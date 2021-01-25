Quantcast
KAWS: WHAT PARTY Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Kaws: what party

COMPANION, 2010. Fiberglass, paint, 96 × 48 × 36 in. (243.8 × 121.9 ×91.4 cm). © KAWS

The Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibition, KAWS: WHAT PARTY, will open on February 12. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to see KAWS’ first major New York City survey!

KAWS, Brian Donnelly, is a Brooklyn-based artist born in 1974. Through his work, he connects the worlds of art, pop culture, and commerce. Much of his work comments on consumer culture in the twenty-first century. The exhibition, KAWS: WHAT PARTY, features more than one hundred of his works — including rare graffiti drawings, notebooks, paintings, and sculptures. It also features new pieces made just for the exhibition and his popular “COMPANION” figures. 

Be ready to experience works both in-person and virtually with this exhibition. KAWS presents new augmented reality works that you can interact with. This is also perfect for the kids and a great way to get them engaged with the art. 

UNTITLED (HARING), 1997. Acrylic on existing advertising poster, 68 × 48 in. (172.7 × 121.9 cm). © KAWS. (Photo: Farzad Owrang)

Everything you need to know about KAWS: WHAT PARTY

When: Feb. 12 – Sept. 5, 2021

Where: 

Morris A. and Meyer Schapiro Wing and Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Gallery, 5th Floor

200 Eastern Parkway

Brooklyn, New York 11238-6052

Subway: Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum

Tickets: Recommended to purchase tickets at the Brooklyn Museum website in advance. A limited number of same-day timed tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket Prices:

Adults — $25

Adults 65+, Visitors with disabilities, Students 13+ — $16

Ages 4 to 12 — $10

Ages 3 and under — Free

Members — Free

Hours: Wednesdays – Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm (last entry at 4:30 pm)

