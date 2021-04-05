New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Things To Do

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 9-11

Posted on New York FamilyBy
your awesome weekend
Getty Images

Are you ready for an adventurous and awesome weekend ahead? Make sure to check out Domino Park’s interactive art installation before it ends, head over to the Bronx Night Market for tasty food, or see the new Kusama: Cosmic Nature exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden!

Looking for more fun activities in spring? Check out our NYC Spring Bucket List!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 9-11

Artechouse: Geometric Properties

439 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 | March 1st-September 6th from 10 am – 10 pm | Details 

Embark on an audio-visual journey celebrating mathematics, nature, and architecture with Artechouse’s Geometric Properties. This installation from artist Julius Horsthuis creates an immersive experience that combines art and technology to catch the eye in a way not seen before. Using seamless projections, they’ve created an installation that your whole family will be enchanted by and never forget.

Bronx Night Market

1 Fordham Plaza | Saturdays starting April 3 | Details

Returning in early April is the well-known series for culture and cuisine: Bronx Night Market. Support local and small businesses throughout the spring and summer as you try delicious food from over 50 vendors. With iconic eats and family-friendly activities, it doesn’t get much better than this ongoing event! Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time so that Bronx Night Market can monitor social distancing and capacity. Free, 12-7 pm. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx, NY 10458.

Domino Park’s Reflect

Domino Park | Now – April 15 | Details

The work of art features three concentric rings, each consisting of small platforms that can react to the visitor’s footsteps. These platforms ignite in a beautiful and unique display, making the participants as much a part of the art as the circles.

Reflect is sure to wow visitors of all ages while keeping them socially distanced. It is clear from the Brooklyn artist Jen Lewin that visiting the piece at day and at night are different experiences. Both will mystify audiences, but it is worth experiencing twice. Once in the light, and once in the dark.

Challenge Your Family Mini Golf at Turtle Cove

Turtle Cove Golf & Baseball | Details

We’re loving the Family Putt Putt package at Turtle Cove that includes mini golf for four, plain pizza, mozzarella sticks, and water. The mini golf course is creative and fun for all ages. Everyone has to wear face coverings and social distance between holes. $39 Family Putt Putt package, or $9 adults, $8 kids ages 12 & under. Turtle Cove Golf Center, 1 City Island Rd, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10464-1003.

Kusama: Cosmic Nature

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31 | Details

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

The Friends Experience

130 East 23rd St  | Details

The phenomenal experience that took New York City by storm in 2019 is back again! This exhibit honoring the classic TV show Friends will take you back to the 1990s in a fun and interactive way. You can walk through Central Perk and move from Monica’s and Rachel’s apartment to Joey’s and Chandler’s while interacting with other key aspects of the show. The connection to the show will keep your whole party entertained, and will be an experience you can’t find anywhere else.

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Asphalt Green

Engage in a Variety of Sports at Asphalt Green

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

Steps on Broadway

The Ailey School – First Steps and Bounding Boys

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family April 2021