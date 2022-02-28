Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 4-6

Celebrate the first weekend in March with these fun activities in NYC! Bring the family to Winter Warmer at Rockefeller Center, make a science project at home or see the Walt Disney exhibit at The Met!

Looking for more fun activities to do this winter? Check out Things to Do on A Snowy Day in NYC!

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ | Details

You will find something for everyone to do while visit American Dream! Your kids can spend some time in the Nickelodeon Universe or the DreamWorks Water Park while parents get to enjoy all of the shopping and restaurant experiences.

Citywide | Details

If you have kids that love to spend time coloring and drawing, then sign them up to take an art class. With so many kinds of classes to choose from, kids of all ages can either enhance the skills they already have or learn a new creative way of making art!

The New Victory Theater | Details

This sold-out spectacle is back! Families will have a blast watching the comedic duo as they transform ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. This 1 hour show will run through March 6th and tickets start at $20.

Details

Find a way to keep your kids entertained while being inside by trying out some science experiments you can do at home! Many of these projects can be made with stuff you have lying around your house and will make for a fun day for you and your kids.

4323 Vermont Route 108 South | Details

Smugglers’ Notch Resort is the perfect place to get away while also making lasting memories with the family. Not only will you have a chance to get outside this winter and try some new sports out, but you can also take part in the many other activities this resort has for kids of all ages!

50 Rockefeller Plaza | Details

Spend the day with your family at the Winter Warmer, hosted by Rockefeller Center. This event will take place on March 5 from 10:30am to 1 pm and will have a ton of outdoor activities in their new green space on the roof of Radio City Music Hall! Winter Warmer is free for all ages but make sure you register ahead of time.

Florence Gould Hall at FIAF | Details

See one of the most popular Disney princesses come to life in the New York Theatre Ballet’s rendition of Cinderella! This one hour production will bring back all of your favorite characters and will be a show that you won’t want to miss. Before the show, your little ones can also participate in an interactive demonstration with the company’s artistic director.This show has various performance times throughout the weekend and tickets start at $29.

1000 Fifth Ave. | Details

We have all grown up watching the gorgeous castles and talking clocks and teapots dance around our screens, but have you ever thought about where Walt Disney got his inspiration from? This new exhibition, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, gives you a look at many artworks and archived videos that show Disney’s personal fascination with European art and how he decided to incorporate it into some of his most famous films. The exhibit will be open through March 6, 2022 and tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Details

We’re all starting to miss summer a little bit and are itching to spend some time in the water. Luckily, there are many indoor water parks located right outside of NYC that will help you have some fun with your family in the midst of winter temperatures.