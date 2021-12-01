The Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC 2021

Holiday Window Displays in NYC

When families come to visit NYC during the holiday season one thing they want to see, aside from the Rockefeller Tree and the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, are the window displays. These displays are beautifully designed every year to add a little magic into your family’s day and we have made a list of which stores you should spend time seeing.

Macy’s has been creating beautiful window displays for years and this display is now different. This year’s theme will introduce you to Tiptoe, a little reindeer from the North Pole that has a dream of being on Santa’s sleigh team. With each window, you can follow how Tiptoe gains confidence and, with the help of her friends, realizes that all you have to do is believe.

151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

Bloomingdale’s– Lenox Hill

This year’s Bloomingdale’s display is centered around the company’s “Give Happy” holiday campaign.These six windows will be illuminated with vibrant colors and are filled with beautiful sculptures and video walls with magical graphics. These displays are sure to put a smile on your face this holiday season!

1000 3rd Ave.at 59th Street

Saks Fifth Avenue– Midtown

Last holiday season, many of us had to celebrate the season a little differently and now Saks Fifth Avenue wants to focus on reconnecting this year. While putting together their display, Saks asked NYC children, including ones from Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, to think of their holiday dream with their loved ones and draw it out. The designers then brought their dreams to life so everyone visiting the store can be inspired to bring their holiday dreams to life.

611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Bergdorf Goodman– Midtown

If you are looking to see a display that is sure to wow you this year, make sure you stop by Bergdorf Goodman’s. This luxury store is known for their beautifully extravagant displays and this year that are focusing on “the present moment”. These windows are designed with so many details that will make this holiday extra special.

754 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

As we admire this years beautiful displays, lets reminisce on last year’s best NYC holiday windows from 2020

Bloomingdale’s – Lennox Hill

In 2020, many companies, like Bloomingdale’s, Saks, and Macy’s, held virtual window unveiling events. Bloomingdale’s live streamed their holiday window’s unveiling on November 23 but required a donation (of any amount) to watch the event. The unveiling ceremony was hosted by comedian and actor Ali Wentworth and Bloomingdale’s CEO Tony Spring. The benefit also featured performances from singer Andra Day and the American ballet dancers Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt, and Gabe Stone Shayer. All of the benefit’s proceeds went to the charity organization Child Mind Institute.

Bloomingdale’s holiday windows were inspired by their “Give Happy” campaign. All six holiday windows featured different aspects of the “Give Happy” campaign with each window illuminated by a bright color. For example, the first window of the set (as depicted above) features the logo of the “Give Happy” campaign and says “Happy Holidays” in neon, rainbow letters that contrasts against a purple background.