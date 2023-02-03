Family-Friendly Valentine’s Day Events in NYC and Nearby

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and love is in the air! There are many family-friendly Valentine’s Day events in NYC and nearby for parents and kids of all ages to enjoy.

From pet photography day to concerts and craft workshops, there are plenty of things to do in the metro area on Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to the holiday.

Browse our list of fun, family-friendly Valentine’s Day events that celebrate the season of love in NYC—including in Staten Island and nearby!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

February 7-14, Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

All ages

$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

Show your appreciation for family and friends when you prep for Valentine’s Day! Create 3-dimensional masterpieces that capture your magic and love for your people all week and on a heart-filled day.

Center for Architecture, 536 LaGuardia Place, NoHo

Saturday, February 11, 11 am – 1 pm & 2 – 4 pm

Ages 5-13

$10

Take inspiration from the Love in Times Square Design Competition this Family Day. This annual competition invites architecture firms to think about how a Valentine sent from the heart of Times Square could express love for everyone.

Take a look at the various designs for this public piece of art and then, as a family, you will design and build your own model of a 3D Valentine for NYC!

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick Street, Tribeca

Saturday, February 11, 12pm

All ages

Included with admission: $18; $15 seniors 62 and older, college students, and minors ages 5-17; free admission for children younger than 5

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special look at the loving partnership between Jackie and Rachel Robinson and the Robinson family.

You’ll get a chance to see items from the Robinson Family collection not regularly on display, participate in a Story time for children and a hands-on activities for children.

Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca

Sunday, February 12, 3:30-4:30pm

All ages

$45

Make delicious and unique edible chocolate creations to gift to loved ones or enjoy yourself. Creations include Conversation Heart Picture Frames, Chocolate Flower Pots, and Hot Chocolate in a Jar with a Decorated Mug.

Bronx

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx

Saturday, February 11, 2-3:30pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Love is all around–spend an afternoon at The Bronx Museum of the Arts creating art together with your loved ones. Enjoy a free family art activity inspired by current exhibits celebrating the city we all love: New York!

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx

February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-1pm

All ages

Free with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members

This Valentine’s Day, take a cue from the ways animals care for their families by creating woodland creature sock puppets. Celebrate the ways we care for each other and give your puppet as a heartwarming gift, or keep it to remind you of our local woodland friends.

Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center, 610 E. 186th Street, Bronx

Tuesday, February 14, 3:30-4:30pm

Ages 5-12

Free

You’ll fall in love with this special Valentine’s Day craft. They’re quick and easy to make! Join Ms. A to make heartfelt handmade cards for someone special.

Brooklyn

Splat Lab, 243 Smith St., Cobble Hill

Saturday, February 11, 11am-1pm

Ages 3-10

$15 drop-in fee for up to 1 hour in the space.

Bring your little ones to this fun Valentine’s drop-off event. While your child has fun at the event, you can enjoy the quaint neighborhood of Cobble Hill, and explore its brunch spots or shopping just blocks away.

Audubon Center at the Boathouse in Prospect Park, 101 East Dr., Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Saturday, February 11, 12-2pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers for this fun hike into nature to learn about courtship behaviors between animals.

Speakitaly NYC Brooklyn, 110 York St., Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, February 11, 4-5pm

Ages 5-12

$35

Drop your kids off so they can have fun making their very own cute cactus-themed Valentine card using simple craft materials.

Winemak’her Bar, 492 5th Avenue, South Slope

Sunday, February 12, 11am-12pm

All ages

$25 per child; $15 sibling; free admission for adults

Paint valentines cards with wine corks, and heart stickers, make heart shaped French cookies (sablés), and end the afternoon with a valentine movie for kids.

Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., East Flatbush

Monday, February 13, 4-5pm

Ages 6-12

Free

Get crafty at the Rugby Library! Make a simple heart wreath for Valentine’s Day. Think coloring, cutting, and gluing.

Queens

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Saturday, February 4, 1-4pm

All ages

Free

Happy Valentine’s Day! Kick off the Season of Love with Victorian valentine making using reproductions of historic patterns and ephemera. Mean valentines, known as Vinegar Valentines, were also popular during this period, so broken hearts are welcome!

Queens Library- Hunters Point, 47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City

Saturday, February 11, 1-2:30pm

All ages

Free

Join staff of the American Folk Art Museum and Queens Memory Project for an afternoon of connection, art exploration, and a hands-on workshop. Bring a loved one and get ready to make a fun memory box together!

Create a special keepsake inspired by the theme of love. Explore unique artworks from the American Folk Art Museum’s collection and see examples of digitized snapshots from the Queens Memory Collection.

Staten Island

Board & Brush, 2965 Veterans Rd. W., Staten Island

Sunday, February 5, 11am and 12:15pm

Ages 3-8

$20 per child doing a craft

Advanced registration required

It’s time for some musical Valentine’s fun. Enjoy an exciting music show starring Patrick and his guitar, and make a fun Valentine’s craft.

