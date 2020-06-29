Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 3-5

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend
Sign Up for an Online Summer Camp
Summer is here, but things look a bit different this year. Many traditional summer camps are not operating normally due to the pandemic and necessary safety precautions, but luckily, this wide variety of online summer camps have taken the steps to shift their activities and classes to a virtual platform! So, your child can now experience the joy of summer camp right from the computer screen and engage with material that sparks their interest and creativity.
Get Ice Cream for Take-Out or Delivery
What better way to cool down this summer than by visiting the best ice cream shops in New York City? Find your new favorite flavors in any of the city’s five boroughs with these 45 ice cream shops open for take-out and delivery in Summer 2020.
Sail on the The Classic Harbor Line (CHL)
The Classic Harbor Line (CHL) is actively readying to set sail! Guests can book tickets now with greater ticket cancelation flexibility. Also, there have been many updates to operating practices that guests should review on their website.
Enjoy Public Art
New York City is home to incredible street art and sculptures. From Brooklyn’s DUMBO Walls to the World Trade Center’s street art to the Audubon Mural Project, there’s no limit to NYC artists’ range of styles and subject matter.
In Queens, check out the Socrates Sculpture Park to see large-scale sculpture and multimedia installations that were built on the site of a former landfill.
Go Bird Watching
Bird-watching can be an exciting summer activity for all ages. Check out the New York City Audubon Society for great resources that can get you and your family started on identifying the over 200 species of birds living in the NYC metropolitan area; you could see up to 75 or 100 species of birds in one day! Central Park is even considered one of the United States’ birding hotspots due to the number of migratory birds it attracts.
Visit a Farmer's Market
The Saturday market at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, the Union Square Greenmarket and a number of other NYC Greenmarkets are all operational. Arrive early to beat the lines! Check out a full list of Grow NYC markets and their hours to find the open market nearest to you. Once you’ve finished shopping for your locally-grown market goods, enjoy a family picnic lunch at your favorite park.
Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks
Mayor de Blasio has announced that the beloved annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will go on this summer! In its 43rd year, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will celebrate “the strength of the American Spirit in New York City and across the country” with 28 colors and a host of new pyrotechnic effects.
Shibori Tie-Dye at Home
Like many fashions born from necessity and practicality, the Shibori method of tie-dye has endured the test of time. From Chinese origins to feudal Japan to the runways of Ulla Johnson, Prada and the like, Shibori is here to stay. While tie-dye has seen many a resurgence throughout the decades, the fun colorful styles reminiscent of the flower power era are not for the faint of heart. For those who prefer cool blues, tonal looks, and easy-to-wear styles, there is Shibori, a traditional Japanese method of indigo dyeing that packs major style and makes a great summer activity for the whole family.
Head Out of the City and Go to Six Flags
Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure is now open from the comfort of your own car! Plan your visit on a weekday for the best reservation availability. Boasting 1,200 animals from six continents including elephants, rhinos, tigers, giraffes, and lions. Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure takes explorers on an exhilarating, interactive animal adventure. Guests can explore the most interesting and exotic creatures at a 350-acre preserve in Jackson, New Jersey. The journey takes nearly an hour and is done in your own vehicle!