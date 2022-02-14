The 12 Best Winter Shoes for Kids

Snow is falling and winter is heavily upon us which means that it’s time for a change in the wardrobe, especially for the little ones. We want our kids protected from the cold, whether that’s a puffy winter coat or comfortable shoes to keep them warm. We’ve compiled a list of the 12 Best Winter Shoes for Kids to make sure that they are ready to fight the cold, mud, snow and everything that comes with the season.

There’s nothing better than having warm fur on the inside of your shoe for this winter season. These boots are waterproof on the outside with water-resistant material that is durable, easy to clean and on those extra snowy days, they’ll keep your child’s toes dry and comfortable. They have a non-slip outsole that is great for traction and prevents slipping with the rubber material. This makes it safe for your child and keeps their feet securely on the floor. And most important of all, your kids will love the simple design of the boots and they are so easy to put on and take off that it’ll soon be one of their favorites! $24.29.

Even with snow piling the streets, sneakers are a favorite. But with the weather in mind, it’s important that the sneakers can withstand any terrain. These grey and navy sneakers have a padded footbed for comfort and a rubber outsole to keep your child from slipping. They are stylish and pair great with anything. The shoe also sports high tops which means there will be ankle protection from snow and mud. $30.93.

These boots are a classic design that many people enjoy. They are comfortable with a warm shearling interior that keep your child’s feet warm all day. The inside is breathable and the lined shearling absorbs any humidity while preserving the shoe’s warmth. These boots are lightweight, perfect for some light playing in the snow and they have a waterproof bottom sole which will protect your child from the harsh weather and temperature. And as an added bonus, these boots come in various colors to match any child’s personality and preference! $30.99.

These pairs of shoes will ready your child for the harsh weather. They are water resistant and made of durable leather. Plus with the synthetic toe cap, kids can have fun with a form of protection against any accidental mishaps. The soft fur lined on the inside will keep your child warm, comfortable and dry. They’re super easy to put on and take off with hook-and-loop straps that keep them secure on any child’s feet. This design keeps the shoes well fitted and takes away the component of dirty laces. Their non-slip rubber sole is great for traction and with their fashionable design, you can pair them with any outfit! 35.99.

If you’re looking for great quality at a reasonable price, these might be the perfect pair of sneakers for your child! They are designed with a high top just like boots to keep ankles protected and are super fashionable whether your child is dressing up or down. You’ll find extra stability with its lightweight midsole and they come in navy, tan, grey or black. $39.98.

These high top sneakers will keep your child warm all winter! The inside of the shoe is lined with sheep fur and the outside is super durable with leather and suede material. Instead of laces, these sneakers have double hook-and-loop closures so they are easier to put on and take off and you don’t have to worry about any laces getting in the way. The rubber sole and outsole will give your little one added protection and traction from the messy terrain. The best part is that your child can pick from all sorts of colors that’ll ensure they love it while you get some peace of mind that they have durable shoes for the season!

These boots are the kind that are always nice to have around! They’re tall, keeping any unwanted snow, mud or wetness from seeping through and their rubber sole is reliable and great for stability. They’re designed with a zipper and a lace-up adjustable buckle design. It proves its reliability with its structure and a warm thermal material inside that keeps the boot at a comfortable temperature. So if you’re looking to play in the snow with your kids, gear them up with these and they’ll be golden! $41.99.

These Sperry Boots are a classic design for winter. With their rubber sole, high top design and flexible vulcanized bottom, they are reliable and safe. The cushy memory foam footbed creates comfort and stability. And you won’t have to worry about your child going out in any wet or dry terrain because their signature non-marking rubber outsole is ready for anything! $34.95-$93.00.

There’s a reason these boots are a classic to many people. Not only are they comfortable with woven nylon lining inside the shoe, but they are also super reliable in any weather, especially during that period of time when snow is starting to melt and mix with dirt. They are also unisex boots with many different colors to choose from for any of your kids! $58.

Here’s another pair of reliable boots for you to consider. They are ankle high, keeping your child’s foot secure and warm. Their waterproof exterior leather keeps any pair of feet dry even after a day’s wear. Plus their design features insulation for optimal warmth and comfort. Kids have a choice of color between black, berry, and wheat. Starting at $47.99.

These sturdy boots ensure both safety and comfort. They are about calf high and their waterproof and light weight design makes them durable for any impending weather. They have insulation in the interior of the shoes and can keep warmth and comfort intact even in below freezing temperatures. With Bogs’ contoured footbed and earth-friendly bio-technology, it will fight against any odors that aren’t always avoidable. Starting at $59.

These unisex UGG boots are always in style for winter. They are designed ankle high, with sheep fur lining the inside which keeps your child’s feet warm and comfortable throughout the day. Each boot has a rocker-bottom shape for a barefoot feel and its rubber sole is perfect for stability. These boots are durable and long lasting with the ability to look great with any outfit. And with the bonus of coming in ranging colors, these boots are sure to become your child’s new favorite shoes this winter! Starting at $82.99.