Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 6-8

Posted on By

Looking for more activities? Check out our 2020 Fall Bucket List!

  • Bryant Park Winter Village

    Bryant Park Winter Village
    Photo by Colin MillerWith the holiday season around the corner, you know what that means — the opening of Bryant Park Winter Village! The Winter Village offers fun activities such as ice skating, iceless curling, and shopping that will be a delight for the whole family!Click here to get the full scoop on Bryant Park Winter Village for 2020!

  • Floral Escape at the Queens County Farm Museum

    Floral Escape at the Queens County Farm Museum

    As the air turns crisp and the scenery bursts with vibrant foliage, it is enough inspiration to take the family out for an adventure.  And you don’t even need to leave the city at all. Prepare to feel miles away from NYC when you arrive at The Queens County Farm Museum for The Fall Escape and weekends at the farm.

    Get the full scoop on the Floral Escape at Queens County Farm Museum here!

     

  • Fall Family Day Trips

    Fall Family Day Trips

    It may be hard to believe, but colder days are quickly approaching, which means now is the perfect time to take advantage of the lingering warm weather and get out of the city for a fall family day trip. Catch some fall foliage, go for a hike, or just enjoy a walk along the beach, there are endless opportunities for fall family day trips near the city!

    Click here to see our Best Fall Family Day Trips from New York City

  • Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District

    Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District

    Pumpkin Arch, Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil

    Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17
    Now until Thanksgiving

    From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu FarmThe Fulton, or Cobble & Co.

  • Bronx Night Market – Fordham Plaza

    Bronx Night Market – Fordham Plaza

    1 Fordham Plaza, The Bronx, NY 10458
    September 26 through November, Saturdays and Sundays, from 12-6 pm

    Check out this amazing food scene at Fordham Plaza where you can find local entrepreneurs serving up diverse dishes that celebrate culture and more than 40 global cuisines. Not only does this food market highlight new food concepts, it also helps foster new local food businesses in the community.

  • NYC Leaf Peeping

    NYC Leaf Peeping

    See all the changing fall colors this weekend right in NYC! All of these spots will be open for the season that you can visit at any time or with reserved time tickets. Make sure to check each website for specific information.

    See our full list of leaf-peeping spots around NYC here!

     

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

