Are you ready for an adventurous and awesome weekend ahead? Make sure to check out Domino Park’s interactive art installation before it ends, head over to the Bronx Night Market for tasty food, or see the new Kusama: Cosmic Nature exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 9-11

439 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 | March 1st-September 6th from 10 am – 10 pm | Details

Embark on an audio-visual journey celebrating mathematics, nature, and architecture with Artechouse’s Geometric Properties. This installation from artist Julius Horsthuis creates an immersive experience that combines art and technology to catch the eye in a way not seen before. Using seamless projections, they’ve created an installation that your whole family will be enchanted by and never forget.

Bronx Night Market

1 Fordham Plaza | Saturdays starting April 3 | Details

Returning in early April is the well-known series for culture and cuisine: Bronx Night Market. Support local and small businesses throughout the spring and summer as you try delicious food from over 50 vendors. With iconic eats and family-friendly activities, it doesn’t get much better than this ongoing event! Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time so that Bronx Night Market can monitor social distancing and capacity. Free, 12-7 pm. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx, NY 10458.

Domino Park’s Reflect

Domino Park | Now – April 15 | Details

The work of art features three concentric rings, each consisting of small platforms that can react to the visitor’s footsteps. These platforms ignite in a beautiful and unique display, making the participants as much a part of the art as the circles.

Reflect is sure to wow visitors of all ages while keeping them socially distanced. It is clear from the Brooklyn artist Jen Lewin that visiting the piece at day and at night are different experiences. Both will mystify audiences, but it is worth experiencing twice. Once in the light, and once in the dark.

Challenge Your Family Mini Golf at Turtle Cove

Turtle Cove Golf & Baseball | Details

We’re loving the Family Putt Putt package at Turtle Cove that includes mini golf for four, plain pizza, mozzarella sticks, and water. The mini golf course is creative and fun for all ages. Everyone has to wear face coverings and social distance between holes. $39 Family Putt Putt package, or $9 adults, $8 kids ages 12 & under. Turtle Cove Golf Center, 1 City Island Rd, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10464-1003.