Black History Month 2022: Family-Friendly Activities In and Around NYC

February is Black History Month and throughout the month, we take the time to celebrate the accomplishments and sacrifices of African Americans that have helped shape the world we live in today. Whether you are looking to celebrate at an in-person event or from your home, we have rounded up a list of fun family-friendly activities you can take part in!

Are you looking for the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Check out The 10 Best Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kids!

Manhattan

Little New-Yorkers @ Home: The Book Itch: Freedom, Truth & Harlem’s Greatest Bookstore

DiMenna Children’s History Museum at New-York Historical Society, Online

February 4, 3:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Learn about and celebrate the accomplishments of Black Americans throughout history! Start right here in New York City with The Book Itch: Freedom, Truth & Harlem’s Greatest Bookstore, written by Vauda Micheaux Nelson and illustrated by R. Gregory Christie. Learn how Lewis Michaux—yep, the author’s grand-uncle—founded the National Memorial African Bookstore and used it to foster new ideas and help people stand up for their rights. After the story, make your own book about equality, love, and other things that are important to you!

Online Black History Month Family Storytime at Columbus

Columbus Library, Online

Every Tuesday Starting February 8, 2022, 4-5pm

Free,Advanced registration required

Join the library for a live, online program featuring songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books featuring African American Characters, as you see that storytime is fun for the whole family. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children, but caregivers with children of all ages are welcome.

Black History Month 2022 at The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52nd StNew York, NY 10019

February 2 to February 27, Wed.-Fri. 12-6pm; Sat. and Sun., 11am-6pm

$20; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, early responders; free for children younger than 12 and members.

Celebrates the incredible legacy of achievements of iconic Black on-screen talent, creatives and influencers over television’s nine decades with displays, interactive trivia about notable onscreen personalities and creative visionaries in Black TV history, family fun and education programming including arts and crafts, classes, and a home guide with viewing recommendations and more.

Start with Art and Music: Sankofa at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 5th Ave., New York, NY 10028

February 3, 3:30-4:30pm

Free with Museum Admission

Explore art and music in the galleries while you look, move, and sing. This month’s theme explores the idea of sankofa in celebration of Black History Month.

Afrofuturist Visions: A Black Futures Month Celebration at The Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 W 83rd St., New York, NY 10024

February 5 to February 27, Sat. and Sun., 10am-5pm

$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities. Advanced Registration Required.

February is Black Futures Month, a celebration alongside Black History Month. Every weekend at CMOM, learn about Black visionaries in film, music, literature, and art and their contributions to Afrofuturism—combining science-fiction, history, and fantasy to explore Black identities and experiences.

African Popup Festival – Celebrating Black History Month at Hudson Station

440 9th Ave., New York, NY 10001

February 19, 12-9pm

$15 in advance

The African Popup Festival is Celebrating Black History Month! This is an opportunity for all attendees to support culture and local business and experience a unique and curated cultural market in a festive environment. Event will include a market place, DJ with Afrobeats/Global sounds. cultural dance and music performances, art exhibition and food from Africa/Caribbean/Black Diaspora.

Brooklyn

Black History Month: Herbert Von King Park History and Cleanup

670 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216

February 5, 1-2:30pm

Free

Celebrate Black History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Participate in an afternoon of service in this local neighborhood park and learn about important African American activists Herbert Von King and Hattie Carthan; two remarkable leaders during the last century that helped to build community and inspired stewardship in the surrounding historic neighborhood.Call (646) 398-1479 for more information.

Virtual Book Adventures: Black History Month Celebration

Dyker Library, Online

February 9, 3:30-4pm

Free

Join the library for a live Book Adventures program. In celebration of Black History Month, Miss Ann will read “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” by Amanda Gorman, and “I Am Every Good Thing,” by Derrick Barnes. For families who are unable to log on for the event, A video of this program will remain on the Dyker Library Facebook page for 48 hours.

