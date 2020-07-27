Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 31 – August 2
Now that we are in summer vacation mode, check out Things to Do in NYC and Beyond This Summer While Social Distancing
Go Zip-Lining
Zip lines are the perfect outdoor summer activity! The height of zip-lining makes for a sort of natural social distancing.
Check out our full list of zip line spots around NYC!
Visit a Water Park Near NYC
With temperatures rising, many families are looking for safe ways to cool down. As parts of New York State begin to enter Phase 4 of reopening, low-risk entertainment activities are starting to dust off and open back up. Our neighboring states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have received the green light to welcome back families at their amusement and water parks. From our previous article on water parks, various places have reopened at the beginning of July at 50% capacity.
Check out these water parks near NYC here!
Hop on a Ferry to Governors Island
Governors Island officially reopened on July 15, giving New Yorkers a chance to revisit the beautiful recreational getaway that resides in the heart of New York Harbor. This is the perfect opportunity to take your loved ones out to spend the day riding bikes, playing games, or exploring the artwork that the Island has to offer.
Click here to see all the fun things to do on Governors Island this summer.
Take a Day Trip
These seven fun and easy day trips out of New York City will add adventure to your family’s summer. Take advantage of the warm weather by renting a car, packing a picnic and driving to any of these safe, kid-friendly destinations. Of course, make sure your family is equipped with water bottles, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and any other supplies that will make you feel most comfortable on the road.
Check out these day trip locations out of New York City here!
Walk Along the High Line
The High Line is the best place to wander and explore. Take a walk to the Tiffany & Co. foundation overlook where the southern end of the High Line was severed in the ’80s. A family favorite is the Diller-Von Furstenberg Sundeck & Water Feature where the designer included subtle water features where children and parents can dip their toes in to cool off. There are many magical spots throughout the High Line that are both fun and educational.
See a Drive-In Movie
Sit back and relax as you watch some of your favorite movies at the Skyline Drive-In. This outdoor cinema is situated so families can take in the beautiful backdrop. With a variety of different movies showing throughout the summer months, families can go online and buy tickets for the movie they would like to see. They can then either drive, bike, or walk to the drive-in to enjoy the show. You are also able to bring your own snack so you will have something to munch on like you would in a regular theatre!
Smorg To Go
Smorgasburg in Williamsburg is one of the best places to visit on an empty stomach! Due to COVID-19, the huge outdoor food court is starting a promotion called Smorg To Go where you are able to order online and pick up some of your favorite foods from different vendors. The food court is opened seven days a week and with this new to go promotion, the lineup for vendors change every week so customers can experience something new each time they come!
Go for a Bike Ride
Grab your bikes and go for a ride to pass some time while also getting some exercise! Queens has so many parks that are perfect for biking. Forest Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and Little Bay Park are fan favorites for their scenic and peaceful atmosphere. These biking destinations are perfect for families who might not be biking experts but want to try something new!
Visit the Empire State Building
Look over the amazing city of New York by going to the top of the Empire State Building! Soak in the breathtaking views from the buildings’ two observation decks offered. Head to the 86th floor where you can step onto New York’s most famous open-air observatory, where you can take advantage of 360-degree views. Venture on up to the 102nd floor where you can look out over 80 miles on a clear day!