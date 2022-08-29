The Best Fairs and Festivals in and Around NYC for September 2022

With August (and seemingly festivals season) drawing to a close and back-to-school upon us again, your kids – and maybe you – are probably a little bummed to see it go. But don’t fret! September is still mostly a summer month, with family-friendly outdoor celebrations like festivals, carnivals, fairs and parades happening every weekend in NYC and nearby, all month long.

In fact, we’d even go so far as to say September is the BEST time for outdoor events, with its cooler temperatures and festive fall themes. There’s certainly no other time of year when you can pick apples in your favorite summer dress!

If your family loves a good festival or fair in the summer or fall, then you need to check out this MEGA event roundup from our sister site, NYMetroParents. It’s broken down by region: NYC (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island), Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk), Rockland, Westchester and even some in New Jersey.

We can save you some scrolling. Just click on a region below for a huge list of kid-friendly festivals, carnivals and parades for September 2022 in and around NYC!

Highlights include The Feast of San Gennaro, the Queens County Fair, Flatbush Frolic, the Richmond County Fair, a Superhero Festival and more!

Highlights include Hudson Valley Irish Fest, Rye Food Truck Festival, Yorktown Grange Fair, a Culture, Pride, Music, Arts & Community of Africa Festival and more!

Highlights include the Water Lantern Festival in Eisenhower Park, the 2022 Long Island Fair,Harbes Orchard’s Annual Apple Harvest and their Sunflower Festival as well, the 20th Annual Long Island Garlic Festival and more!

Highlights include the New York Renaissance Faire, the Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival, Nyack’s SeptemberFest Street Fair, the Water Lantern Festival and more!

Highlights include the Annual Festival of the Sea at Point Pleasant, St. Demetrios 45th Annual Greek Festival, St. Bartholomew/UNICO Italian Festival and more!

