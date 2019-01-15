The 2019 Blackboard Awards For Schools & Principals
The 14 Blackboard Award honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)
On Monday, January 14, the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 14 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). The event was hosted by Vicki Schneps, the president and publisher of Schneps Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. were both on-hand to each present an Award.
The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors, experts in local education, who make recommendations as well (in fact, with the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, we would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now).
The 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals Honorees are:
A.C.E. Academy for Scholars PS 290q
Principal Jose Jimenez
Atlas School
Executive Director Amanda Friedman
The Caedmon School
Principal Matthew Stuart
Family Life Academy Charter School 2
Principal Kathy Ortiz-Herscher
Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented
Principal Karen Ditolla
Nelson Mandela School for Social Justice
Principal & Founder Tabari Zaid Bomani
Our Lady of Lourdes School
Principal Suzanne Kaszynski & Former Principal Cathy Hufnagel
The Park Preschool
Executive Director Kevin Artale & Educational Director Ellen Offen
P.S. 452
Principal David Scott Parker
P.S. 198 The Isidor and Ida Straus School
Principal Katharine DeBenedictis
River East Elementary School
Principal Michael Panetta
The River School P.S. 281
Principal Jessica Orleans
The Scholars’ Academy
Principal Brian O’Connell
Speyer Legacy School
Co-Founding Trustee Jennifer Selendy