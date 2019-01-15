New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • 2019 Blackboard Award Honoree: Our Lady of Lourdes School

    Former Principal Cathy Hufnagel (2003-2018) & Principal Suzanne Kaszynski

     By New York Family

    Principal Suzanne Kaszynski and former-principal Cathy Hufnagel; photo by Andrew Schwartz

    Our Lady of Lourdes School
    Grades Pre-K-8
    468 West 143rd Street
    ollnyc.org

    Award: Outstanding School

    Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

    Our Lady of Lourdes School welcomes students of varied abilities and diverse ethnic backgrounds. The administration, faculty, and staff recognize the value of each individual and are committed to the spiritual, academic, social, and cultural development of each student… We encourage our students to embrace Catholic principles and to participate in all aspects of the faith. We have an ongoing commitment to the progress and improvement of the individual that Catholicism facilitates, and we strive to live up to our mission every day.

    Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

    Our Lady of Lourdes offers a strong academic curriculum for grades Pre-K through 8th. Our curriculum is in accordance with the guidelines set by New York State, as well as by the Archdiocese of New York. OLL students are taught in a stimulating, nurturing and safe environment. All students receive individual attention to help them reach their fullest potential.

    What’s new?

    Our Lady of Lourdes School is proud to share that they saw an average score increase of 19% on the 2018 NYS exams; marking the highest improvements throughout the Archdiocese of New York in ELA.

    What do you love about your school?

    I am awed each and every day by my unified, committed and ever-evolving faculty and staff. Their commitment to helping each student reach their fullest potential by experiencing the magic of learning of an individualized way inspires me on a daily basis.

