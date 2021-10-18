Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 22-24

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in New York! Take your family to a haunted house or spooky walk, admire the beautiful fall foliage around the city, or take a weekend vacation to visit Legoland New York!

Are you looking for more fun activities to do this fall? Check out the Ultimate NYC Fall Bucket List for Families 2021!

Brooklyn Museum | Details

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Citywide | Details

New York is one of the best places to celebrate Halloween because there are always so many events and parades that are happening! Now that in-person events are being planned this year, kids and their families can join in on the festivities. Don’t forget that all of these events can be made even better by wearing your favorite costume!

Citywide | Details

For all of the families that are looking to be scared this Halloween, make sure to check out these scary haunted houses and spooky walks. There are many options in both NYC and Long Island that are sure to make this Halloween a little more spooky!

Goshen, NY | Details

If you are looking for a unique amusement park experience, then you and your family have to check out Legoland New York! This resort has seven different lands that you can explore and has a wide variety of rides that all kids will love. Not only is the actual park great, but so is their dining options and hotel!

Around NYC | Details

With fall now in full swing, many families are trying to find ways to get out and celebrate. Well what better way to spend your weekend than by going to a fall festival! Enjoy some great food and an even better atmosphere that the whole family will love.

Citywide | Details

Now that fall is in full swing, you can see that the leaves are starting to change on trees all over the city. Instead of staying in your house and trying to view them from your window, go out and admire the beautiful colors and scenery. There are a few different spots around the city that are perfect for leaf peeping that you and your family can go to!

Liberty Science Center | Details

Join your favorite characters from PAW Patrol as they go make daring rescues! In this exhibition, your kids will have the chance to go into the Lookout Tower, climb Jake’s Mountain, drive the PAW Patroller and so much more! Along the way, there will be puzzles and challenges that your kids can try and solve. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play is included in general admission to Liberty Science Center, and the exhibition will be open until May 1, 2022.