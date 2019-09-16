Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 20-22

Brooklyn Chess Festival

Are your kids ready to test out their chess skills? Whether they’re fierce competitors or learning for the first time, the Brooklyn Chess Festival is an educational and engaging experience. NYC Parks is partnering with New York Chess & Games and FilmBarn Brooklyn to present not only chess games, but lots of other board games! They will be able to perfect and test their board game skills, as well as meet new friends as they make their way through the rounds of games. They will have a blast! September 21, free, 10 am-4 pm. Dr. Ronald McNair Park, Eastern Parkway between Classon and Washington Avenues, Brooklyn, NY, 11238, nycgovparks.org