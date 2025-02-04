Where to Find the Yummiest Heart-Shaped Foods in New York City

From heart-shaped pizzas to cakes.

Love is in the air and so are your favorite foods. As Valentine’s Day approaches, your social media feeds may be plagued with heart-shaped food. From cakes, brownies and cookies to savory bagels and pizzas, there are so many ways you can say ‘I love you’ to your sweetheart through food.

The History of Valentine’s Day

Today, Valentine’s Day is known as a day of love and appreciation. Whether it be romantic or friendship, the day is often filled with heart-shaped balloons, rose petals, gifts, teddy bears and chocolates. But, not many know the origin of Valentine’s Day beyond its commercialization.

The holiday is celebrated in the name of a man named St. Valentine. According to History.com, the holiday has both Roman and Christian roots. The full background of the holiday is murky, as there are many different versions but in almost all versions, Sir Valentine is known as a heroic, stoic and poetic figure. One story says that while imprisoned, Sir Valentine actually sent the first “valentine” greeting himself after he fell in love with a girl who visited him during his confinement.

Before his death, it is alleged that he wrote her a letter signed “From your Valentine,” an expression that is still in use today. Either way, the name has lived down for centuries and has carried a tune of love, a tradition that people worldwide still abide by.

Where to Find Heart-Shaped Food in New York City

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like savory tomato sauce, sprinkled cheese and warm crust. Williamsburg Pizza is known for their heart-shaped crusted pizzas, and get extra creative with a variety of toppings including apples, artichokes, basil, Cremini mushrooms, anchovies, bacon, gorgonzola and more.

These macarons are the heart (no pun intended) of a sweet treat for your valentine. Originally a French delicacy (a country also known for love), these light and airy cookies are filled with various fillings. Gift your sweetheart tart raspberry or sweet vanilla with this luxury 15-count assortment from Ladurée.

Choose from an array of goods baked with love. Give your sweetheart the gift of gooey, melted chocolate with the sweetly shaped brownie or chocolate chip cookie, or if they’re a true New Yorker, they will love the heart-shaped bagel.

Known for their unique and delicious variety of ice cream, it only makes sense that the franchise goes beyond for Valentine’s Day. Grab a scoop of their iconic holiday flavor, Love Potion #31, a luxurious combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors, accompanied by chocolate chips. The real kicker is their holiday-shaped cake. Aptly titled ‘Crazy for You Cake’, it is a combination of fudge accents and chocolate drips, Oreo cookie and buttercream rosettes, and can be personalized with your choice of favorite cake and ice cream flavors.

With Superbowl 2025 quickly approaching, this heart-shaped tray is ideal for any football or chicken lover in your life. Filled with 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis (during breakfast hours), 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves, or 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies, there are a variety of yummy options and ways to say ‘I love you’ through the stomach.

Piped with beautiful ombre rosettes and topped with a refreshing chocolate-dipped strawberry, these heart-shaped cakes from NYC staple bakery Martha’s are the perfect way to ask someone to be your valentine.

