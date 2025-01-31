7 Adorable Valentine’s Day Crafts for All Ages

Valentine’s Day is more than just chocolate hearts and love notes—it’s a wonderful chance for kids to unleash their creativity!

Getting into Valentine’s Day crafts gives children a fun and meaningful way to share their love and friendship. They can create vibrant cards, adorable decorations, and sweet gifts while picking up new skills like cutting, gluing, and painting—all while having a great time.

If you’re looking for some fun crafts, we’ve got you covered with these 7 easy and adorable Valentine’s Day crafts for all ages!

DIY Heart Stamps

This craft is simple and creates an adorable unique stamp.

This craft allows you to skip the craft store and use an empty toilet paper roll. Just bend it and make an indent to reveal the heart shape. Then, dip it in the paint of your choice. You can do this on paper valentines or even wood or ceramics. Let your child decide where this craft fits best!

Handprint Rose Bouquet

This craft is not only adorable but a great keep-sake.

This craft resembles a bouquet of roses but instead uses your child’s hand. It’s such a personal, unique craft that can be saved and looked back on forever. Your child will love dipping their hands in paint to make this super fun craft. Create a new tradition and do this craft year after year to watch your child grow.

DIY Love Bug Valentine’s Day Card

These adorable cards are the perfect way to gift your loved ones with something customized and made of love!

For this craft, you’ll need some paper of your choice, scissors, a glue stick, and a marker. Customize your love bug with spots, hearts, or whatever your heart desires and pair it with a personalized message.

Paper Heart Pals

These cute paper heart pals are a fun and creative way for your child to make their very own friend!

An added benefit is that these paper heart pals exercise fine motor skills through cutting and folding paper.

Valentine’s Day Jarcuterie

This adorable craft is not only a play on charcuterie but a customizable craft to display your little artist’s creativity.

All that’s needed for this craft is a mason jar, some paint, and Valentine’s Day treats of your choice. While this example uses candy hearts, there are so many different treats that can fit the aesthetic of this adorable-themed craft. Just choose your favorite and fill your adorable, festive mason jar. Not good at painting? Replace the painted heart with some stickers for an even easier and quicker DIY that will be just as adorable.

Valentine’s Day Slime

Calling all slime lovers!

Making some slime is a delightful activity that appeals to most slime-obsessed age groups as they embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day. It’s simple to create, allowing for personalization with various colors, sparkles, and heart-shaped embellishments, setting the perfect festive atmosphere. Additionally, it serves as an excellent sensory experience that fosters creativity.

Paper Plate Heart Wreaths

A fun and unique craft that doubles as a great front door decoration.

For this craft, you will need Paper (cardstock or construction), a paper plate, ribbon, scissors, and glue. Arranging various colored hearts around the rim of the paper plate creates a wreath that screams Valentine’s Day.

