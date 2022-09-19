Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 23-25

Fall is finally here! And we have a round up of awesome events to celebrate the new season. Check out a circus performance, a family fall festival or an exciting day in LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester!

Here’s a list of awesome things to do this weekend.

Varsity House Health & Performance | Details

The second annual Wonder Girls Wellness Day, hosted by the non-profit Wonder Girls, strives to raise awareness of the importance of self-care, mental health and exercise. Take part in workshops and panel discussions and enter for a chance to win prizes, like a Casper mattress, a 4-month family membership to Valley Lifestyles and a $1,500 college scholarship. Attendees will go home with a swag bag of health-related products.

Brooklyn Bridge Park | Details

Trusty Sidekick Theater Company is presenting their original work, A Perfect Party for Trees, at Brooklyn Bridge Park this weekend. The performance is designed specifically for young people on the autism spectrum and is sure to be a highly immersive and sensory experience for people of all ages and backgrounds. Audiences will enjoy a mobile performance around Pier 6’s lawns guided by original music, puppets and actors.

Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse | Details

New York’s oldest advocacy group, the Brooklyn Heights Association, is hosting their Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse. This event gives visitors an opportunity to take a tour of a 1839 Greek Revival townhouse. The rooms will be transformed by a dozen interior designers from the design community.

Citywide | Details

Hispanic Heritage Month is a great time to learn about and celebrate Hispanic heritage as a family. There are a ton of events happening all over New York City and beyond throughout the month to teach your children about different cultures.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester | Details

It’s never too early to get into the Halloween spirit! Celebrate the holiday early with in-park activities including Brick or Treating through an attraction to collect LEGO bricks for a spooky build, Monster Training and Halloween-themed workshop builds. Check out character appearances and a new 4D Halloween movie, The Great Monster Chase.

Westchester Circus Arts at the Village of Sleepy Hollow | Details

This show is an adaptation of the iconic ghost story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” by the Westchester Circus Arts in the village of Sleepy Hollow. It’s a circus and theatre noir production including narration from a hologram version of author Washington Irving himself. That’s not the only hologram included in this show, either. A giant hologram of the Headless Horseman will also be making an appearance!

Sister of St. Dominic of Blauvelt, NY Motherhouse | Details

Celebrate the beginning of the fall season with your family at Fall Family Fun Day! Get ready for a day full of shopping, food, games and more. It’s hosted by the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, and their convent makes a beautiful setting for this fall celebration.

China Institute in America | Details

Celebrate the mid-autumn fall harvest at the Fall Family Festival at China Institute. It’s one of the most important festivals in China. The festival will include activities like music, art, sugar paintings, interactive events and more. Gather under the full moon with your family and share wishes of prosperity for the rest of the year.