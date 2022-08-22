Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 26-28

It’s almost time for another awesome weekend! Try some new food at a food festival in Long Island, have a thrilling time on a roller coaster or learn about the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat. We have all you need to make this a fun weekend for you and your family!

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park | Details

The Quebec-based troupe Machine de Cirque is coming to Manhattan this weekend. Their brand-new work brings a unique spin to the circus with impressive feats, emotions, poetry, intelligence and humor. You and your family will definitely be wowed by this show.

Tanger Outlets Deer Park | Details

If you have a family of foodies, be sure to check out the Famous Food Festival at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. With over 60 vendors, this festival will feature the best food that New York, Long Island and the tri-state area have to offer. The event will also include live performances, an artist alley, mini golf, axe throwing and more. It’s a fun day for the whole family, and tickets start at only $8

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Details

Kick off the back to school season at the Back to School Bash at Atlantic Terminal Mall. It’s a free event for kids and families that will include over 20 kid-friendly activities. Check out the games, live performances, bounce house, wellness check-ins and get excited for back to school season!

Lewis Latimer House Museum | Details

This outdoor workshop at the Lewis Latimer House Museum in Queens will explore instrumental music through the science of wavelengths, vibration and sound. If you attend this event, you’ll learn how to make instruments out of objects you have around the house, explore the museum, learn about music by artists of color and even play an underwater xylophone.

Grand Central Terminal | Details

If your child is a fan of the TV show Alma’s Way, be sure to check out the Alma Train Party at Grand Central Terminal! Celebrate the hit show and the launch of the new digital game, “The Alma Train.” Attendees will get to engage with subway conductors and learn about their jobs, take a Bomba dance lesson, enjoy live music and enjoy activities hosted by the Bronx Children’s Museum, the Bronx Zoo and the Bronx River Alliance.

Citywide | Details

New York City has tons of children’s museums that are fun for the whole family. Whether your children are interested in art, science, history or anything in between, a trip to a museum can be a great day out. Interact with science at the New York Hall of Science, learn about the world around you at the American Museum of Natural History or discover the history of film at the Museum of Moving Image.

Citywide | Details

National Roller Coaster Day may have been last week, but there’s never a bad time to ride a roller coaster. There’s no shortage of awesome roller coasters in New York City and nearby for you and your family to check out this weekend.

Starrett-Lehigh Building | Details

The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure exhibition is hosting a family day this Saturday. Learn about the famous artist through a multidimensional portrait crafted by his family. The exhibition features over 200 never before and rarely before seen works by Basquiat, including paintings, drawings and even recreations of important places like his artist studio.