2019 Blackboard Award Honoree: P.S. 452

P.S. 452

Principal David Scott Parker

Grades Pre-K-5

210 West 61st Street

ps452.org

Award: Outstanding School

Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

P.S. 452 is a dynamic learning environment where everyone collaborates to achieve success for our children. We hold ourselves accountable to children, families, and staff from diverse cultural, ethnic, linguistic, and economic backgrounds to succeed together. We strive to provide a caring and nurturing environment to develop children as learners, thinkers, communicators, and citizens.

Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

P.S. 452 has developed significant partnerships with the National Dance Institute, The New York Historical Society, Wellness in the Schools, The Film Society at Lincoln Center, and Salvadori Institute in an effort to broaden the scope of learning beyond classroom instruction; the visiting teaching artists work closely with teaching faculty to incorporate curriculum across the grades.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

FAMILY EDUCATION Parents of tots to tweens can discover everything they need to support their children’s academic interests and needs, including admissions guides, school news, education trends, and tips on where to find the best enrichment classes and programs.

Email *

Website *

Receive Updates and Special Offers Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

What’s new?

In September 2017 we welcomed students and families to our new location on West 61st Street. We are thrilled to have a beautiful new home in a vibrant and dynamic neighborhood surrounded by numerous educational and cultural institutions while still having close proximity to Central and Riverside Parks. As part of our relocation we were able to add a Pre-K program as the new location is designed for young learners.

What do you love about your school?

In order to meet the needs of the whole child, P.S. 452 incorporates social emotional learning as an explicit component of the school experience. Using social emotional teaching and learning standards, we make explicit social emotional learning an integral part of our learning day so that children possess the ability to recognize their emotions and resolve differences peaceably.