The Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC 2021

holiday window displays
Holiday Window Displays in NYC

When families come to visit NYC during the holiday season one thing they want to see, aside from the Rockefeller Tree and the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, are the window displays. These displays are beautifully designed every year to add a little magic into your family’s day and we have made a list of which stores you should spend time seeing.

Macy’s at Herald Square– Midtown

Macy’s has been creating beautiful window displays for years and this display is now different. This year’s theme will introduce you to Tiptoe, a little reindeer from the North Pole that has a dream of being on Santa’s sleigh team. With each window, you can follow how Tiptoe gains confidence and, with the help of her friends, realizes that all you have to do is believe.

151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

Bloomingdale’s– Lenox Hill

This year’s Bloomingdale’s display is centered around the company’s “Give Happy” holiday campaign.These six windows will be illuminated with vibrant colors and are filled with beautiful sculptures and video walls with magical graphics. These displays are sure to put a smile on your face this holiday season! 

1000 3rd Ave.at 59th Street

Saks Fifth Avenue– Midtown

Last holiday season, many of us had to celebrate the season a little differently and now Saks Fifth Avenue wants to focus on reconnecting this year. While putting together their display, Saks asked NYC children, including ones from Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, to think of their holiday dream with their loved ones and draw it out. The designers then brought their dreams to life so everyone visiting the store can be inspired to bring their holiday dreams to life.

611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Bergdorf Goodman– Midtown

If you are looking to see a display that is sure to wow you this year, make sure you stop by Bergdorf Goodman’s. This luxury store is known for their beautifully extravagant displays and this year that are focusing on “the present moment”. These windows are designed with so many details that will make this holiday extra special.

754 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

 

As we admire this years beautiful displays, lets reminisce on last year’s best NYC holiday windows from 2020

Bloomingdale’s – Lennox Hill

In 2020, many companies, like Bloomingdale’s, Saks, and Macy’s, held virtual window unveiling events. Bloomingdale’s live streamed their holiday window’s unveiling on November 23 but required a donation (of any amount) to watch the event.  The unveiling ceremony was hosted by comedian and actor Ali Wentworth and Bloomingdale’s CEO Tony Spring. The benefit also featured performances from singer Andra Day and the American ballet dancers Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt, and Gabe Stone Shayer. All of the benefit’s proceeds went to the charity organization Child Mind Institute.

Bloomingdale’s holiday windows were inspired by their “Give Happy” campaign. All six holiday windows featured different aspects of the “Give Happy” campaign with each window illuminated by a bright color. For example, the first window of the set (as depicted above) features the logo of the “Give Happy” campaign and says “Happy Holidays” in neon, rainbow letters that contrasts against a purple background.

160 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022

Sak’s Fifth Avenue – Midtown East

Saks also live streamed their event on November 23, 2020 although their unveiling ceremony was different than Bloomingdale’s. While they still hosted their iconic light show, they were separated into 20 smaller lighting ceremonies. Also, during this event, Saks made a donation to the Madison Boys and Girls Club.

In 2019, Sak’s holiday windows were Frozen II themed, but this year, their theme was This is How We Celebrate. Their six window display showed how people celebrated the holidays across New York, such as a musical celebration on Broadway, neighbors decorating their homes in holiday lights, and even a holiday block party that features a food truck (as depicted above).

611 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022

Macy’s: Herald Square – Midtown

Macy’s window display featured six windows, each portraying different aspects of New York. The first window (as shown above) depicts the words “Thank You” in 16 different languages and are embellished with bright, neon lights with the Empire State Building as the centerpiece.

The second and third windows show busy elves scribbling “thank you” across New York City as an appreciation to all the first responders and essential workers. The fourth window has animated scenes of unity, love, hope, and, of course, Santa. The fifth window also features animated elements from Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade including Santa Claus. Lastly, the sixth window has an interactive feature where letters spell the words “thank you” by visitors’ movements.

151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

Courtney Ingalls

Courtney is the Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Journalism. When she isn’t at her desk, you will find her reading historical fiction books, spending time with her family, or watching the TV show Friends.

Brooke Thompson

Brooke Thompson is an editorial intern for New York Family, who recently graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s degree in English. On her days off, she enjoys reading, baking desserts, or binging Hulu.

Mia Salas

Mia Salas is a Peddie School alum and current undergraduate at Princeton University, class of 2022. She intends to concentrate in English and pursue certificates in Creative Writing and Journalism. At school, she is a McGraw Calculus Tutor, Princeton Cheerleader, Events Editor of Nassau Weekly, Spoon University Writer, and Community Action Leader. In her free time, she enjoys reading fiction novels, going to The Cheesecake Factory, and writing on her blog, One Holiday At A Time. Her career interests include being a fiction author, magazine editor, or English professor. Mia lives in Millstone, NJ.

