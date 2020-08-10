Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 14-16

Take a Ferry Ride

Looking for a new way to travel this summer that is fun and relaxing? Take a ferry ride to a number of destinations throughout New York City. All of the ferries start from Manhattan and customers can choose where they want to go! Take a trip to Governors Island or take one that will bring you to South Brooklyn or Astoria! Once you’re on the ferry you are able to sit back and take a look at all the views of the city, as well as enjoy great service and refreshments.

Photo via am New York