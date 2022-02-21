Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 25-27

It’s almost time for another weekend in NYC! Bring the kids to see a performance at The Sheen Center, visit The Battery Playscape or take part in Kids Week at Intrepid Museum.

18 Bleecker St. | Details

Join us for a custom blend of performances for the entire family at one of the most dynamic arts centers in NoHo. Offering theater, music, dance, storytelling, and much more, the Sheen is the place to engage kids and parents alike with outstanding international culture and entertainment.

Variety, quality, and tried-and-true performances drive our programming. Our goal is to consistently deliver the thrills, emotional energy, and learning that come with arts participation, forming good habits early in life.We look forward to welcoming you and yours to the Sheen, where you will go on a journey to discover and rediscover the joy that comes with family-friendly fun!

Citywide | Details

Black History Month has officially kicked off and there are so many activities and events that you can take part in. Whether you’re looking for an informational art and crafts class for your kids or just a celebration of the accomplishments and sacrifices of African Americans, there is an event out there for everyone to try this year.

1000 Fifth Ave. | Details

We have all grown up watching the gorgeous castles and talking clocks and teapots dance around our screens, but have you ever thought about where Walt Disney got his inspiration from? This new exhibition, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, gives you a look at many artworks and archived videos that show Disney’s personal fascination with European art and how he decided to incorporate it into some of his most famous films. The exhibit will be open through March 6, 2022 and tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Citywide | Details

Especially during the colder months, your kids need a place where they are able to burn off some extra steam. Indoor kids play spaces are the perfect options for kids of all ages. All of these secure play areas for children give them the opportunity to play fun games, stimulating activities, get rid of some energy and make some new friends!

Battery Park | Details

The Battery Playscape opened to the public on December 16,2021 and is now the newest and most popular site to visit! Not only is it a fun playscape that your kids can spend hours on, but it was made with an innovative contemporary design to raise awareness to the environment. The Playscape has five ecology zones that kids can play in, as well as an improv/puppet theater.

86, W 46th St, New York, NY | Details

Your kids will learn about all things STEAM when they take part in Kids Week at Intrepid Museum! This fun filled week is for kids of all ages and is made up of hands-on workshops, performances and demonstrations that will inspire kids to think big.

14th St., 23rd St., and 30th St. | Details

These special winter walking tours allow you to see the story behind this popular park while being guided on a free tour! You will be able to learn about the park’s history, design, and landscape while also taking in some beautiful views. Tours are first come first serve and they each last 45 minutes.

Thrift Shopping has gotten really popular over the last couple of years. Not only is this a budget-friendly option, but you can also find some good quality brands and vintage clothing that will fit in with the current trends. For all of the beginners out there that want to find these amazing deals, here are some tips from an expert that will help you get the most bang for your buck.