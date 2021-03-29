Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 2-4

It’s starting to finally feel like spring and we have some awesome things to do this weekend! Head to Domino Park’s interactive art installation, participate in Queen County Farm Museum’s Egg Hunt, or go on a family bike ride.

Looking for more fun activities in spring? Check out our NYC Spring Bucket List!

Domino Park’s Reflect

Domino Park | Now – April 15 | Details

The work of art features three concentric rings, each consisting of small platforms that can react to the visitor’s footsteps. These platforms ignite in a beautiful and unique display, making the participants as much a part of the art as the circles.

Reflect is sure to wow visitors of all ages while keeping them socially distanced. It is clear from the Brooklyn artist Jen Lewin that visiting the piece at day and at night are different experiences. Both will mystify audiences, but it is worth experiencing twice. Once in the light, and once in the dark.

And it is totally free!

Easter Fun Day Cruise

2 East 42nd Street | April 4th at 12:30pm | Details

If you’re looking for a unique way to enjoy the holiday, take a trip on an Easter cruise around New York City. You’ll be able to participate in some classic Easter egg hunts on the deck, as well as many other activities. Your family can get involved in Easter basket decorating, face painting and get a photo op with the Easter bunny with standard admission, and can get even more with the premium admission including a brunch menu, drinks for the adults, and other exclusive area access. It’s an enthralling way to spend the holiday that no one in your family will ever forget.

Explore Belvedere Castle

Central Park

A top attraction in Central Park, Belvedere Castle has charmed families for years. Your kids will get a kick out of this magical-like beauty — especially as they get to climb up the spiral staircase inside! Enjoy breathtaking views from multiple levels of the Castle, and spend the rest of the day exploring Central Park. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Mid-Park at 79th, New York, NY 10024.

Go on a Family Bike Ride with Marine Park Rentals

Marine Park | Opens March 27 | Details

We can’t get over how adorable these bike rentals are at Marine Park. For families with little ones, these family unit bikes are perfect for a spring outing. The Deuce Coupe sits two adults and two kids, while the Double Surrey can fit up to six people (four pedal) and two little ones in the basket. Choose which bike is best for your family and get pedaling! Rental prices vary. Marine Park, between East 33rd St and Stuart St, Brooklyn, NY.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY at the Brooklyn Museum

Wednesdays – Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, Feb. 26 through Sept. 5 | Details

Brooklyn-based artist, KAWS, has bridged the worlds of art, pop culture and commerce for 25 years. KAWS: WHAT PARTY is featuring more than 100 works of his, ranging from graffiti to furniture. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Queens County Farm Museum Barnyard Egg Hunt

Queens County Farm Museum | April 3 | Details

If you’re looking to make a day out of participating in classic Easter egg hunts, head to Queens County Farm’s event. You can purchase tickets for a selected time to search for eggs, but there is lots of fun to be had in their outdoor space. You can visit the farm’s animals, hop on a hayride, or check out one of the amazing food vendors that will be on the grounds for the day while you wait for your hunt time. Make sure to bring your own basket to be able to participate in one of the best easter egg hunts available in the city this year.