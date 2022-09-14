Hispanic Heritage Month Events Round Up 2022

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It’s a great time to celebrate Hispanic heritage with your family and teach your children about the different cultures that co-exist in New York City.

Here’s a round up of events this Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City!

Psst… check out 14 Extremely Fun Board Games for Family Game Night!

Manhattan

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 18, 12-2pm

WHERE: South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton Street, Downtown Manhattan

AGES: All

WHAT: Join the South Street Seaport Museum for a fonda in honor of Chilean Independence Day aboard the tall ship Wavertree. This Fiestas Patrias celebration will include flag raising and traditional Chilean food, dance, and music.

FREE A La Calle Block Party

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12-4pm

WHERE: Ballet Hispánico, 167 W 89th St., Upper West Side

AGES: All

WHAT: This is a joyous celebration of Latinx dance, music, art, food, and culture! Festivities include live performances from Ballet Hispánico’s Pa’lante Scholars, free dance classes, live music, and food from local vendors.

Bronx

WHEN: Sep. 20-25, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:05; Thursday, 7:15pm; Friday, 7:05pm; Saturday, 1:05pm; Sunday, 1:35pm

WHERE: Yankee Stadium, 1 E 161st St, Bronx, Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through this offer and receive a special New York Yankees hat with your choice of flag (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Uruguay or Venezuela). Each Group ticket also includes a regular sized hot dog and your first drink.

WANT TO GO? Tickets start at $45.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-6pm

WHERE: Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson Street, Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out for a musical celebration in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month!

Brooklyn

FREE Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 17, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Industry City, 274 36th St., Sunset Park

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Hispanic heritage month with amazing vendors and entrepreneurs, live performance by Dezo Williams Jazz and hip hop band, pastries by IndulgeNYC, food music and fun times at the market.

FREE CFF and Brooklyn Conservatory of Music present Storytime and Music on the Plaza

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12-1pm

WHERE: The Plaza at 300 Ashland, Boerum Hill

AGES: All

WHAT: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and The Center for Fiction are partnering to create and present a FREE and fun new show featuring interactive music, storytelling and a petting zoo of instruments.

FREE Olive Street Garden Block Party

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, 12-3pm

WHERE: Olive Street Garden, 25 Olive St., Williamsburg

AGES: All

WHAT: Stop by and enjoy a day at Olive Street Garden! The street will be closed to celebrate Hispanic heritage and St. Nicolas Church will have a food festival with music.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 1-2pm

WHERE: Brooklyn Public Library — Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights

AGES: All

WHAT: A Latin rock-n-roll musical based on a popular Cuban and Puerto Rican children’s tale of a little roach who learns many lessons on her journey to find true love. A comical story based on a popular Cuban and Puerto Rican children’s tale of a little roach who, in her journey of finding love, finds happiness and friendship. When Martina discovers a penny and buys a tin of face powder, suddenly everyone wants to marry her.

But what this lady roach wants is friendship, kindness, thoughtfulness and sharing. She discovers there is more to life than looking pretty. Join Teatro SEA for a bilingual (Spanish/English) tale that’s as cute and silly as Martina herself.

Queens

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 17, 12-1pm

WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day (9/16) with a performance by Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and activities: marigold planting to take home from 11am-1pm and a bilingual Garden Tour (English and Spanish) from 1 to 2pm.

WANT TO GO? Included with Garden Admission: $6; $4 seniors 62 and older, students with ID; $2 ages 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Registration recommended; walk-ins welcome.

Westchester

FREE Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 24, 11am

WHERE: Katonah Village Library, 26 Bedford Road, Katonah

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Culture with live music, crafts, and refreshments.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30pm

WHERE: Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., Tarrytown

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out for a night of Latinx dance celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and featuring Ballet Hispánico. Premier ticket holders will enjoy the best seats in the house as well as an After-Party where you will enjoy light refreshments and salsa dancing with the dancers from Ballet Hispánico right after the concert.

WANT TO GO? $25-$100.

Long Island

FREE Independence Day of Mexico

WHEN: Thursday, Sep. 15, 11am

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building Front steps, 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola

AGES: All

WHAT: Sing the National Anthem of Mexico and enjoy a day full of art, culture, music, and gastronomy.

WHEN: Friday, Sep. 16, 7:30-9pm

WHERE: Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale

AGES: 5 and older.

WHAT: From the medical industry to orbiting the earth, Hispanic scientists and inventors have helped to shape the modern world and advance how we live today. Learn about some of the achievements of these men and women of science through some fun experiments.

WANT TO GO? $4. Advanced registration required.

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 17, 2-3:30pm

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center,

880 Lake Dr., West Hempstead

AGES: 7 and older

WHAT: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by taking a closer look at Hispanic scientists and their amazing contributions to the world. Conduct experiments that explore concepts and designs discovered by a Hispanic scientist. Become a scientist and conduct hands-on science experiments.

WANT TO GO? $4. Advanced registration required.

Rockland

WHEN: Saturday, Sep. 17, 12-5pm

WHERE: The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St., Newark

AGES: All

WHAT: Kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month at this festive outdoor celebration, featuring live music, dance, and a variety of activities celebrating the culture and traditions of many Latin American and Caribbean countries! Enjoy an array of local vendors.

Don’t forget to bring your own blanket and pillows to enjoy a picnic in the garden, play domino, and savor something delicious from our food trucks! Enjoy free general admission to the Museum all day during Community Day!

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.

FREE Fiesta Latina

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, 4-5pm

WHERE: Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library, Village Branch, 85 Main St., Haverstraw

AGES: 3-12

WHAT: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Stories, crafts, music, and games!

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.