The 5 Best NYC Coworking Spaces for Moms (and dads!) 2023

The Best Coworking Spaces for Moms 2023

Post-pandemic, there have been studies that have come out sharing what many of us already know. The more mothers can work remotely, the better willing they are to keep their current job. And while some of us may have a corner nook at home where we work most days, many parents want to go to a space intermittently because getting out of the house and being around other humans is healthy.

Whether choosing to work remotely or in a hybrid schedule or just getting out and having some time to yourself- boutique co-working spots are the perfect way to utilize this time. And most importantly, be in a space you can call your own, even if it is just for the day.

We’ve rounded up the best co-working spaces for parents in New York!

This pet-friendly space is ideal if you are looking for a spot that feels like part of the community. The workspace is airy, includes a kitchen, a lounge area, and a backyard. The space focuses on the work, and most are long-time members—the rates range from $99 to $299. On weeknights and weekends there are classes and workshops from hand-weaving, plant dyeing, sound baths and what every busy parent can use-meditation. Membership includes printer usage(100 pages a month) and a scanner/copier available via memberships. There is unlimited coffee and tea, and if you stay a little later, you can catch a Happy Hour w/ beer, wine, & snacks. And if you’re not fully ready to commit, the day pass at $25 is a fantastic deal.

GreenDesk- Locations in Brooklyn & LIC

With flexible and affordable plans as well as convenient locations (there are eight with more on the way) all in unique buildings, Greendesk is perfect if you are working with a small team or solo. All are pet-friendly, with some locations possessing some Instagram-worthy views. Check out the plan for you; our pick is the ‘hot desk’ plan, where you can have an available desk at any of their nine locations from $29 a day, $75 a week, or $150 a month. There are multiple locations in Brooklyn that you can easily get to via the subway from Manhattan.

Luminary– NoMad, 1204 Broadway, 646-876-8680

Luminary focuses on self-development, wellness, flexibility, and giving back through a vibrant community interested in professional development and network expansion. This space was created for women and women-identified and women’s male allies -the 11,000 square foot space includes a private rooftop, fitness studio, wellness & lactation rooms, conference rooms & event space. There is also a changing room, lockers, showers, WiFi, printing, phone booths, and workspaces. There is are also wellness and lactation rooms .What distinguishes Luminary is its commitment to advancing the careers and aspirations of its members through weekly programming. Digital Programs include Real Talk: Women and Work Series, Female Founders Support Group, The Whisper Network, and more. These groups and series initiate productive conversations and introduce resources and mentors to members. Digital Memberships (where members can participate in the programs) are $49-129. Memberships start at $129. per month and are annual commitments. No application is required. Limited Illumination grants are available, with priority given to those from historically marginalized backgrounds and Fellow scholarships.

The Wonder -Tribeca, 174 Hudson St., 646-370-3113

The Wonder, a cool members-only club located in Tribeca, is designed especially for the needs of New York families. The Wonder occupies a light and airy 8,000 square foot space on the first floor of a corner building, with floor-to-ceiling windows. The vibe is very different from the usual expectations of an indoor, soft-play area!

The Wonder was created by two New York moms: Sarah Robinson and Noria Morales, who wanted to create a space that could meet the needs of parents and families in search of community and connection and spend time with their kids.

This space is perfect for a parent who needs a few hours to work while their child participates in a class or two. Parents can hang out in the co-working room and at the communal table and order from the Cafe window (away from peeking children) while you get some work done.

For mamas of tinies, there is a soothing nursery space, where you can feed your baby in a comfy armchair or pop your bub down for a little rest, stocked with diapers and skincare products. Membership at The Wonder has family packages from a weekly $75 to $220 per month to a limited $2500 yearly , no matter how many kids you have, and you can add a caregiver, babysitter, or nanny to your membership. Most classes, events, and workshops are included in this monthly fee.

Workville – Midtown, 1412 Broadway 21st Floor, New York, NY 10018

Workville is when you want that office vibe, meaning everything is taken care of, and you can focus on your work. The 1412 Broadway location is nestled between Bryant Park and Times Square, ideal for the solo or smaller group worker looking for a desk space rather than an office. The doorman building is near significant subway lines with a rooftop lounge. This is a perfect workspace if you are missing office support as Workville offers this and tech support and Cafe, terraces, and lounges that make for perfect spaces for a day of work. Check out their plans here.

Updated 3/6/2023