Events for Youth & Families: Ron’s Big Mission

Brooklyn Public Library, Online

February 19, 1-2pm

Free

In this program, Miss Caitlyn will explore the concept of fairness & self advocacy by investigating racism and discrimination in the children’s book Ron’s Big Mission. Nine-year-old Ron loves going to the Lake City Public Library to look through all the books on airplanes and flight. Today, Ron is ready to take out books by “himself.”

But in the segregated world of South Carolina in the 1950s, Ron obtaining his own library card is not just a small rite of passage – it is a young man’s first courageous mission. Here is an inspiring story, based on Ron McNair’s life, of how a little boy, future scientist, and Challenger astronaut desegregated his library through peaceful resistance. This pre-recorded program will air on the BPL Facebook page and remain there for 48 hours, then will be taken down.

Events for Youth and Families: Black History Month Celebration

Bushwick Library, Online

February 26, 1-2pm

Free

Join the Indigo Arts Dance and Drum Ensemble for another celebratory program! In this interactive performance for Black History Month, participants will learn fun dance steps, hear traditional folktales, try their hands at percussion, and get a front row seat to performances from top NYC dancers.This program will be available on the Bushwick Library Facebook page.

Queens

Winter Family Outing: Celebrating Black Botanists & the Legacy of Dr. George Washington Carver at Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St, Queens, NY 11355

February 12, 2-3pm

$22 per child and adult – Advanced Registration Required

Learn how plants played an important role in the lives of Dr. Carver, Dr. Marie Clark Taylor, Edmond Albius, and Percy Gentle. Explore some plants Dr. Carver worked with, using plants to paint and to create a lotion to take home.

Black History Month: Flushing Freedom Mile at Daniel Carter Beard Mall

137-17 Northern Blvd.,Queens, NY 11354

February 13, 11am–12:30pm

Free

Go on a walk of the Flushing Freedom Mile and learn about Queens historic landmarks including the John Bowne House, the Lewis Latimer House, the Friends Meeting House and their connection to freedom via the Underground Railroad, as well as activists instrumental in paving the way to universal human liberties. Call (718) 846-2731 for more information.

February Story Hike: Mae Among the Stars at Alley Pond Environmental Center

224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens

February 23, 11am-12pm

$20 – Advanced Registration Required

Take a walk, read a book and have an adventure! The walk will begin at the front deck of the building where children will pick up a cup of hot cocoa. To celebrate Black History Month, the book featured will be Mae Among the Stars, about the first black female astronaut, by Roda Ahmed. Children will learn the names of some animal constellations while hiking along the trails of Alley Pond Park. An animal ambassador will be available for the children to meet at the end of the walk.

Black History Month: Jeopardy

Queens Library, Online

February 3, 3:30-4pm

Free

How much do you know about black history? Come test your knowledge and learn about black history! All you have to do is log onto Queens Libraries Video Call, put in the password (Learn) and be able to see how much information you do know, while also learning something new!

The Bronx and Westchester

Storytime at Everett Children’s Adventure Garden: Where’s Rodney at The New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

February 1 to February 28, Tue.-Fri., 10am-5pm; Sat. and Sun., 1:30pm

$30; $28 for students and seniors 65 and older; $15 ages 2-12

Read Where’s Rodney by Carmen Bogan (author) and Floyd Cooper (illustrator), a fictional story about a young urban Black boy’s transformative day communing with nature during a class field trip to a national park.

Black History Month: Nature in Poetry Hike at The Van Cortlandt Nature Center

W 246th St.,Bronx, NY 10471

February 6, 1-2pm

Free

Celebrate Black History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. On this hike, see some of the nature that served as inspiration for pieces written by well-known Black poets. Call 718-548-0912 for more information.

ArtsWestchester: Teen Tuesday- Black History Month Celebration

White Plains City Center, 5 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10601

February 15, 4:30-6pm

Free

Take part in this multimedia, figurative abstract project with teaching artist Aisha Nailah. Space is limited and registration is required.

African Dance Workshop with Marion Archer at The Yonkers Public Library

Riverfront Branch, 1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701

February 19, 1-2pm

Free

Join Marion Archer of ArtsWestchester for a performance and mini workshop to celebrate Black History Month. Listen to drums beating and learn some authentic African Dance routines. Call 914-375-7940 for more information.

