Are you ready for an awesome weekend? Look no further because we have you covered with exciting things to do with the family, from virtual celebrations of the Lunar New Year to seeing some of the best exhibits in NYC, you and the family will have a blast this weekend!
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 12-15
February 12, Friday
Lunar New Year Festival at the Met
Virtual | February 12 | Free | Details
The Met is celebrating the Year of the Ox with their virtual, Lunar New Year Festival. This online event will be an all-day affair, featuring virtual performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. Learn how to do the lion dance for a prosperous New Year or watch dancers from The New York Korean Performing Arts Center put on a performance. Children will learn how to make confetti poppers, design their own zodiac animal charm, or create a fierce dragon puppet.
February 13, Saturday
Trailwork Party + Bike Share at Highbridge Bike Park
Highbridge Bike Park | February 13 | Free | Details
If you are in need of a day outside, bring the whole family to Highbridge Bike Park in Manhattan. The park is home to a 3-mile mountain biking course with trails of varying difficulty. You can also develop your skills at the park’s dirt jump park and pump track which is open to all levels of experience!
February 14, Sunday
Virtual | February 14 | Details
The Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar will be hosting a virtual Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Festivities include a hand puppet show by Chinese Theatre Works, traditional folk dancing performed by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, and the Queens Night Market will demonstrate how to prepare classic Lunar New Year dishes. This event requires an RSVP, which you can do through their website. The Lunar New Year Festival will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Entire Weekend
439 W 15th St. | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary | Details
Submerge by Artechouse presents “Celestial,” a transformation of three locations into unique expressions of Pantone’s Color of the Year. This technology-powered, multi-sensory installation pushes the limits of everyone’s imagination. Tickets are available for purchase online.
Near NYC
Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.
Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden
43-50 Main St., Flushing, NY | Entire Weekend | Free | Details
At the Queens Botanical Garden, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year for the whole month of February! There will be festive decor, a seasonal take-home craft kit, and a plant sale with lucky plants for the Year of the Ox. Remember to bring your mask and keep socially distanced while in the garden.
1000 Fifth Avenue | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details
P.S. Art is a New York City public school special exhibition that showcases the creativity of 122 prekindergarten through grade 12 students from all five boroughs. Your little ones will be inspired by the many paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more! Each work of art expresses an understanding of artistic processes and imaginative use of media.