Staten Island Zoo, 614 Broadway, Staten Island

Saturday, February 11,11am-2pm

All ages

Free with admission: $10; $7 seniors; $6 ages 3-14; free for kids 2 and younger.

Head to the zoo to show the animals how special they are by making them enrichment toys and special Valentine’s Day messages.

Willowbrook Park, 1 Eton Pl, Staten Island

Saturday, February 11, 11am-12pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers in learning about the courtship habits of local wildlife while strolling through Willowbrook Park.

NycArtsCypher, 12 Broad St., Staten Island

Saturday, February 11, 3-8pm

All ages

Get a color print (8×11) for $15

Make memories with your furry friend at the NycArtsCypher and take a professional photo at the market. Up to two people and two pets. Organizers will also collect donations for Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue.

Fun On Us, 641 N. Railroad Ave., Staten Island

February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 6-11pm

Ages 5-10

$100 for 1 child; $150 for 2 kids

Drop off the kids at this fun event that features painting, bounce houses, making chocolate covered strawberries and more.

Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St., Staten Island

Sunday, February 12, 10am-12pm

All ages

$20-$35

Join in on this 5k run and one-mile walk that honors the late Bobby Guidera. Join the Guidera family in celebrating the life of Bobby–a father, grandfather, husband and accomplished Staten Island running icon who passed away three years ago.

Richmondtown Library, 200 Clarke Ave., Staten Island

Monday, February 13, 3:30pm

Ages 13-18

Free

Get crafty by making a Valentine’s Day mason jar lamp. You can put a tea-light inside to make it light up!

West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave., Staten Island

Tuesday, February 14, 3:15pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Make your very own Valentines using washi tape, cardstock paper, and other simple but fun materials.

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd., Staten Island

Tuesday, February 14, 3:30pm

All ages

Free

There’s no need to purchase a Valentine’s card when you can stop by the library to make your very own!

Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Ln., Staten Island

Tuesday, February 14, 4pm

Ages 11 and older

Free

Make your own custom buttons to put on your backpack or jacket.

Long Island

Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave, East Rockaway

Saturday, February 4, 11am-12:30pm

Ages 3-8

$35 per child; $20 per adult

Advanced registration required

Meet Alice and the Red Queen from the classic children’s story Alice in Wonderland at camp. Enjoy a meet and greet with the characters as well as photo opportunities, story time, dancing, a Valentine’s craft activity and an adorable tea party!

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Thursday, February 9, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 0-18 months

Free

Advanced registration required.

You and your little valentine can sing songs, dance, play games, create a special craft…and enjoy light refreshments. And don’t forget to stop by the “kissing booth” for a picture to remember the special day!

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Avenue, Huntington

February 9-12, Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm

All ages

Included with admission: $5 suggested admission, free for members and children younger than 13

Spread the love with Hearts for Art this Valentine’s Day Weekend! Fall in love with a work of art and place a heart in front of your favorite work of art for all to see! Then post your pick on social media with #heartsforart.

Receive a heart and writing materials to decorate your own heart for placing in the galleries.

NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

Saturday, February 11, 7:30pm

All ages

Tickets start at $22

The NY Riptide, Long Island’s professional lacrosse team is celebrating the Girls Scouts of Nassau County, as well as Valentine’s Day at this special game.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

February 11-12, Saturday, 12-2pm and Sunday, 1-3pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $17; $16 seniors 65 and older

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making your own puppy puppet!

United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

Sunday, February 12, 9:30-11:30am

All ages

$16

Advanced registration required.

Bring the whole family for skating, dancing, games and tons of Family Fun! Includes admission, skate rental if needed, a slice of pizza, small drink, glow stick & make your own sundae bar!

Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Avenue, Union

Saturday, February 4, 1-3pm.

Ages 4-8

$25 per child; $5 per adult

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with your little man! Moms, grandmas, and aunts: grab your sons, grandsons, and nephews and have some fun! Enjoy games, crafts, snacks, punch, and a photo booth area while making special memories.

Creative Arts Workshop, 171 Main Street, Nyack

Friday, February 10, 6-8:30pm

Ages 5-10

$50

With Valentine’s Day approaching, forget about store bought symbols of love – let Creative Arts Workshop help! And you take a few hours of self-care & love! Kids will have plenty of materials, help, and inspiration to make their very own unique valentines all set for the Holiday.

Envelopes will also be provided. Popcorn, pizza, fruit, and fruit punch will be provided to all participants.

Palisades Community Center, 675 Oak Tree Rd., Palisades

Saturday, February 11, 10 am – 4 pm.

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for goods

Shop a wide-range of unique and beautiful handmade crafts for all your Valentines and for your Valentine’s dinner. Be sure to bring the kids to the craft table to create something special!

Museum of Early Trades and Crafts, 23 Main St., Madison

Saturday, February 11, 11am-12:30pm

Ages 5-10

Free

Create your own hand-made Valentines from vintage and everyday materials that capture the spirit of friendship.