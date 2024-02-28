Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
Women’s History Month Events for Families 2024

March is Women’s History Month. There are many Women’s History Month events in NYC and nearby that kids and families will enjoy.

At these events, kids will learn about women’s contributions throughout history by enjoying music, crafts, STEM activities and so much more.

Celebrate women and women’s history by attending one (or more!) of these fun events. 

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Women in the Arts

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side
March 1-29, Weekdays, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$16.75

CMOM celebrates Women’s History Month by commemorating women as pioneering figures whose fearless pursuit of knowledge and innovation have redefined fashion, music, visual arts, design, and architecture.

Each week they will highlight the efforts of women through exciting hands-on projects, interactive storytelling workshops, experiential activities, and more.

She’s On Point: Find the She-Ro in You

Chelsea Recreation Center, 430 West 25th St., Chelsea
Saturday, March 2, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Join NYC Parks for basketball, volleyball, dance fitness classes, arts and crafts, jumbo games, and more.

Walking Tour: Mamas with Chutzpah

Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., Lower East Side
Sunday, March 3, 11:30 am
Ages 5 and older
 $25; $20 seniors and students; free for children 5 and younger

Discover the women who both witnessed and shaped social, artistic, financial, and political change on the Lower East Side from the late 19th to the early 20th century.

Girls in Science and Engineering Day

Intrepid Museum, West 46th Street, Hell’s Kitchen
Saturday, March 9, 11 am – 3 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free
Advanced registration required

Celebrate women, girls and youth involved in STEM with hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and captivating discussions led by experts from Intrepid Museum, Cooper Union, Hudson River Park, Women in Aviation New York Chapter, invited mentors, and more!

Guests are welcome to enjoy and explore the Museum throughout the day. 

Música

The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, Midtown
March 9-17, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am, Sundays, 3 pm; Saturday, March 9, 3 pm.
All ages
$28

Celebrate Women’s History Month with sunny songstress and Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos for an upbeat and uplifting bilingual concert!

Música cheers women who make music and those who inspired Sonia (and her all-female bandmates) to become a musician—or “una música” en español.

You’ll dance in and out of your seats as this playful band charts a joyful journey of Latin American rhythms ranging from festejo to cumbia to traditional Mexican folk.

Living History: Meet the Tiffany Girls

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side
Sunday, March 10, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $6-$24

Shine a light on the hidden history of those gorgeous Tiffany Lamps.

Historical Interpreters portray the Tiffany Girls of the Women’s Glass Cutting Department, real-life artisans such as Clara Driscoll, who were given the opportunity to design and cut glass at Tiffany Studios, even as they faced discrimination and sexism.

Be An Engineer, Just Like Rosie Revere!

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City
Saturday, March 23, 10:30 – 11:30 am
Ages 3 and older
Free

Rosie Revere is a kid engineer who uses household objects to invent her gadgets and gizmos. Can you do the same for skyscrapers?

Enjoy a read-aloud of Andrea Beaty’s Rosie Revere, Engineer, learn about the role of engineers and then use your own creative minds to use everyday materials to build tall structures. 

Bronx

National Girls & Women in Sports Day: She’s on Point

Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Highbridge
Saturday, March 2, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Month with fitness programs, sports clinics in soccer, basketball, volleyball, group games, arts and crafts and much more! 

Her-story!

Mott Haven Library, 321 East 140th Street, Mott Haven
Saturday, March 2, 2 – 3 pm
All ages
Free

Learn the stories of some of the most influential women of our generation in the form of original songs with Flor Bromley.

Family Storytime: Girls Run the World

Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Ave., Soundview Bruckner
Mondays, March 4, 18, 3 – 3:30 pm.
18 months-5 years
Free

Join the library for songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books featuring brave, bold women and girls. 

Kids STEAM: Women’s History Month

Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Road, Pelham Bay
Thursday, March 21, 3 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5-12
Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month with an activity in honor of an influential woman in history!

Brooklyn

Book Adventures: Bridges

Adams Street Library, 9 Adams Street, Brooklyn Heights
Tuesday, March 5, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 7-10
Free

Celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8th 2024) by learning about Emily Warren Roebling. Read How Emily Saved the Bridge: The story of Emily Warren Roebling and the Building of the Brooklyn Bridge by Frieda Wishinsky.  Afterwards, use LEGOs to construct your own bridge!

Women’s History Month-Girl Group And The Power of Singing Together

DeKalb Library, 790 Bushwick Ave., Bushwick
Friday, March 8, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free

Join singer-songwriter + educator Joanna Schubert aka Oropendola on a musical journey of some of the most fun, fabulous, and influential all-women groups (aka “girl groups”) throughout modern pop history.

Hear these women’s stories, listen to their recordings, explore the basics of harmony, and, most importantly… SING!

Farmhouse Family Day: Fiber Artists Around the Globe

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, Canarsie
Saturday, March 16, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free

Learn about different artists who pushed the historical craft of weaving into the arts and about women around the world who infused traditional cultural fiber weaving techniques into their artwork.

