

All Ages

Kids can enjoy art in a fun and interactive way at the Tilt Kids Festival! With events that challenge the boundaries of art forms, kids and adults of all ages will discover, think, and create through imaginative performances and events. From innovative workshops to interactive theater and dance parties, audiences will be inspired. Festival events will take place in various cultural locations throughout the city, and feature programming ranging from high-flying acrobatics and open philosophical discussions for kids, to a new adaptation of a classic fairytale told through a combination of film and live performance. Don’t miss out on an immersive experience for the entire family that will definitely be one for the books! Price, days, and times vary. Location varies, please call or check website for information. 212-355-6100, tiltkidsfestival.org

The Way Back Home

March 10-26

Ages 3-5

In this outstanding stage adaption of Oliver Jeffers’ The Way Back Home, kids will follow the larger-than-life journey of a boy who discovers an airplane in his bedroom and flies it into outer space! Imaginations will truly take flight as characters from the book are brought to life through puppetry, original music, and amazing theatrics. This action-packed adventure will leave kids on the edge of their seats, as they watch the plot unravel in astonishment. Your little adventurer will also learn a valuable lesson about finding the courage to conquer the unknown, and the importance of good friendships. $13-20, times and dates vary. New 42nd Street Studios, 229 West 42nd Street, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org

The Lightning Thief

March 19

Ages 6-11

In this spectacular edition of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians story The Lightning Thief, children can follow the epic journey of Percy Jackson as he goes on a 10-day mission to retrieve Zeus’s lightning bolt. After being kicked out of boarding school, he is labeled as the prime suspect, but vows to catch the thief and solve the mystery while learning more about himself along the way. Children will be on the edge of their seats as Percy’s world is brought to life in an action-packed theatrical adventure. $30, 1:30pm. Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich and West Streets on the BMCC campus), 212-220-1459, tribecapac.org

Macy’s Flower Show

March 19-April 2

All Ages

Spring is here, and NYC is in full bloom. What better way to welcome spring than by stopping by Macy’s Department Store to view their iconic annual Flower Show? Bring the whole family and open your senses to an amazing experience. See the stunning blossoms and extravagant, colorful displays while enjoying entrancing aromas as you walk through hundreds of gorgeous flower arrangements contributed from gardens all over the country. Plus, there will be special events throughout the show including live music, kid-friendly activities, and seminars. Families have two weeks to check out this vibrant event! Free, open to the public during store hours. Macy’s Herald Square, 151 West 34th Street, 212-695-4400, macys.com

PAW Patrol Live!

March 23-26

All Ages

Kids can become a part of the PAW Patrol Cheer Team and participate in one of the PAW Patrol’s many adventures at “PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue!” Join Ryder and the pups, Rocky, Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and the rest of the gang on their action-packed adventure as they rescue missing Mayor Goodway. With lively music, special effects, traditional theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall, families will watch in amazement as these pups come to life. Kids will love being transported to popular locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay. $30-145, various times, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 7th Avenue between 31st and 33rd Streets, 212-465-6741, theateratmsg.com

From Book to Boat

March 25

All Ages

Bring your kids to the South Street Seaport Museum to share the joy of books through animated storytelling! Join bestselling author and illustrator Brian Floca in a special 10-year print anniversary celebration of his award-winning book, Lightship. This story telling will engage kids and adults of all ages through a special, interactive reading of the book from the author himself. Afterwards, families can enjoy a presentation on the creation of the book, which includes slides and stories about the author’s inspiration—the South Street Seaport Museum’s own lightship exhibit, Ambrose—and the process of researching, writing, and illustrating a picture book. Plus, stick around for a Q&A and drawings after the presentation! $20-25, 10am-12pm. Melville Gallery, 213 Water Street, 646-765-4773, southstreetseaportmuseum.org

