Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 10-12

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend
Go Berry Picking Near NYC
Berry farms are a great summer activity for the whole family to have fun, embrace nature, and even practice social distancing to ensure safety during this time. There are so many berry farms and stands surrounding NYC where your kids can have the U-pick experience and choose from a variety of delicious, healthy fruits to enjoy.
Enjoy Family-Friendly Outdoor Dining
This summer, get out of the house and grab a meal with your family at one of these safe, kid-friendly NYC restaurants with outdoor seating. As New York City goes through the many Phases of its COVID-19 reopening plan, restaurants in all five boroughs are coming up with creative ways to allow customers to eat outdoors, sometimes by building makeshift sidewalk cafes. The 17 kid-friendly locations on this list offer socially-distanced outdoor seating options like gardens and patios that won’t have you and your kids worrying about sidewalk traffic or busy streets. Remember to wear masks and check out each restaurant’s specific rules and guidelines before stopping by!
Get Ice Cream for Take-Out or Delivery
What better way to cool down this summer than by visiting the best ice cream shops in New York City? Find your new favorite flavors in any of the city’s five boroughs with these 45 ice cream shops open for take-out and delivery in Summer 2020.
Head Out of the City and Go to Six Flags
Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure is now open from the comfort of your own car! Plan your visit on a weekday for the best reservation availability. Boasting 1,200 animals from six continents including elephants, rhinos, tigers, giraffes, and lions. Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure takes explorers on an exhilarating, interactive animal adventure. Guests can explore the most interesting and exotic creatures at a 350-acre preserve in Jackson, New Jersey. The journey takes nearly an hour and is done in your own vehicle!
Central Park
Sign up for Central Park’s Summer Guide. This free guide will enrich your summertime experience with engaging content to deepen your love for the Park and enhance your warm-weather explorations.
Drive-In Movies
Skyline Drive-In NYC is a unique drive-in theater with a view! Now open in Greenpoint and situated on the East River, the outdoor cinema boasts the Manhattan skyline as its stunning backdrop. See what movies they are playing right here!
Sign Up for an Online Summer Camp
Summer is here, but things look a bit different this year. Many traditional summer camps are not operating normally due to the pandemic and necessary safety precautions, but luckily, this wide variety of online summer camps have taken the steps to shift their activities and classes to a virtual platform! Your child can now experience the joy of summer camp right from the computer screen and engage with material that sparks their interest and creativity.
Create Your Own Cloud Experiment
You’ll need: a jar with a lid, ⅓ cup hot water, ice and hairspray
Instructions: pour the hot water into the jar and swirl it around to warm up the jar’s sides. Turn the lid upside down, set it on top of the jar and place the ice cubes on top. Let sit for 20 seconds. Quickly remove the lid, spray hairspray into the jar and replace the lid with the ice still on top. Watch the cloud form, and when you see a good amount of condensation, lift the lid and watch the cloud escape into the air!
When poured into the jar, some of the hot water turns to vapor. When it rises and meets the cold ice, it condenses, but clouds cannot form unless water vapor has a substance onto which it can condense. In nature, this might be dust particles or pollution. In our experiment, the water vapor condenses to the hair spray.
Experiment via Gift of Curiosity
Go on an Adventure With Story Pirates
With a crew of world-class actors, comedians and musicians, Story Pirates takes original stories from real kids and turns them into wild, imaginative audio adventures, each about 30 minutes in length! Kids of all ages are encouraged to submit their very own original stories on the Story Pirates website and hear their work brought to life as sketch comedy or musical theater.
Do a Lava Lamp Experiment
You’ll need: vegetable oil, water, food coloring, a clear cup and a few Alka Seltzer tablets
Instructions: Color 1/2 cup of water with food coloring. Fill another cup about ¾ full with vegetable oil. Then pour the colored water into the cup of vegetable oil until it reaches about 1-2 inches from the rim. Break the Alka Seltzer tablets into 2 or 3 pieces. Let your kids take turns adding pieces of Alka Seltzer to the cup.
Water and oil don’t mix. The oil won’t change color because the food coloring is water-soluble. The Alka Seltzer reacts with the water to make bubbles of carbon dioxide, which attach themselves to the colored water and rise to the top of the glass. When the bubbles pop, the colored water falls to the bottom of the glass.