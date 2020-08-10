Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 14-16
Psst…check out The Ultimate NYC Summer Bucket List for 2020
-
Sprinkler Parks and Playgrounds
Visiting your local sprinkler parks and water playgrounds is the perfect activity to have your kids cool down and it also very cost-efficient! Splish and splash through some of the best “spray grounds” in the neighborhood. Beach 30th Street Playground, Paul Raimonda Playground, and Travers Park are only a few of the many places to visit that will make your kids day even more fun!
Here is our full list of sprinkler parks and water playgrounds.
-
Smorg To Go
Smorgasburg in Williamsburg is one of the best places to visit on an empty stomach! Due to COVID-19, the huge outdoor food court is starting a promotion called Smorg To Go where you are able to order online and pick up some of your favorite foods from different vendors. The food court is opened seven days a week and with this new to go promotion, the lineup for vendors change every week so customers can experience something new each time they come!
-
Newton Creek Nature Walk
The Newton Creek Nature Walk is a destination like no other and is definitely a hot spot in Brooklyn. With so many special features, this walk will bring you to many artistic sites and beautiful landscapes. Kids of all ages are also able to join in on a scavenger hunt. Discover hidden treasures as you explore important cultural, historical, and scientific aspects of Newton Creek. This area was an important factor in the growth of New York City, and visitors can learn about how wastewater is treated to ensure clean harbor water.
Photo via Architect Magazine
-
Take a Ferry Ride
Looking for a new way to travel this summer that is fun and relaxing? Take a ferry ride to a number of destinations throughout New York City. All of the ferries start from Manhattan and customers can choose where they want to go! Take a trip to Governors Island or take one that will bring you to South Brooklyn or Astoria! Once you’re on the ferry you are able to sit back and take a look at all the views of the city, as well as enjoy great service and refreshments.
Photo via am New York
-
Go Zip Lining
Zip lines are the perfect outdoor summer activity! The height of zip-lining makes for a sort of natural social distancing. We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City!
Check out the coolest zip line spots near NYC here!
-
Take a Dip in the Pool
Taking a dip in the pool is arguably the most popular way to cool down under the summer sun. Come August 1st, there will be plenty of NYC pools reopening for your family to splash around in.
See which pools are reopening in NYC here!
-
Visit These Nature Spots
Embracing and exploring nature in NYC is a great way to relieve stress, and when it comes to COVID-19, outdoor spaces are a great way to maintain safety guidelines and still be able to have fun and get out of the house.
See the best places to enjoy nature in NYC here!
-
Get a Scoop of Your Favorite Ice Cream
We all scream for ice cream during the summer months, so why not spend the day searching for a new ice cream place that your family can frequently visit in the future! Every shop adds its own twist to their signature ice cream while also having all of the classic flavors that everyone grew up loving.
See our full list of ice cream spots around NYC here!