Discovering the Middle Ages

April 1

Ages 8+

Families can watch in amazement as New York Times bestselling author Adam Gidwits and Grammy-nominated performer Benjamin Bagby bring the Middle Ages to life through stories and songs in “Thalia Kids’ Book Club: Dragons, Troubadours, and Fools.” Discover the Middle Ages through multiple educational activities such as a performance of medieval music that will have kids on their feet, a reading that will spark the imagination, an interactive performance with the audience staging scenes from the book, and a medieval discussion that will intrigue all ages. Stick around for a book signing, and don’t forget that it’s April Fool’s Day, so costumes are encouraged. $16 for non-members/$13 for members, 11am. Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, symphonyspace.org

The Harlem Globetrotters

April 2

All Ages

Bring your family to a one-of-a-kind basketball performance that will impress and amaze even the biggest of basketball fans. The Harlem Globetrotters have a few tricks up their sleeves that will excite fans of all ages. With just their bodies and a few basketballs, this amazing group brings ball handling magic and entertainment to the court. Plus, hang around after the game for autographs and photographs from the star-studded group themselves. $21-143, 12pm. Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, 917-618-6100, harlemglobetrotters.com

Baby Got Bach

April 8

Ages 3-6

Introduce your kids to the world of classical music! “Baby Got Bach” is a hands-on musical experience where kids will learn musical concepts and play together on percussion instruments at a jam session. Then people of all ages will enjoy a memorable, live concert performed by world-class concert performers led by pianist Orli Shaham. $20, 10am. Weill Art Gallery, Lexington Avenue at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, 92y.org

Children’s Carnival

April 18-19 & 25-26

All Ages

Looking for some spring fun for your kiddos? Join the Queens Country Farm Museum for their annual Children’s Carnival. Kids will have classic carnival fun enjoying all the attractions the Queens County Farm Museum has to offer such as carnival rides, food, hayrides, a petting zoo, and so much more. Forget the hustle and bustle of the city for a day and take some time to enjoy some good ol’ traditional carnival fun! $9, 11am-6pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, Queens, 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org

Earth Day Celebration

April 22

All Ages

Go green and celebrate Earth Day with MCNY! The event, which honors the 47th annual Earth Day, features family-friendly and educational activities for all ages including songs, books, and healthy snacks. Enjoy learning about numerous ways New Yorkers work to protect our planet through an interactive scavenger hunt. Afterwards, design a pot inspired by nature and plant a seed to take home and watch grow! Show your kids that learning about our planet can be fun! Registration suggested, though not required. Free with museum admission, 11am. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Avenue at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, mcny.org

Sakura Matsuri

April 29-30

All Ages

Join the Brooklyn Botanical Garden for their annual cherry blossom festival! Sakura Matsuri celebrates the spring blossoming of the cherry trees, and you can witness the true beauty of spring unfold! Bring the whole family to participate in this jam-packed two-day festival that offers over 60 events representing both traditional and modern Japanese culture. Come out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of pink-and-white petals, bands playing traditional songs, dance performances, and so much more! $25-30; free for members and children under 12, 10am-6pm. 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-623-7200, bbg.org

Peter Rabbit Tales

May 6

Ages 3-9

Happy Birthday, Beatrix Potter! Join the Enchantment Theatre Company in celebrating the author’s 150th Birthday as they bring her entrancing story, “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” to life! Kids can follow the adventurous story of four little rabbits, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-tail and Peter, in a cautionary tale about the consequences of misbehaving! The theatrical tale is told using eccentric masks, imaginative puppets, magnificent scenery, and original music. Kids will love entire production while learning a powerful, inspiring lesson. $25-29, 2pm. NYU Skirball Center, 566 LaGuardia Place, 212-998-4941, nyuskirball.org

Mother’s Day Garden Party

May 13-14

All Ages

What better way to celebrate the mothers in your life than spending the day in one of New York’s most stunning spring settings? Enjoy a day full of live entertainment, family-friendly games, picnicking and more at the New York Botanical Garden. Moms will love a special Mother’s Day brunch featuring a wide variety of treats while relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. $8 and up, 10am-5pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, 718-817-8700, nybg.org

