Get ready for another awesome weekend! Make sure to head over to the Bronx Night Might Market, take the family to a petting zoo, or visit the new Kusama exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden.

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 16-18

Bronx Night Market

1 Fordham Plaza | Saturdays starting April 3 | Details

Returning in early April is the well-known series for culture and cuisine: Bronx Night Market. Support local and small businesses throughout the spring and summer as you try delicious food from over 50 vendors. With iconic eats and family-friendly activities, it doesn’t get much better than this ongoing event! Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time so that Bronx Night Market can monitor social distancing and capacity. Free, 12-7 pm. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx, NY 10458.

Explore Belvedere Castle

A top attraction in Central Park, Belvedere Castle has charmed families for years. Your kids will get a kick out of this magical-like beauty — especially as they get to climb up the spiral staircase inside! Enjoy breathtaking views from multiple levels of the Castle, and spend the rest of the day exploring Central Park. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Mid-Park at 79th, New York, NY 10024.

Petting Zoos

Citywide | Details

Although we live in an urban setting, there are still many opportunities to explore nature and learn about animals we don’t see every day. Petting zoos are a great way to introduce your children to new animals and allows them to have an experience they won’t forget. Click here to see all the best petting zoos in New York!

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31 | Details

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

Stroll through Wave Hill

Wave Hill is now open for visitors! Tickets must be purchased in advance, face coverings are required, and certain areas are still closed, but Wave Hill is very excited to welcome your family to the gardens. Weekend Family Art Projects are still virtual, but this could (maybe) shift to in-person in the spring. Have some outdoor fun with your family as you make your way through the art and nature that Wave Hill has to offer. $10 adults, $6 kids, free admission on Thursdays, Thursday-Sunday 10 am-4:30 pm. 4900 Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471.

130 East 23rd St | Details

The phenomenal experience that took New York City by storm in 2019 is back again! This exhibit honoring the classic TV show Friends will take you back to the 1990s in a fun and interactive way. You can walk through Central Perk and move from Monica’s and Rachel’s apartment to Joey’s and Chandler’s while interacting with other key aspects of the show. The connection to the show will keep your whole party entertained, and will be an experience you can’t find anywhere else.