Black History Month STEAM Craft and Story

Greenburgh Library, Online

February 22, 4:30-5:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Did you know that Mae Jemison was the first African-American female astronaut to travel to space? In Mae Under the Stars by Roda Ahmed, children will learn more about how Mae did not give up on her dreams. Afterward children will create their own straw rockets and see how far they can make them go!

African Dance for Teens

Greenburgh Library, Online

February 22, 6-7pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join Chiku Awali African Dance, Arts & Culture, Inc. during Black History Month to learn a traditional African dance. Learn all about the beauty and magic of these types of dances at this Zoom event for teens.

Arts & Crafts Day – African Fabric-Covered Notebook at The New Rochelle Public Library

1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle, NY 10801

February 23, 3-6pm

Free

In celebration of Black History Month, make a notebook covered with African-fabric. Take home and use or give away to a friend! The event takes place in the Teen Room on the 2nd floor.

Long Island

Black History Month: Celebration of Creators at Long Island Children’s Museum

11 Davis Ave., Garden City, NY 11530

February 5, 11am-1pm

Free with Museum Admission

As we enter Black History Month, join LICM to learn about influential Black creators such as the trailblazing chemist Percy L. Julian; Marie Van Brittan Brown, inventor of the first home security system; and the poet Amanda Gorman.

Black History Month: Pioneers in Science – Family Program at Connetquot River State Park Preserve

4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale, NY 11769

February 13, 10:30am-12:30pm

$4 – Advanced Registration Required

Some foundations of modern science are around today thanks to the contributions of Black Scientists. Come learn about some of these pioneers and witness exciting science experiments relating to their discoveries!

Black History Month: Art of Romare Bearden at Huntington Public Library Station Branch

1335 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY 11746

February 17, 4:30-5:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Romare Bearden, a well-known artist of the twentieth century, celebrates different aspects of African American life through his inventive use of collage technique. Study this prolific artist and create your own collage.

Gee’s Bend Quilt Collage for Black History Month at Hempstead Public Library

115 James A. Garner Way., Hempstead, NY 11550

February 22, 3-4pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Learn about the amazing quilting women of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. Listen to their story while making your very own quilt craft.

Whaler’s Wanted at Longwood Public Library

800 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, NY 11953

February 22, 11am-12pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Whaling was the first integrated industry in America. Celebrate Black History Month by learning about the contributions of African-Americans in whaling and create your own wooden ship craft.

Black History Month: Planet Explorers – Family Program at Connetquot River State Park Preserve

4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale, NY 11769

February 25, 6:30-8:30pm

$4, Advanced Registration Required

Our understanding of space, our solar system, and our own planet was shaped by revolutionary Black Astronomers and Astronauts. Explore the wonders of the solar system with planetary activities and stargazing. Stargazing will be weather permitting.

Rockland/Bergen

Black History Month Scavenger Hunt at Bergenfield Public Library

50 W Clinton Ave., Bergenfield, NJ 07621

February 1, 10am – 9pm

Free

Help celebrate Black History Month! Drop by the Children’s Room all month long to complete the scavenger hunt and learn about important historical figures.

Black History Month Event: African Clay Mask at Roseland Free Public Library

20 Roseland Ave., Roseland, NJ 07068

February 4, 7-8pm

$10 for non-Roseland residents; free for residents, Advanced Registration Required

Learn about West African Culture in this workshop featuring samples, music, role play, storytelling and art.

African Clay Mask Craft at Secaucus Public Library

1379 Paterson Plank Rd., Secaucus, NJ 07094

February 15, 5:30-6:45pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join Ivy Omere for this family program where you will create African masks and celebrate West African culture. The library will provide a space for fun, and creativity that is universal. Children ages 5 years and older accompanied by an adult will create an African mask out of clay while learning why masks were made, greetings in Nigerian languages, dances from the Ivory Coast and More.