Family-Friendly Valentine’s Day Events in NYC and Nearby
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and love is in the air! There are many family-friendly Valentine’s Day events in NYC and nearby for parents and kids of all ages to enjoy.
From pet photography day to concerts and craft workshops, there are plenty of things to do in the metro area on Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to the holiday.
Browse our list of fun, family-friendly Valentine’s Day events that celebrate the season of love in NYC—including in Staten Island and nearby!
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
Operation Valentine’s Day Prep
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side
February 7-14, Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm
All ages
$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1
Show your appreciation for family and friends when you prep for Valentine’s Day! Create 3-dimensional masterpieces that capture your magic and love for your people all week and on a heart-filled day.
Family Day: I Love NYC
Center for Architecture, 536 LaGuardia Place, NoHo
Saturday, February 11, 11 am – 1 pm & 2 – 4 pm
Ages 5-13
$10
Take inspiration from the Love in Times Square Design Competition this Family Day. This annual competition invites architecture firms to think about how a Valentine sent from the heart of Times Square could express love for everyone.
Take a look at the various designs for this public piece of art and then, as a family, you will design and build your own model of a 3D Valentine for NYC!
Valentine’s Day Drop-In Activities
Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick Street, Tribeca
Saturday, February 11, 12pm
All ages
Included with admission: $18; $15 seniors 62 and older, college students, and minors ages 5-17; free admission for children younger than 5
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special look at the loving partnership between Jackie and Rachel Robinson and the Robinson family.
You’ll get a chance to see items from the Robinson Family collection not regularly on display, participate in a Story time for children and a hands-on activities for children.
Dessert Before Dinner: A Very Sweet Valentine Workshop
Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca
Sunday, February 12, 3:30-4:30pm
All ages
$45
Make delicious and unique edible chocolate creations to gift to loved ones or enjoy yourself. Creations include Conversation Heart Picture Frames, Chocolate Flower Pots, and Hot Chocolate in a Jar with a Decorated Mug.
Bronx
Family Time: Heart of the Bronx
The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx
Saturday, February 11, 2-3:30pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Love is all around–spend an afternoon at The Bronx Museum of the Arts creating art together with your loved ones. Enjoy a free family art activity inspired by current exhibits celebrating the city we all love: New York!
Family Art Project: Love for Woodland Friends
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx
February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-1pm
All ages
Free with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members
This Valentine’s Day, take a cue from the ways animals care for their families by creating woodland creature sock puppets. Celebrate the ways we care for each other and give your puppet as a heartwarming gift, or keep it to remind you of our local woodland friends.
Valentine’s Day Card Craft
Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center, 610 E. 186th Street, Bronx
Tuesday, February 14, 3:30-4:30pm
Ages 5-12
Free
You’ll fall in love with this special Valentine’s Day craft. They’re quick and easy to make! Join Ms. A to make heartfelt handmade cards for someone special.
Brooklyn
Valentine’s Brunch Drop-In
Splat Lab, 243 Smith St., Cobble Hill
Saturday, February 11, 11am-1pm
Ages 3-10
$15 drop-in fee for up to 1 hour in the space.
Bring your little ones to this fun Valentine’s drop-off event. While your child has fun at the event, you can enjoy the quaint neighborhood of Cobble Hill, and explore its brunch spots or shopping just blocks away.
Pre-Valentine’s Day Healthy Heart Super Hike
Audubon Center at the Boathouse in Prospect Park, 101 East Dr., Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Saturday, February 11, 12-2pm
All ages
Free
Join the Urban Park Rangers for this fun hike into nature to learn about courtship behaviors between animals.
Kids San Valentino Workshop Drop-off Class
Speakitaly NYC Brooklyn, 110 York St., Downtown Brooklyn
Saturday, February 11, 4-5pm
Ages 5-12
$35
Drop your kids off so they can have fun making their very own cute cactus-themed Valentine card using simple craft materials.
