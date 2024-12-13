Navigating Busy NYC Streets With Kids: How to Keep Your Family Safe Walking and Driving

Getting around busy NYC streets can be a bit overwhelming, especially when you’re out with your kids navigating crowded sidewalks and busy intersections. Whether you’re walking to a local event, driving to a family gathering, or hopping on the subway or buses, staying safe on busy NYC streets is key.

We spoke with Erica Linn from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Erica’s passion for preventing impaired driving comes from her own heartbreaking experience of losing both her parents in a drunk-driving crash. She’s now on a mission to make sure no one else has to go through what she did. Erica shared some helpful tips on how parents can keep their families safe in the city, from staying alert to watching out for risky spots where impaired drivers are a concern.

Which areas in the city are the most dangerous for pedestrians when it comes to impaired drivers?

Unfortunately, impaired driving can impact anyone, anywhere, at any given time, making it nearly impossible to predict when or where a crash might occur. In New York City, the risks are heightened due to its large population, which creates crowded streets with pedestrians, cyclists, and cars all sharing the roads. These factors significantly increase the likelihood that impaired driving crashes can result in serious injuries or fatalities.

With so many people relying on foot, bike, and public transportation, even a single impaired driver can cause devastating harm. NYC’s busy streets require drivers to have complete focus and quick reaction times — abilities that are severely compromised by impaired driving.

What safety tips do you have for families walking around the city to check out family events?

As families venture out to enjoy the city, keeping safety top of mind is essential. Here are some important tips to keep in mind:

Be Alert: Remain aware of your surroundings, especially near busy intersections. Avoid distractions like texting or looking at your phone while walking. Teach children to always look both ways before crossing the street.

Stay Visible: With shorter daylight hours, visibility can be a challenge in NYC. Wear brightly colored clothing, and consider using reflective gear or LED lights for added visibility, especially when walking at night.

Stick to Designated Pedestrian Areas: Use sidewalks and crosswalks whenever possible. Avoid jaywalking or crossing streets outside of marked areas, even if the roads seem clear.

Plan Your Route: Before heading out, map out a safe walking route that avoids high-traffic areas or dangerous intersections. Stick to well-lit, populated streets.

Hold Hands with Young Children: In crowded areas, it’s easy for children to get separated. Hold their hands to keep them close and safe, particularly when crossing streets or navigating busy sidewalks.

Be Cautious Near Vehicles: Assume drivers may not see you, even at crosswalks. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of their vehicles to ensure they’ve stopped.

What should parents keep an eye out for when getting around NYC to stay safe from drunk drivers, whether on foot, in a car, or on public transportation?

When navigating New York City, parents should be vigilant to protect their families from impaired drivers. Here are some key precautions to take, whether you’re on foot, in a car, or using public transportation:

On Foot

Stay Alert at Intersections: Even at crosswalks, never assume that vehicles will stop, as impaired drivers may not notice traffic signals or pedestrians. Always make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

Avoid Distractions: Keep your focus on your surroundings. Avoid looking at your phone or wearing headphones, especially near busy streets.

Choose Well-Lit Routes: Stick to well-lit sidewalks and crosswalks, particularly at night, to make your family more visible to drivers.

In a Car

Drive Defensively: Keep a safe distance from other vehicles and be prepared for unexpected movements, especially during late hours when impaired drivers are more likely to be on the road.

Be Aware of Surroundings: Watch for erratic driving behavior, such as swerving, sudden braking, or inconsistent speeds, which could indicate an impaired driver.

Avoid High-Risk Times: If possible, limit driving during late-night hours or early mornings when drunk driving incidents tend to be more frequent, particularly on weekends or holidays.

Buckle Up: Make sure everyone in the car is wearing their seatbelt properly, as it’s the best protection in the event of a crash.

On Public Transportation

Stay Alert at Stops: Be cautious while waiting for buses or trains, especially near roads, as impaired drivers may veer off course.

Choose Safe Routes: Opt for well-lit and busy transit stops, particularly during late hours.

Keep Children Close: In crowded subway stations or bus stops, hold young children’s hands and stay aware of your surroundings.

Be Ready to React: If you notice an impaired driver near a transit area, move your family to a safe location and alert authorities.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by impaired driving, MADD is there to help. MADD provides supportive services to nearly one million victims of impaired driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line: 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Erica Linn tragically lost both her parents in an impaired driving crash on her birthday in 2016, which inspired her to leave her career and dedicate herself to advocating against drunk driving. Now a prominent member of MADD’s regional and national boards, Erica has played a key role in passing the HALT Drunk Driving Act and continues to work tirelessly to raise awareness and support life-saving legislation.