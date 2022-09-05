Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 9-11

School may be back in session, awesome weekends are here to stay! Have an in-house game night, check out a carnival or festival with or meet butterflies.

We have what you need to make this weekend a great one!

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning | Details

The Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL) is kicking off their Fall 2022 semester with a day of fun for the whole family. Check out their classes and workshops led by professional teaching artists. Classes offered include ceramics, piano, animation, voice, painting, acting and more. Check out what JCAL has to offer!

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum | Details

Learn about butterflies, moths and caterpillars with the nature educators at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. The whole family will enjoy the unique experience of seeing butterflies up close, and even feeding them! While you’re there, check out games and crafts.

Various Locations | Details

September is a busy month for family-friendly outdoor celebrations like festivals, carnivals, fairs and parades. There are must-do events across all five boroughs, Westchester, Long Island, Rockland even in New Jersey. Whether you’re looking for a food truck festival, a music festival or a good old-fashioned county fair, there are a wide variety of choices for your family.

You can have an awesome weekend without even leaving the house! Round up your favorite board games and have a family game night. Bored of the standards like Monopoly or Trivial Pursuit? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of new board games for you and your family to try.

Bella Abzug Park | Details

This fitness class brings together high-energy music and athletic drills, positive affirmations, breathwork and more to get your child moving while also boosting their confidence. Each class includes a motivating warm up, a circuit style workout, team activities, a high-energy closer and a cool down.

The Skyscraper Museum | Details

Make the city greener with this program at the Skyscraper Museum. At this event, kids will learn about how architects can create buildings that conserve energy and incorporate plants and green spaces. They’ll even have a chance to create some designs of their own, redesigning New York skyscrapers to include these new ideas.

Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza | Details

This event is an annual, free public performance ritual for peace. Over 100 dancers will emerge in Lincoln Center, and the program is made possible through partnerships with community groups like Chelsea Factory, the Julliard School, Steps on Broadway and more. This year, the presentation will incorporate elements of the reimagined versions that were presented during pandemic years. Can’t make it to Lincoln Center? The event will also be livestreamed, so you can catch it wherever you are this weekend.

American Veterans Memorial Pier | Details

Come together as a community and pay tribute to those we lost. The community vigil is hosted by NIA Community Services Network, NYC Council Member Justin Brannan, NYS Senator Andrew Gounardes, and NYS Assembly Member Peter J. Abbate, Jr.