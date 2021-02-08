Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Things To Do

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 12-15

Posted on By
your awesome weekend
Getty Images

Are you ready for an awesome weekend? Look no further because we have you covered with exciting things to do with the family, from virtual celebrations of the Lunar New Year to seeing some of the best exhibits in NYC, you and the family will have a blast this weekend!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 12-15

February 12, Friday

Lunar New Year Festival at the Met

Virtual | February 12 | Free | Details 

The Met is celebrating the Year of the Ox with their virtual, Lunar New Year Festival. This online event will be an all-day affair, featuring virtual performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. Learn how to do the lion dance for a prosperous New Year or watch dancers from The New York Korean Performing Arts Center put on a performance. Children will learn how to make confetti poppers, design their own zodiac animal charm, or create a fierce dragon puppet.

February 13, Saturday

Trailwork Party + Bike Share at Highbridge Bike Park

Highbridge Bike Park | February 13 | Free | Details

If you are in need of a day outside, bring the whole family to Highbridge Bike Park in Manhattan. The park is home to a 3-mile mountain biking course with trails of varying difficulty. You can also develop your skills at the park’s dirt jump park and pump track which is open to all levels of experience!

February 14, Sunday

Lunar New Year Festival

Virtual | February 14 | Details

The Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar will be hosting a virtual Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Festivities include a hand puppet show by Chinese Theatre Works, traditional folk dancing performed by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, and the Queens Night Market will demonstrate how to prepare classic Lunar New Year dishes. This event requires an RSVP, which you can do through their website. The Lunar New Year Festival will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Entire Weekend

Celestial at Artechouse

439 W 15th St. | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary | Details

Submerge by Artechouse presents “Celestial,” a transformation of three locations into unique expressions of Pantone’s Color of the Year. This technology-powered, multi-sensory installation pushes the limits of everyone’s imagination. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Indoor Waterparks Near NYC

Near NYC

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing, NY | Entire Weekend | Free | Details 

At the Queens Botanical Garden, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year for the whole month of February! There will be festive decor, a seasonal take-home craft kit, and a plant sale with lucky plants for the Year of the Ox. Remember to bring your mask and keep socially distanced while in the garden.

P.S. Art Exhibition

1000 Fifth Avenue | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

P.S. Art is a New York City public school special exhibition that showcases the creativity of 122 prekindergarten through grade 12 students from all five boroughs. Your little ones will be inspired by the many paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more! Each work of art expresses an understanding of artistic processes and imaginative use of media.

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family February 2021