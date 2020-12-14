Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 18-20
Looking for more activities? Check out our Family-Friendly Guide to NYC Holiday In-Person Activities and Virtual Events
-
Miracle on Centre St: Holiday Cookie and Hot Chocolate Bar – Lower Manhattan
237 Centre St., New York, NY 10013
November 23 – December 31; 8 am – 5 pm daily
This holiday pop-up is a little slice of heaven on Earth. What better way to spend these colder months than by stopping by Maman’s holiday cookie and hot chocolate bar. Kids will love the cookies and hot chocolate and parents will love their boozy libations. Stop by for Maman’s Advent Cookie of the Day or choose from their incredible cookie selection. And their hot chocolates are so decadent, from hazelnut semi-sweet to white chocolate cherry — what a treat!
-
LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island
LuminoCity Festival is back again this year for 29 nights of incredible lights. This year, families can wander through a wonderland of ancient civilizations and illuminated jungles. The sparkling light park invites visitors on a 30-45 minute walking journey through distinctly themed sets and dreamlike worlds. At the center of the adventure is Lumi, a magical light bulb and the host of the festival.
-
The Greens – Pier 17
89 South St.
Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm
Reservations required
Outdoor dining is going to be limited this winter season but The Greens is making it possible and comfortable in their cozy rooftop cabins. Enjoy your own personal cabin equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace, views of NYC, and more! Most of all you can enjoy their delicious menu of seasonal food and drinks such as cheese fondue, truffle grilled cheese, hot buttered rum, and much more. There is even a kids menu for your little ones — perfect for the whole family. New dates are released every Monday at 10 am for the following week’s reservations.
-
Holiday Windows – Midtown
2020 may have brought many changes this year, but the traditional unveiling of NYC holiday windows will still be here. Get a sneak peek of NYC holiday windows here: Where to See the Best NYC Holiday Windows in 2020
-
Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park
Skate reservations are now open! Ice skating at Winter Village is now a fully outdoor experience, and the Holiday Shops have a reconfigured layout with fewer shops to allow for more spacious walkways. This magical winter village in Bryant Park will still be happening this year with changes to keep your family healthy and safe.
-
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – Rockefeller Center
45 Rockefeller Plaza
For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike. This year, there will be special tree viewing entrances and traffic patterns, tree viewing time limits, and masks and social distancing will be required at all times. The tree will be lit from 6 am to 12 am daily, and will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas. There is even a live stream of the tree on the website that you can view any time of day from the comfort of your home!
-
The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape – Queens County Farm Museum
73-50 Little Neck Parkway
Floral Park, New York 11004-1129
November 28 – January 10
Thursday & Friday 11 am – 4 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
If you loved Queens County Farm Fall Escape, you are going to want to see this new holiday pop-up. Stop by for this magical floral experience as you visit the Gingerbread Village, see the Candy Cane Rose Garden, and take a picture with Santa in his throne chair. There are plenty of photo opportunities here to snap a family pic to share with loved ones or to include on your Christmas cards.
-
See Santa Virtually and In-Person
No matter how you celebrate the holidays, they will definitely be looking different this year. While 2020 may have canceled many fun, holiday traditions this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is getting the opportunity to meet the one and only Santa Claus. Whether it be virtually or in-person, there are still a few locations that are offering the chance for your little ones to see Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas list.