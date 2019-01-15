The 14 Blackboard Award honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)

On Monday, January 14, the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 14 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). The event was hosted by Vicki Schneps, the president and publisher of Schneps Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. were both on-hand to each present an Award.

The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors, experts in local education, who make recommendations as well (in fact, with the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, we would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now).



The 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals Honorees are:

A.C.E. Academy for Scholars PS 290q

Principal Jose Jimenez

Atlas School

Executive Director Amanda Friedman

The Caedmon School

Principal Matthew Stuart

Family Life Academy Charter School 2

Principal Kathy Ortiz-Herscher

Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented

Principal Karen Ditolla

Nelson Mandela School for Social Justice

Principal & Founder Tabari Zaid Bomani

Our Lady of Lourdes School

Principal Suzanne Kaszynski & Former Principal Cathy Hufnagel

The Park Preschool

Executive Director Kevin Artale & Educational Director Ellen Offen

P.S. 452

Principal David Scott Parker

P.S. 198 The Isidor and Ida Straus School

Principal Katharine DeBenedictis

River East Elementary School

Principal Michael Panetta

The River School P.S. 281

Principal Jessica Orleans

The Scholars’ Academy

Principal Brian O’Connell

Speyer Legacy School

Co-Founding Trustee Jennifer Selendy