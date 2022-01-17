Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 21-23

Get ready for another awesome weekend! Take a trip to The Metropolitan Museum of Art to explore the new Walt Disney Exhibit, let your kids spend time at The Battery Playscape, or take time to listen to a mental health podcast.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park | Details

The Bumper Cars on Ice are back at Bryant Park for the winter! This fun and popular activity is open now until February 28. Adults and kids ages 7 and older can ride these bumper cars and glide around the ice at the Winter Village! Make sure to look out for their special late-night rides that will only be happening on select days. Tickets can be purchased on their website and all riders must sign a waiver on site before you hop on.

1000 Fifth Ave. | Details

We have all grown up watching the gorgeous castles and talking clocks and teapots dance around our screens, but have you ever thought about where Walt Disney got his inspiration from? This new exhibition, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, gives you a look at many artworks and archived videos that show Disney’s personal fascination with European art and how he decided to incorporate it into some of his most famous films. The exhibit will be open through March 6, 2022 and tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Details

After the last two years we have had, we can probably all say that we need this year to focus on our mental health. A popular option for many adults and parents is to download a podcast! Whether you are looking to hear tips and tricks from professionals or are looking for some comedic relief about the situation you are in, there are many podcasts available to every kind of listener!

2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY | Details

One of the most iconic holiday traditions in NYC is back and better than ever this year! The Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden has been around for 30 years and will showcase a beautiful display of model trains that will be zipping through more than 175 famous New York landmarks. Your kids will love admiring a mini replica of this beautiful city that is lit up with thousands of twinkling lights. The Holiday Train Show will be running now through January 23rd.

Near NYC | Details

Booking a stay at a Winter Lodge or resort is the perfect option for a vacation this season! There are many different places outside of NYC that offer fun and exciting activities that are perfect for the whole family. Whether you want to spend a weekend skiing or tubing or would like to just sit in the pool or get a much needed spa day, these resorts have all of that and more!

Battery Park | Details

The Battery Playscape opened to the public on December 16,2021 and is now the newest and most popular site to visit! Not only is it a fun playscape that your kids can spend hours on, but it was made with an innovative contemporary design to raise awareness to the environment. The Playscape has five ecology zones that kids can play in, as well as an improv/puppet theater.

61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY | Details

Take the family out to a family-friendly concert series that is sure to make your night more memorable! The Rock And Roll Playhouse will be putting on a concert on January 23 that will be showcasing the amazing music of Stevie Wonder! Not only will kids love jumping around and dancing, but parents will also enjoy listening to some of their favorite songs they used to listen to growing up! Tickets are $15 per person and children under 1 are free.