Photos from the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals
Enjoy photo highlights from the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family magazine and Schneps Media
On Monday, January 14, the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 14 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). The event was hosted by Vicki Schneps, the president and publisher of Schneps Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. were both on-hand to each present an Award.
Click through the slide-show below for photo highlights from the event. To learn more about the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals honorees, click Here. To nominate an outstanding teacher for a 2019 Blackboard Award, click Here.
All photos by Trey Pentecost.
Apple statues at the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals. Photo by Trey Pentacost.
Donna Gore, Jacqueline Bruno, Melissa Caruso Karolina Romanowski from PS 290, at the Blackboard Awards reception. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Honoree Cathy Hufnagel and sister Susan Hufnagel at the reception for the Blackboard Awards. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Gene Ditolla and Christina Johnson at the reception for the Blackboard Awards. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Earline Thomas-Nelson, Sarah Madison, honoree Ellen Offen, Khris Della Pace, and Amaliya Makarovskaya of the Park Preschool at the Blackboard Awards reception. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Honoree Karen Ditolla (center), of Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented, with friends at the Blackboard Awards reception. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Jean Marie O’Connell, Shane O’Connell, Stephen Molino, and Julie Molino, at the Blackboard Awards reception. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Jose Jimenez, of ACE Academy for Scholars in Queens, accepts his Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Atlas School executive director Amanda Friedman accepts her Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Head of School Matthew Stuart, of the Caedmon School, accepts his Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Head of School Matthew Stuart, of the Caedmon School, accepts his Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. presents a Blackboard Award to Family Life Academy Charter School 2. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Family Life Academy Charter School 2 Principal Kathy Ortiz-Herscher accepts her Blackboard Award, presented by Mia Weber, Vicki Schneps and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Family Life Academy Charter School 2 Principal Kathy Ortiz-Herscher accepts her Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Karen Ditolla, of Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented, accepts her Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Karen Ditolla, of Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented, accepts her Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Tabari Zaid Bomani, of the Nelson Mandella School for Social Justice, accepts his Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Tabari Zaid Bomani, of the Nelson Mandella School for Social Justice, accepts his Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Former Principal Cathy Hufnagel (2003-2018) & Principal Suzanne Kaszynski, of Our Lady of Lourdes, accept their Blackboard Awards, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Cathy Hufnagel, longtime former principal of Our Lady of Lourdes, accepts her Blackboard Awards. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Educational Director Ellen Offen and Executive Director Kevin Artale, of the Park Preschool, accept their Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Educational Director Ellen Offen and Executive Director Kevin Artale, of the Park Preschool, accept their Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer presents a Blackboard Award to PS 453. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal David Scott Parker, of P.S. 452, accepts his Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal David Scott Parker, of P.S. 452, accepts his Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Katharine DeBenedictis, of PS 198 the Isador & Ida Straus School, accepts her Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Katharine DeBenedictis, of PS 198 the Isador & Ida Straus School, accepts her Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Michael Panetta, of River East Elementary, accepts his Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Michael Panetta, of River East Elementary, accepts his Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Jessica Orleans, of the River School, accepts her Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Jessica Orleans, of the River School, accepts her Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Brian O’Connell, of Scholars Academy, accepts his Blackboard Award, presented by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Brian O’Connell, of Scholars Academy, accepts his Blackboard Award. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Principal Brian O’Connell, of Scholars Academy, with his children. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
Board Chair Greg Peterson (center), of the Speyer Legacy School, accepts his Blackboard Award with his school community, present by Vicki Schneps and Mia Weber. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
All 14 of the Blackboard Award honorees. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The A.C.E Academy for Scholars school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Speyer Legacy School community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The River School community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Atlas School community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Scholars Academy school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Our Lady of Lourdes school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Nelson Mandella School for Social Justice school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The PS 198 school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Caedmon School community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Mark Twain IS 239 school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The Park Preschool school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost.
The River East Elementary school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost
The Family Life Academy Charter School 2 school community. Photo by Trey Pentecost