With the use of yarns, felts and textiles you will create your own fiber collages in a hands-on introduction to different artists from around the world!

National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Red Hook Recreation Center, 155 Bay St, Red Hook
Sunday, March 17, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 6 and older
Free
Advanced registration required

Learn new skills with sports clinics in soccer, basketball, football, and more. 

HERstory with Flor Bromley 

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights
Thursday, March 21, 3 – 3:45 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month with this special performance by bilingual musician, Flor Bromley! 

BLAST OFF! Astronaut Training

Macon Library, 361 Lewis Ave., Bedford–Stuyvesant
Saturday, March 30, 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free

BLAST OFF! Astronaut Training is an interactive storytelling program created and performed by Mélissa Smith!

Trainees will be up on their feet as they go through a mock astronaut training session — complete with physical exercises, a drawing challenge, history lessons highlighting achievements by women in space, and an interactive reading of Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed.

The young recruits will learn the astronaut creed, “If I can dream it, if I can believe in it, and if I can work hard for it, anything is possible!” The session culminates in an intergalactic dance party!

Queens

Hands-on History: Miss Cornelia’s Flower Guild

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
Saturday, March 2, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Learn about the last King Family member to live at King Manor, Cornelia King, and make paper flowers and pick up some free garden seeds ready for March planting.

Women’s History Month: Historic Women of Queens

Mauro Playground in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 73-2 Park Dr E., Flushing
Sunday, March 3, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Rangers lead the way on the Pat Dolan Trail while discussing the women of Queens who changed New York City and made history.

Women’s History Month: Peruvian Music Party

Queens Public Library- North Hills, 57-04 Marathon Pkwy., Douglaston
Wednesday, March 6, 3:15 pm
All ages
Free

Join Araceli for a music party celebrating important women of Peru!

Listen to inspiring stories from women such as Yma Sumac, one of the best-selling Latin-American recording artists in history and the best-selling Peruvian in history, and Victoria Santa Cruz, considered “the mother of Afro-Peruvian dance and theatre.”

Then sing and dance to their music. Grammy-nominated Araceli will bring her charango, traditional puppets, and many rhythms to try together. The session will celebrate powerful women who inspire girls around the world!

Women’s History Month: Bingo

Queens Public Library- South Ozone Park, 128-16 Rockaway Blvd., South Ozone Park
Friday, March 8, 4 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Join the library for Women’s History Month themed bingo!

Women’s History Month: Yayoi Kusama Craft

Queens Public Library – Douglaston-Little Neck, 249-01 Northern Blvd., Douglaston
Friday, March 22, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 6-11
Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month and make a craft inspired by the Artist Yayoi Kusama. 

Staten Island

Teens! Celebrate Women’s History Month

Richmondtown Library, 200 Clarke Ave., Great Kills
Monday, March 4, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 13-18
Free

Create a card or a letter of endearment for a woman you look up to. 

Superheroines Collage! 

West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton
Tuesday, March 12, 3:30 – 5:30 pm.
Ages 12-18
Free

Create collages featuring popular Comic Book Heroines! Select your favorite Superhero Cut-out and create a mixed-media background using newspaper, magazines, paint markers, and more! 

Teen STEAM-Coding like Ada Lovelace

West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton
Thursday, March 14, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 13-18.
Free

Celebrate women in history by learning about the contributions of Ada Lovelace to the world of coding and create a computer coding game board-no computer needed! 

National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Greenbelt Recreation Center, 501 Brielle Ave., Bull’s Head
Saturday, March 16, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free

Join NYC Parks in celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day 2024 to recognize the accomplishments of female athletes, sports influencers, and sports professionals. 

Long Island

Art in the Barn, Storytime and Hands-on Art Project for Preschoolers

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
Saturday, March 2, 11 am
Ages 2-4
$15; $10 members

Learn how to paint large flowers like Georgia O’ Keefe did and listen to a reading of My Name is Georgia: A Portrait by Jeanette Winter.

AdvoKids: Women’s History Month

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City
Sunday, March 3, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 4 and older
Included with $17 admission

Learn about activist Reshma Saujani, the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, and create an initial bracelet using beads to spell out letters in binary code.

Barbie’s 65th Birthday and International Women’s Day

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City
Saturday, March 9, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
Free with Museum Admission: $18; $16 children ages 2-12 and seniors 62 and older.

Participate in a make-and-take STEM activity, craft your own “Astronaut Barbie” helmet, and help “Pilot Barbie” complete her pre-flight inspection in a thrilling digital escape room challenge before her cross-country solo flight!

Don’t forget to bring along your own Barbie dolls and come dressed as a real-life Barbie character for a “Barbie and Ken Meet & Greet.” 

Women in Space!

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale
Friday, March 15, 6 – 8 pm
Ages 6 and older
$4
Advanced registration required

Learn about the women who made our space achievements possible. Then enjoy some stargazing! 

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp February 2024

