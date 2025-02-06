Family-Friendly Valentine’s Day Events in NYC & Tri-State Area

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to spend some quality family time celebrating the season of love. Whether you’re in NYC or exploring the nearby areas, there are fun, family-friendly events all around.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best Valentine’s Day events happening in NYC, Staten Island, Rockland, and New Jersey so you can make the most of the holiday!

Manhattan

6 River Terrace, Battery Park City

Sunday, Feb. 9, 10:30 am – 12 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Register online

Take part in this time-honored annual Battery Park City tradition, where participants are invited to make handmade cards for their loved ones. Cut, paste, and decorate with provided materials and don’t forget to seal it with a kiss!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Friday, Feb. 14, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Included with admission: $14-$17

Color CMOM with love and join this Valentine’s Day artmaking program featuring a variety of projects.

Chelsea Market, 88 10th Ave., Chelsea

Friday, Feb. 14, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Get creative and create DIY Valentine’s Day Cards to give to someone special. Stop by the card station located in the main concourse in front of the Artechouse Digital Screens.

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Co-op City

Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Get creative and make your own Valentine’s Day card and sand art hearts–sweet gifts for mom or dad!

The Van Cortlandt House Museum, 6036 Broadway Van Cortlandt Park, Van Cortlandt Park

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 5 and older

$10

Advanced registration required

Step back in time and explore the art of crafting hand-made Valentines, inspired by the intricate designs of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. You’ll learn how to make your own historic-style cards using classic techniques such as paper folding, cutouts, and paper “scrap” decoration. Discover the history of Valentine’s Day through the ages and how this beloved tradition has evolved. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, crafter, or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate the season of love, this workshop promises a fun and educational experience.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Williamsbridge Station

Sunday, Feb. 9, 12:30 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

This fun do-it-yourself, Valentine’s arts and crafts program teaches children how to create projects.

Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Ave., Highbridge

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 3:30 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Whether you’re crafting for a special someone or just spreading some love, this is the perfect place to get creative and have fun. Make unique and heartfelt projects that you can gift, share, or decorate your home with. From handmade cards to sweet decorations, there’s something for everyone. So, gather your supplies, let your imagination run wild, and let’s create something beautiful together that will spread joy this Valentines Day!

Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St., Riverdale

Feb. 15-16, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Included with admission $4-$10

With Valentine’s Day in mind, take a cue from the ways animals protect their families by creating woodland critters. Celebrate the ways we care for each other and give your stuffed creation as a heartwarming gift or keep it to remind you of our local woodland friends. At 11:30am families can enjoy a holiday-inspired storytime program in the Gund Theater.

Brooklyn

Shirley Chisholm State Park (Hendrix Creek Patio), 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., East Flatbush

Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Stop by Hendrix Creek Patio to create a handmade Valentine’s Day card for OR with your loved ones! All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring pictures or additional decorations to make your card extra special.

Think Talk Create, 254 36th St., C251 Building 2, 2nd Floor, Industry City

Sunday, Feb. 9, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$50

Give your kids a Valentine’s Day they’ll never forget at this super fun, interactive party. Packed with crafts, games, dancing, and delicious treats, this 2-hour event is the perfect way to celebrate love, friendship, and creativity.

Kensington Library, 4207 18th Ave., Kensington

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Visit the Kensington Library and get a gift for Valentine’s Day for your mom, friend or the person you love. Decorate it yourself, write a lovely gritting and your present is ready! Supply is limited.

Hana House, 345 Adams St., Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$18-$30

Enjoy a love letter crafting station, dancing, and a spectacular all-ages circus show featuring breathtaking aerial arts, juggling, and daring stunts!

Friends of Firefighters, 199 Van Brunt Ave., Red Hook

Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 am – 3 pm

Ages 2 and older

$10 or $35

Gather your loved ones for an unforgettable afternoon filled with music, fun activities, and delightful company. Whether you’re dancing to your favorite tunes, enjoying themed games, or indulging in delicious treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Queens

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 am-noon

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Kids are invited to make an Avocado magnet and card to share with a friend (while supplies last). Kids also receive a collector’s pin, and a special lanyard to hold their Kids Zone pins. Parents receive a special 10% off coupon offer that can be combined with other coupons on that day.

Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave., Bayside

Saturday, Feb. 14, 5 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5 and older

$40

Advanced registration required

Drop off your kids for a fun night of games, painting, activities, pizza and more while you go out and enjoy the night.

Sky Luxe Events, 76-04 Rockaway Blvd., Woodhaven

Feb. 15-16, Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 4 pm & 5 – 8 pm

All ages

$40

This exclusive Kids Valentine’s Day Event is a fun-filled day of activities, crafts and a movie. Kids will have their pictures taken by a professional photographer with a life-size teddy bear in front of a custom backdrop, one picture will be printed for their craft per child. They will also receive a personalized apron to put on while they paint and decorate their picture frame – which they’ll be able to take home. Kids will have the chance to get their face painted, watch a movie and get a bag of popcorn and a juice box.

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Blvd., Douglaston

Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 – 11 am

Ages 2-3

$22 per child/parent pair

Advanced registration required

Celebrate your child’s love for animals at APEC! Toddlers will enjoy listening to an animal story and observing 3 animal guests close-up. They’ll also make a heart-shaped bird treat to take home and hang outside for birds in your neighborhood.

Staten Island

Huguenot Park Library, 830 Huguenot Ave., Rossville

Friday, Feb. 7, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free

Join the Huguenot Park Library to make your own Valentine’s Day cards!

JCC Bernikow, 1466 Manor Road, Bull’s Head

Friday, Feb. 15, 11:15 am – 12 pm

Ages 3 months to 5 years

$25

Little hands will mold Hershey Kisses chocolate playdough to take home, exploring the rich texture and scent while crafting imaginative shapes. A chocolate box sensory bin filled with pretend “chocolates”, heart-shaped objects, and scooping tools invites exploration and play. Valentine’s handprint keepsake art creates a meaningful memento to treasure forever. Themed love song music, parachute play, and bubbles add a festive atmosphere to this process-based class, where families can connect and make memories while supporting sensory and cognitive development..

Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, Nature Interpretive Center, 2351 Veterans Road West, Charleston

Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 6 and older

Free

Connect with nature through drawing and writing. Express your gratitude for nature by creating Valentine’s Day cards. Includes a short hike (less than a mile).

Rockland

LEGO Store Palisades Center, 3462 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Sunday, Feb. 9, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Show off your love for LEGO when you build a LEGO Valentine’s Day Heart to take home. While supplies last.

Valley Cottage Library, 110 NY-303, Valley Cottage

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Ages 5 – 8

Free

Advanced registration required

Join the Library for a sweet Valentine’s story, then create Valentine’s cards for loved ones and for local nursing home residents as well.

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain

Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Included with suggested donation of $1

Make Valentines for the animals, put together special treats, and watch them get delivered! Join the Zoo for fun activities, presentations, and crafts.

Bergen

Abma’s Farm, 700 Lawlins Road, Wyckoff

Monday, Feb. 10, 9 am – 4:20 pm

All ages

$15 per child and adult

Your little one (with your help, if needed) will decorate a terracotta pot and then plant a Hoya Heart Cactus inside. The Hoya Heart cactus is shaped like a heart – the perfect gift for a loved one! It’s the perfect gift to last a lifetime, as cacti don’t require an expert green thumb to thrive. Your child will then sign and decorate a personalized card and then have their gift wrapped!

Stew Leonard’s Paramus, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Monday, Feb. 10, 4:30 – 5:30 pm.

All ages

$12.99

Advanced registration required

Children of all ages are welcome to decorate a Valentine’s Day-themed mailbox! Refreshments will be provided. Children are encouraged to dress on theme, but not necessary. Bring your own box (Tissue Box, Shoe Box, Cereal Box, Soda Boxes, Small Package Boxes). Boxes will be provided by team members if necessary.

Continental Soldiers Park, 550 Ramapo Valey Road, Mahwah

Friday, Feb. 14, 9:30 – 11 am

All ages

Free

Bring your love and your binoculars to this free guided bird walk! Meet for a leisurely stroll around Lake Henry. Get your heart soaring for birdwatching while chatting about beginner techniques and looking for early nesters.

TiLT at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Friday, Feb. 14, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

$40

Join TiLt for a Valentine ‘s-themed painting activity, make your own valentine, and explore the TiLT 3D Art Experience. Snacks and beverages will be included.