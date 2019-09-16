Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 20-22

Smithsonian Museum Day, Brooklyn Chess Festival & Schoolfest 2019
Smithsonian Museum Day
Smithsonian Museum Day is not only a citywide event — it’s nationwide! Head over to one of the participating museums with your family after downloading your ticket for free entry. Museums include Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Museum of Chinese in America, New York City Fire Museum, Queens Historical Society, The AKC Museum of the Dog and many more. September 21, free, museum hours vary. Multiple locations citywide, smithsonianmag.com
Brooklyn Chess Festival
Are your kids ready to test out their chess skills? Whether they’re fierce competitors or learning for the first time, the Brooklyn Chess Festival is an educational and engaging experience. NYC Parks is partnering with New York Chess & Games and FilmBarn Brooklyn to present not only chess games, but lots of other board games! They will be able to perfect and test their board game skills, as well as meet new friends as they make their way through the rounds of games. They will have a blast! September 21, free, 10 am-4 pm. Dr. Ronald McNair Park, Eastern Parkway between Classon and Washington Avenues, Brooklyn, NY, 11238, nycgovparks.org
BAM Animation Block Party
Stop by the largest animation festival on the East Coast with your little ones to watch the world’s best independent, professional and student animation. Animated films are perfect for kids, especially these unique selections that they’ve likely never seen before. There’s also a specific program for kids, “Animation for Kids,” on Sept.22 at 2 pm which features the best family-friendly animated clips. September 20-22, prices and screen times vary. Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, animationblock.com
Schoolfest 2019
Education is a priority. That’s why Schoolfest 2019 invites all North Brooklyn parents and students to have access to the best educational resources. The festival brings together all public, charter and private schools. They also include early childhood centers and extracurricular providers in North Brooklyn to inform parents and engage students. Navigate admission processes, meet with over 70 schools and organizations and participate in workshops. September 21, free, 12-4 pm. John Ericsson Middle School 126, 424 Leonard St. (Bayard entrance), Brooklyn, NY 11222, townsquarebk.org
Pow! Kids Book Launch & Sunday Story Time: Bodega Cat by Louie Chin
Be among the first to read Bodega Cat, by Louie Chin, at this exciting Kids Book Launch! Kids will love reading about the adorable cat, Chip, who takes readers through his life at the Matos family’s bodega, the Spanish word for grocery store. Learn about community, cultural diversity, family and New York’s people and neighborhoods. Bodega Cat is perfect for little ones, ages 3 to 5. September 22, free, RSVP encouraged, 11:30 am-12 pm. POWERHOUSE on 8th, 1111 8th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, powerhouseon8th.com
Guess What: Family-Friendly Stand-Up Comedy
Yes, you can bring the kids to this comedy show! Hosted by an 11-year-old and her dad, this family-friendly stand-up show is sure to have kids and adults alike laughing. Kids will even have a chance to tell their jokes on stage. September 21, free. 1-3 pm (doors open at 12:30 pm). The Creek and The Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, Queens, NY 11101, creeklic.com
Poseidon Parade
Spend the afternoon at this family-friendly parade! See huge parade floats, colorful costumes, and beautiful artwork on the boardwalk. Enjoy the day outside before the cold weather arrives! September 21, free, 12-4 pm. Beach 94th Street Plaza in Rockaway Beach, Beach 94th Street and Shorefront Parkway, Queens, NY 11693, nycgovparks.org
The Big Chocolate Show
To kick off Chocolate Week NYC, visit New York’s largest chocolate show! There will be chocolate tastings, live demonstrations, book signings and tasting classes, led by chocolatiers, chefs and experts from around the world. The Big Chocolate Show works with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, which raises funds for pediatric cancer research. One-day general admission $15 kids ages 3-12, $30 adults, ticket packages vary for tasting classes, family packs, and weekend admission, 10 am-6 pm Sept. 21, 10 am-5 pm Sept. 22. Resorts World Casino, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11420, thebigchocolateshow.com
37th Annual Queens County Fair
Be among the first to experience the Amazing Maize Maze for the season at Queens County Fair! After you conquer the corn maze, check out the corn husking and pie eating contests, livestock competitions, hayrides, carnival rides, games and arts and crafts. Listen to live music, enjoy delicious food and get recycling tips and more at this fun-filled day at the farm! Septemeber 21-22, advance tickets $5 kids ages 3-12, $10 adults, additional fees for select attractions, 11 am-6 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004, queensfarm.org
Apples & Honey Day
Celebrate the harvest season with apples and honey! Create apple- and honey-inspired arts & crafts, enjoy tastings, meet a beekeeper, and listen to delightful music. There will also be demonstrations and family-friendly workshops, all related to apples and honey! September 22, free with garden admission, 12-5:30 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org