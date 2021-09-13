Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 17-19

Get ready for the last weekend of the summer in NYC! Take your kids to see a Broadway show, grab a bite at the famous Smorgasburg or explore the Puppets of New York Exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York!

Looking for family activities around the city that won’t break the bank? Check out Free Things To Do In NYC!

234 W 42nd St. | Details

Calling all Broadway fans! Thinc Design, a world-renowned design firm has put together a collection of over 100 costumes that you have seen on the big stage or screen that you can now see up close! Costume makers and experts will also be at the event to give guests the inside scoop of how these costumes were made. To top it all off, all proceeds go to the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which helps sectors of the entertainment industry that have been hit the hardest over the last year. This exhibition runs through September 26.

110 5th Avenue | Details

Blast off into space at the new Cosmic Camp store! This is CAMP’s ​​first adventure-themed experience and it sure to be out of this world! This new experience is made up of an 8,000-square-foot play space and has many interactive activities and games that your kids will have the opportunity to try out.

Details

Long Beach is a great destination for families to make some fun memories this summer! Families can go and spend the day at the beach, or you can spend some time exploring the many attractions and food options that they have. Pack up the car and take the kids to explore all that Long Beach has to offer!

1220 Fifth Ave at 103rd St. | Details

Learn about the history of some well known friends that have been entertaining us in NYC for years! People of all ages can come and explore all that the exhibit has to offer, along with live performances and panels, workshops and movies. Jim Henson and Julie Taymor, Basil Twist and Theodora Skipitares, and Ralph Lee and Pura Belpré are some of the amazing puppeteers that will be featured in the exhibit. Puppets of New York will be open at the Museum of the City of New York from Friday to Monday until September 30th.

Details

The time has finally come for Broadway to reopen! This beloved New York activity is perfect for any family to enjoy. Some big name shows that are taking the stage once again are The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin and Waitress. Many of these shows open on September 14th, but tickets are on sale now!

Prospect Park & Williamsburg | Details

Whether you love sweets, salt or anything in between, Smorgasburg has it all and more! The New York Times has named this food market as “The Woodstock of Eating” for its outrageous amount of small business food vendors. This famous market has locations in Williamsburg and Prospect Park and each of them will have 35 or more vendors that are ready to serve you some amazing food. Make sure you come to this market with an empty stomach because you won’t be able to resist all of the amazing creations that will be sold here!

Citywide | Details

Taekwondo and karate have taken the world by storm and kids have been loving it! Not only are martial arts classes fun, but they also teach you valuable life skills that your kids will hold onto for the rest of their lives! Have your kids learn discipline and respect while also having loads of fun by taking an after school or weekend class!