Children Valentine’s Day Brunch – Arts, Cookies and Movie
Winemak’her Bar, 492 5th Avenue, South Slope
Sunday, February 12, 11am-12pm
All ages
$25 per child; $15 sibling; free admission for adults
Paint valentines cards with wine corks, and heart stickers, make heart shaped French cookies (sablés), and end the afternoon with a valentine movie for kids.
Kids Create: Heart Wreath
Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., East Flatbush
Monday, February 13, 4-5pm
Ages 6-12
Free
Get crafty at the Rugby Library! Make a simple heart wreath for Valentine’s Day. Think coloring, cutting, and gluing.
Queens
Hands On History: Victorian Valentines
King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
Saturday, February 4, 1-4pm
All ages
Free
Happy Valentine’s Day! Kick off the Season of Love with Victorian valentine making using reproductions of historic patterns and ephemera. Mean valentines, known as Vinegar Valentines, were also popular during this period, so broken hearts are welcome!
Valentine’s Day Memory Box Workshop With American Folk Art Museum
Queens Library- Hunters Point, 47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City
Saturday, February 11, 1-2:30pm
All ages
Free
Join staff of the American Folk Art Museum and Queens Memory Project for an afternoon of connection, art exploration, and a hands-on workshop. Bring a loved one and get ready to make a fun memory box together!
Create a special keepsake inspired by the theme of love. Explore unique artworks from the American Folk Art Museum’s collection and see examples of digitized snapshots from the Queens Memory Collection.
Staten Island
Music With Patrick Make-and-Take Valentine’s Craft
Board & Brush, 2965 Veterans Rd. W., Staten Island
Sunday, February 5, 11am and 12:15pm
Ages 3-8
$20 per child doing a craft
Advanced registration required
It’s time for some musical Valentine’s fun. Enjoy an exciting music show starring Patrick and his guitar, and make a fun Valentine’s craft.
I Heart the Zoo
Staten Island Zoo, 614 Broadway, Staten Island
Saturday, February 11,11am-2pm
All ages
Free with admission: $10; $7 seniors; $6 ages 3-14; free for kids 2 and younger.
Head to the zoo to show the animals how special they are by making them enrichment toys and special Valentine’s Day messages.
Pre-Valentine’s Day Love in Nature Hike
Willowbrook Park, 1 Eton Pl, Staten Island
Saturday, February 11, 11am-12pm
All ages
Free
Join the Urban Park Rangers in learning about the courtship habits of local wildlife while strolling through Willowbrook Park.
Valentine’s Pet Photography
NycArtsCypher, 12 Broad St., Staten Island
Saturday, February 11, 3-8pm
All ages
Get a color print (8×11) for $15
Make memories with your furry friend at the NycArtsCypher and take a professional photo at the market. Up to two people and two pets. Organizers will also collect donations for Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue.
Valentine’s Drop Off Event
Fun On Us, 641 N. Railroad Ave., Staten Island
February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 6-11pm
Ages 5-10
$100 for 1 child; $150 for 2 kids
Drop off the kids at this fun event that features painting, bounce houses, making chocolate covered strawberries and more.
Valentine’s Day 5K at the Conference House
Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St., Staten Island
Sunday, February 12, 10am-12pm
All ages
$20-$35
Join in on this 5k run and one-mile walk that honors the late Bobby Guidera. Join the Guidera family in celebrating the life of Bobby–a father, grandfather, husband and accomplished Staten Island running icon who passed away three years ago.
Teen Valentines Jar Decorating
Richmondtown Library, 200 Clarke Ave., Staten Island
Monday, February 13, 3:30pm
Ages 13-18
Free
Get crafty by making a Valentine’s Day mason jar lamp. You can put a tea-light inside to make it light up!
Children’s Craft: Washi Tape Valentines
West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave., Staten Island
Tuesday, February 14, 3:15pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Make your very own Valentines using washi tape, cardstock paper, and other simple but fun materials.
