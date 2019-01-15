New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    On Monday, January 14, the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 14 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). The event was hosted by Vicki Schneps, the president and publisher of Schneps Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. were both on-hand to each present an Award.

    The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors, experts in local education, who make recommendations as well (in fact, with the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, we would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now).

    The 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals Honorees are:

    A.C.E. Academy for Scholars PS 290q
    Principal Jose Jimenez

    Atlas School
    Executive Director Amanda Friedman

    The Caedmon School
    Principal Matthew Stuart 

    Family Life Academy Charter School 2
    Principal Kathy Ortiz-Herscher

    Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented
    Principal Karen Ditolla

    Nelson Mandela School for Social Justice
    Principal & Founder Tabari Zaid Bomani

    Our Lady of Lourdes School
    Principal Suzanne Kaszynski & Former Principal Cathy Hufnagel

    The Park Preschool
    Executive Director Kevin Artale & Educational Director Ellen Offen

    P.S. 452
    Principal David Scott Parker

    P.S. 198 The Isidor and Ida Straus School
    Principal Katharine DeBenedictis

    River East Elementary School
    Principal Michael Panetta

    The River School P.S. 281
    Principal Jessica Orleans

    The Scholars’ Academy
    Principal Brian O’Connell

    Speyer Legacy School
    Co-Founding Trustee Jennifer Selendy

