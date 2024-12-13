Ski NY Introduces Free Passport Program for Kids

The program allows free ski sessions for elementary-aged students from all states!

A new program will allow students from all states to hit the slopes in New York State!

The SKI NY Passport Program-Kids Ski Free has returned for the 2024-2025 season. The program offers free skiing for your 3rd, 4th and 5th graders with an adult purchase, and it can be used up to two times per participating ski area. A valid adult ticket purchase is one on the ski area website or at the ticket window and includes season passes as well. While the sessions are free, they do not include rentals for equipment or lessons. Passports are valid starting December 1st.

Psst…Check out 13 Coolest Places to Go Snow Tubing Near NYC

To get approved for the passport, you will need to fill out an application that includes information such as your child’s name, gender, age, report card for grade level verification, and a photo of your child. While the program is free, a one-time $45 processing fee is collected at the time of application.

Once approved for the program, you will receive your passport. The Passport is a digital card that you can show on your phone or print off to take with you to the ski area and will include a photo of your child that you upload during the application on the Passport. Once your application is processed you will be emailed your Passport “digital card” that you can print or show on your phone. It is also available in your profile on our Passport system so you can access and email it to yourself anytime you wish.

The passports are valid seven days a week and during holiday periods, when children are off from school (except where mentioned that they are not valid by the mountain). Holiday dates include Christmas break ((12/26/24-1/1/25), Martin Luther King Weekend (1/18 – 1/20/25), and President’s week (2/15 – 2/23/25).

Skiing serves as a great curricular program and is an ideal way to get out in nature with your little ones.

On average, a child can start winter sports and learn to ski from around 4-5 years old, according to Julbo. At this age, they begin to have control over their bodies and develop their motor skills and balance. This allows them to practice the sport independently, without being held by their parents. However many children, especially those who grow up in mountainous areas, are ready to hit the slopes as early as 2-3 years old.

“There are literally MILLIONS of families skiing in NY every weekend all year long, this could help those families save the cost of a youth ticket,” said one Reddit user of the program. “I wish I had known about this when my kids were younger,” said another.

According to The Points Guy, many of the major mountains again offer child care for kids as young as 8 weeks. But increasingly, children as young as 2 1/2 are included in some hybrid programs.

Passport Locations

Locations for the Passport include the following:

Belleayre Mountain – Highmount

Passport is accepted through holiday periods only, no reservations required. Parents must have a valid ticket to the mountain.

Bristol Mountain – Canandaigua

Passport is accepted through holiday periods only. Bristol Mountain reloadable RFID card required, one can be purchased for $5.

Dry Hill Ski Area – Watertown

Passport is accepted through holiday periods, no reservations required.

Gore Mountain – North Creek

Passport is accepted anytime including holiday periods, no reservations required. Parent must have a valid ticket to the mountain.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort – Cortland

Passport accepted anytime including holiday period. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Holiday Mountain – Monticello

Passport accepted anytime including holiday period. Reservations not required.

For a full list of mountains that accept the passport, click here. Any additional questions or requests for information can be sent to passport@iskiny.com.

Psst…Check out Things to Do on A Snowy Day in NYC!