Make a Valentine’s Day Card
Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd., Staten Island
Tuesday, February 14, 3:30pm
All ages
Free
There’s no need to purchase a Valentine’s card when you can stop by the library to make your very own!
Button Making for Teens: Valentine’s Day Edition
Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Ln., Staten Island
Tuesday, February 14, 4pm
Ages 11 and older
Free
Make your own custom buttons to put on your backpack or jacket.
Long Island
Valentine’s Tea Party with Alice and the Red Queen
Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave, East Rockaway
Saturday, February 4, 11am-12:30pm
Ages 3-8
$35 per child; $20 per adult
Advanced registration required
Meet Alice and the Red Queen from the classic children’s story Alice in Wonderland at camp. Enjoy a meet and greet with the characters as well as photo opportunities, story time, dancing, a Valentine’s craft activity and an adorable tea party!
Baby’s First Valentine’s Day
Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
Thursday, February 9, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 0-18 months
Free
Advanced registration required.
You and your little valentine can sing songs, dance, play games, create a special craft…and enjoy light refreshments. And don’t forget to stop by the “kissing booth” for a picture to remember the special day!
HeARTS for ART
The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Avenue, Huntington
February 9-12, Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm
All ages
Included with admission: $5 suggested admission, free for members and children younger than 13
Spread the love with Hearts for Art this Valentine’s Day Weekend! Fall in love with a work of art and place a heart in front of your favorite work of art for all to see! Then post your pick on social media with #heartsforart.
Receive a heart and writing materials to decorate your own heart for placing in the galleries.
New York Riptide Lacrosse
NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale
Saturday, February 11, 7:30pm
All ages
Tickets start at $22
The NY Riptide, Long Island’s professional lacrosse team is celebrating the Girls Scouts of Nassau County, as well as Valentine’s Day at this special game.
Puppy Love
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
February 11-12, Saturday, 12-2pm and Sunday, 1-3pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $17; $16 seniors 65 and older
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making your own puppy puppet!
Family Valentine’s Skate
United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford
Sunday, February 12, 9:30-11:30am
All ages
$16
Advanced registration required.
Bring the whole family for skating, dancing, games and tons of Family Fun! Includes admission, skate rental if needed, a slice of pizza, small drink, glow stick & make your own sundae bar!
Rockland/Bergen
My Little Man & Me: Valentine’s Day Party!
Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Avenue, Union
Saturday, February 4, 1-3pm.
Ages 4-8
$25 per child; $5 per adult
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with your little man! Moms, grandmas, and aunts: grab your sons, grandsons, and nephews and have some fun! Enjoy games, crafts, snacks, punch, and a photo booth area while making special memories.
Kids’ Valentine’s Making Party
Creative Arts Workshop, 171 Main Street, Nyack
Friday, February 10, 6-8:30pm
Ages 5-10
$50
With Valentine’s Day approaching, forget about store bought symbols of love – let Creative Arts Workshop help! And you take a few hours of self-care & love! Kids will have plenty of materials, help, and inspiration to make their very own unique valentines all set for the Holiday.
Envelopes will also be provided. Popcorn, pizza, fruit, and fruit punch will be provided to all participants.
Palisades Valentine Bazaar and Farmers’ Market
Palisades Community Center, 675 Oak Tree Rd., Palisades
Saturday, February 11, 10 am – 4 pm.
All ages
Admission is free; prices vary for goods
Shop a wide-range of unique and beautiful handmade crafts for all your Valentines and for your Valentine’s dinner. Be sure to bring the kids to the craft table to create something special!
Valentine’s Paper Crafts
Museum of Early Trades and Crafts, 23 Main St., Madison
Saturday, February 11, 11am-12:30pm
Ages 5-10
Free
Create your own hand-made Valentines from vintage and everyday materials that capture the spirit of friendship.