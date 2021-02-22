Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 26-28

Enjoy the last week of February with these fun, family-friendly activities this weekend. There will be the new KAWS: WHAT PARTY exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, a continued celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden, and more!

Bowling With the Family

During the upcoming cold months, bowling alleys will provide a perfect outing for kids and parents alike. Bowling is a great indoor activity to keep kids active and entertained, while also allowing for social distancing. These bowling alleys in NYC are perfect for kids and have made sure to take into account the safety of their customers having increased cleaning procedures, and following all state guidelines.

Indoor Rock Climbing

Citywide | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary

If your kiddo seems to be always jumping off the walls, have them try out rock climbing! Rock climbing is a great sport that helps increase strength, flexibility, and coordination. There are many indoor rock climbing gyms in New York City and we have curated a list of the best gyms with programs for children. Each gym is different in their own way, but each focus on helping your child reach new heights. Whether you are looking for bouldering or top-roping, you will find a fit for your future climber. See our roundup of the best indoor rock climbing gyms around NYC.

Indoor Waterparks Near NYC

Near NYC

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing, NY | Entire Weekend | Free | Details

At the Queens Botanical Garden, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year for the whole month of February! There will be festive decor, a seasonal take-home craft kit, and a plant sale with lucky plants for the Year of the Ox. Remember to bring your mask and keep socially distanced while in the garden.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY at the Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Museum | Entire Weekend | Details

Brooklyn-based artist, KAWS, has bridged the worlds of art, pop culture and commerce for 25 years. KAWS: WHAT PARTY is featuring more than 100 works of his, ranging from graffiti to furniture. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Top Sledding Hill for Families

New York has plenty of iconic and daring hills to brave. From the novice to the experienced, from little to older kids, there’s sure to be a mound just perfect for you and your family. So take a look and try out some of these New York parks for sledding this winter.

Watch These Movies for Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History this month, one way to honor and learn is through a family movie night. Movies can serve as lessons of past and present struggles, while others add diversity into our children’s lives. While some of these movies are clearly for older kids — meaning you’re showing your children the difficult parts of life. All these films lead to conversations that can help educate our kids. So whether it is a film on the civil rights movement or one about an inventor who brings kids joy, all these movies are worth celebrating.