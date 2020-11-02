Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 6-8
Floral Escape at the Queens County Farm Museum
As the air turns crisp and the scenery bursts with vibrant foliage, it is enough inspiration to take the family out for an adventure. And you don’t even need to leave the city at all. Prepare to feel miles away from NYC when you arrive at The Queens County Farm Museum for The Fall Escape and weekends at the farm.
Fall Family Day Trips
It may be hard to believe, but colder days are quickly approaching, which means now is the perfect time to take advantage of the lingering warm weather and get out of the city for a fall family day trip. Catch some fall foliage, go for a hike, or just enjoy a walk along the beach, there are endless opportunities for fall family day trips near the city!
Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District
Pumpkin Arch, Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil
Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17
Now until Thanksgiving
From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu Farm, The Fulton, or Cobble & Co.
Bronx Night Market – Fordham Plaza
1 Fordham Plaza, The Bronx, NY 10458
September 26 through November, Saturdays and Sundays, from 12-6 pm
Check out this amazing food scene at Fordham Plaza where you can find local entrepreneurs serving up diverse dishes that celebrate culture and more than 40 global cuisines. Not only does this food market highlight new food concepts, it also helps foster new local food businesses in the community.
NYC Leaf Peeping
See all the changing fall colors this weekend right in NYC! All of these spots will be open for the season that you can visit at any time or with reserved time tickets. Make sure to check each website for specific information.
