Best Indoor Play Spaces for Kids in New York City

After a long day of school, bundle the little ones up and hustle them out of rapidly dropping temperatures into one of New York City’s many indoor play spaces! Indoor play spaces offer comfortable and secure play areas for children to play in while they burn pent up energy, explore fun games and stimulating activities, and make new friends. Every play space is unique, offering obstacles courses, games, and activities that will keep kids of all ages laughing and at play.

Psst… Check out The Orchid Show Returns to NYBG February 26th!

City Point, 1 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201

First introduced to the city in the Flatiron District of Manhattan during early September, Cosmic CAMP is coming back to the Big Apple! Cosmic CAMP is an intergalactic, spaced-themed experience that employs the whole family to participate in physical challenges such as traversing lava fields, interactive games involving blasting asteroids, and much more! Admission is $25 for all ages.

7110 3rd Ave. Brooklyn, New York 11209

(718) 395-0835

Have some whimsical fun at Fairytale Island! This play space’s features a sand pit filled with herbal seeds for sensory cognition, a two-level train, an oversized ball pit with several slides for entry, two mini rock-climbing walls, and much more! Fairytale Island is open Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm. Admission is $20, with a group discount rate of $17 per person.

81 Washington St. Brooklyn, NY 11201

(347) 987-3509

The vision of two working mothers following Hurricane Sandy, Recess d.u.m.b.o. is a unique and flexible take on an indoor play space. This play space’s custom-built play equipment includes a wooden climbing wall, hidden ladders and tunnels made from rope netting, educational, crafty classes, and much more! Recess d.u.m.b.o. operates Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 6pm, Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm. Admission is $30 for the first child, $20 for the second, and $20 for an additional hour.

145 Brooklyn Ave.,Brooklyn, NY 11213

This exhibit is the perfect place to bring the little ones for some much needed play time. Kids will love playing in the nine different sensory play areas and allows them to let their imagination soar and while creating new memories!

1149 McDonald Ave. Brooklyn, 11230

(718) 377-1818

Boasting itself as “New York’s premier family entertainment center,” Kids’N’Action will bring your children the fun and thrills of play! From net climbing to a soft playscape to an indoor rollercoaster, Kids’N’Action will keep your children certain to enjoy action-packed playtime! Kids’N’Action is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm and Friday 11 am to 4 pm. General Admission is $12 on weekdays for ages 1-14, $14 on weekends and $7 for adults.

591 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 294-4334



Make sure to book some time for your kids to play at Good Day Play Cafe! Due to Covid-19, all families who would like to visit have to book a 2 hour session before they would like to come. Once your designated time is booked, parents can Good Day Play Cafe’s delicious refreshments while their kids have a blast playing in their facility.

162-26 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, NY 11414

(718) 848-2052

Let’s get the kids active and keep them fit at Kids ‘N Shape! This play space houses a variety of equipment such as an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, sit-down scooters, hand and foot twisters, a zipline and much more! Kids ‘N Shape is open Sunday through Thursday with locations in Queens and Staten Island. Admission is $15.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, NY 11901

(631) 727-4386

Looking for an exciting excursion or extreme expedition? Then look no further than Safari Adventure! This play space offers a four-level open play area featuring an 18 foot tall soft playground, an inflatable obstacle course and two-lane slide, an arcade and much more! Safari Adventure is open all week from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is $14 for ages 1 and 2, $20 for ages 3 – 10, infants and adults are free.

32-15 37th Avenue, Long Island City, 11101

(718) 606-2216

Have a good time at Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter! Your children can jump, slide, and run through this play space’s multi-level playground, inflatable bouncy attraction, several ball pools with up to 20,000 plastic balls, and much more! Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter is open all week from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is $18 on weekdays, $25 on weekends, and one adult per child is free with $10 for an additional adult.

318 W 118 St. New York, NY 10026

The JCC offers a great program and play space for kids ages newborn to 8 will love to play in! When visiting, family members will pay $10 per drop-in and are able to take advantage of all the fun sports and activities. To make it even better, afternoon activities will be held outdoors so kids can get some much needed time outside.