Outdoor Exercise Classes in New York City for Parents

In-person exercise classes are popping up around New York City for you to get active and some fresh air. While our Zoom classes have been amazing keeping us active indoors and mentally sane, many of us still miss being able to go to our favorite studios and work out in person with others. Luckily, many studios have adapted to the outdoors and some indoor gyms are even getting ready to welcome their members back at limited capacity. If you are looking to get out for some exercise, browse through our roundup of outdoor exercise classes.

**Please check the website for updates before heading to a class.**

Outdoor Exercise Classes in NYC



SoulCycle – Hudson Yards

556 W 33rd St. New York, NY 10001

SoulCycle introduced SoulOutside this summer and is still going strong at Hudson Yards. These outdoor classes have bikes set up 6 feet apart, a silent disco audio system, and updated safety measures to keep riders and instructors safe.

The outdoor studio tent is set up in the Hudson Yards Plaza right outside of the studio. All you have to do is visit their schedule online and sign up for a class.



Yoga Agora – Astoria

Astoria Park and 31st Ave

If you are looking to take your yoga classes from Zoom to the outdoors while the weather is still nice, you can join Yoga Agora with their weekly classes. These in-person yoga classes are held throughout the week at Astoria Park and 31st Ave. Just make sure to visit their online schedule and book a class.

BYKlyn Yard – Park Slope

421 Dean St., Brooklyn, NY 11217

BYKlyn is NYC’s first outdoor cycling studio! Come and cycle with one of their many instructors and use their special Sound Off equipment so that you can clearly listen to the instructor and the music as you workout. These classes are for everyone, whether you are a regular or just starting out cycling — this is a zero judgment zone. As long as the weather permits, this studio will be around as long as possible, however, there are no classes on rainy or 90+ degree weather. Just head to their site for their online schedule of classes and sign up!



Salsa In Queens – Astoria

Astoria Park Pool Deck

Dance it out with Salsa In Queens’ in-person dance classes held weekly. Anyone at any level can come and dance salsa and bachata in this fun, social distancing environment. Get some fresh air and have a great time learning new moves! All in-person classes will be held at the Astoria Park Pool Deck. Make sure to check their site to sign up for classes.

Chelsea Piers Fitness – Chelsea

60 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10001

If you are wanting a little variety in your workouts, Chelsea Piers offers several classes throughout the week for your workout needs. From strength training like Strength3D to low impact classes like Vinyasa Yoga, Chelsea Piers is here to help you stay physically and mentally healthy during these times. Just head over to their site to become a member and book your favorite class.