Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 10-12

Have another awesome New York Kids weekend with our list of things to do! Explore the new shark exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History, Visit a family-friendly ski resort, or take the kids around the city to see the holiday window displays!

Are you looking for more fun activities to do this holiday season? Check out Our Holiday Bucket List: Phenomenal & Festive NYC!

Details

Discover the ancient and fascinating world of sharks in the newest exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History. Sharks give visitors a unique look at pre-historic and modern shark species, their habitats and hunting styles, and the conservation threats these magnificent animals are facing today.

Featuring dozens of life-sized models, this is your chance to come face-to-fin with megalodon, one of the largest sharks that ever lived. You can also test your skills in a touch-free video game that challenges you to hunt like a hammerhead. The exhibition also presents amazing fossils from the Museum’s collection. There is something for visitors of all ages in this immersive exhibition. Sharks opens to the public December 15.

The Paley Center | Details

This month-long holiday experience is the perfect place to visit with your family this year! The extravaganza will run from December 4 to January 6 and families will be able to take part in a wide variety of festive activities. Whether you want to take pictures with Santa, play at the gaming stations or relax and watch a holiday classic movie, PaleyLand has something for everyone! Tickets for PaleyLand are free for members and tickets for non members start at $16.

American Airpower Museum | Details

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with your family at The American Airpower Museum. This event will be held on Hangar 3 and will be decorated in beautiful Christmas decorations so guests can get into the holiday spirit. Once families are done with their breakfast, they will be able to take pictures with Santa, take a ride on the AAM Holiday Tram or explore dozens of exhibits! Breakfast is free with the purchase of an admission ticket to the museum.

Citywide | Details

One reason why everyone loves coming to NYC for the holidays is because they love admiring all of the holiday window displays! All of the stores spend months planning out their beautiful designs and now they are on display for everyone to see.

151 W 34th St | Details

Celebrate the holiday season by visiting Santa and his amazing holiday oasis at Macy’s Santaland! Your family will be able to explore all that Santaland has to offer, from The Enchanted Forest, illuminated Rainbow Bridge and a sweet shop with giant holiday treats. If you are still hesitant to meet Santa in person this year, Macy’s has put together a new digital experience that you can access at home!

Citywide | Details

Spend this winter season ice skating in different locations around NYC! Ice skating is one of New Yorkers favorite activities to do this time of year and many rinks also host events throughout their season that families are welcome to attend!

Near NYC | Details

Take the perfect winter getaway by spending the weekend at a ski resort. Skiing is one of the most popular winter sports for many families and there are many family-friendly resorts to choose from. What’s great about these family-friendly resorts is that there are gentle slopes and lessons (ski school) available for new skiers so the whole family can enjoy this winter activity!

Details

Join some of your kids favorite pups to take part in this one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the CAMP store in Hudson Yard! Your kids will be able to take part in themed environments, games, and activities, making it the perfect weekend activity to try. Tickets are going fast so make sure you reserve yours on the CAMP website before you go!