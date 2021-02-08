Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Are you ready for an awesome weekend? Look no further because we have you covered with exciting things to do with the family, from virtual celebrations of the Lunar New Year to seeing some of the best exhibits in NYC, you and the family will have a blast this weekend!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 12-15

February 12, Friday

Lunar New Year Festival at the Met

Virtual | February 12 | Free | Details

The Met is celebrating the Year of the Ox with their virtual, Lunar New Year Festival. This online event will be an all-day affair, featuring virtual performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. Learn how to do the lion dance for a prosperous New Year or watch dancers from The New York Korean Performing Arts Center put on a performance. Children will learn how to make confetti poppers, design their own zodiac animal charm, or create a fierce dragon puppet.

February 13, Saturday

Trailwork Party + Bike Share at Highbridge Bike Park

Highbridge Bike Park | February 13 | Free | Details

If you are in need of a day outside, bring the whole family to Highbridge Bike Park in Manhattan. The park is home to a 3-mile mountain biking course with trails of varying difficulty. You can also develop your skills at the park’s dirt jump park and pump track which is open to all levels of experience!

February 14, Sunday

Lunar New Year Festival

Virtual | February 14 | Details

The Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar will be hosting a virtual Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Festivities include a hand puppet show by Chinese Theatre Works, traditional folk dancing performed by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, and the Queens Night Market will demonstrate how to prepare classic Lunar New Year dishes. This event requires an RSVP, which you can do through their website. The Lunar New Year Festival will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Entire Weekend

Celestial at Artechouse

439 W 15th St. | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary | Details

Submerge by Artechouse presents “Celestial,” a transformation of three locations into unique expressions of Pantone’s Color of the Year. This technology-powered, multi-sensory installation pushes the limits of everyone’s imagination. Tickets are available for purchase online.