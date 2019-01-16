Photos from the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals

Enjoy photo highlights from the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family magazine and Schneps Media

On Monday, January 14, the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 14 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). The event was hosted by Vicki Schneps, the president and publisher of Schneps Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. were both on-hand to each present an Award.

Click through the slide-show below for photo highlights from the event. To learn more about the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals honorees, click Here. To nominate an outstanding teacher for a 2019 Blackboard Award, click Here.

All photos by Trey Pentecost.