10 Best Easy On Shoes for Kids 2021

Giving kids easy on shoes such as slip ons or those with velcro allows them to start learning how to put on their own shoes. Kids as early as 3 years old are able to start learning to put on their own shoes, helping with their gross motor skills and their independence. Even before this age, easy on shoes make the process of getting out of the house much smoother and quicker.

There are many factors that need to be considered when looking at shoes for your kids including durability, comfort, and style. Taking all of these factors into account, here is a list of the 10 best easy on kids shoes in 2021.

Trek Slip Ons – Kids by Inkkas

Price: $42

Slip Ons are one of the easiest styles of shoe to put on because they don’t require lacing up or even velcroing. These Slip Ons are handmade in Latin America and have unique designs of mountains and natural landscapes that are hand-drawn. They have soft elastic interior straps and are 100% vegan. Inkkas plants a tree for every shoe purchase.

The Kids Sneaker by Rothys

$55

Rothys is an eco-friendly brand dedicated to sustainability and quality. They use plastic bottles and marine waste to create their shoes and minimize production waste. The knit for the Kids Sneaker was spun from recycled water bottles. With many fun, eccentric, and fashionable designs, this sneaker is a comfortable fluffy textured slip-on that is also good for the environment.

Twinkle Toes by Skechers

Price Varies by shoe

This shoe series by Skechers is fun and youthful. There are many different designs that can include rhinestones, bold colors, and bright lights. They come with a zipper on the side of the hightops or a velcro strap.

Crocs Classic Kids Clog

$34.99

This is a great shoe for the summer as it has ventilation and comfort. It can also be used as a water shoe at the beach or at a pool. It has pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit. Easy on and easy off. Kids can have fun customizing their crocs with charms. With 18 colors and many different styles to choose from, there is something for every kid. Children ages 1-6.

Chuck Taylor All Star CribStar

$25

Your child can rock mini Chuck Taylor All-Stars that are easy to take on and off and will keep them looking stylish. There is a terry cloth insole for a plush feel that will keep your child very comfortable. The velcro top makes the shoe very easy to put on and take off.

Adidas Cloudfoam New Shoes

Price varies for size and color.

This shoe was named the most comfortable shoe for kids. The Cloudfoam memory at the base of the shoe assures that your child will stay comfortable even after a long day of walking and playing.

Vans Classic Slip Ons

$35 for toddler shoes; $25 for infant shoes.

These Slip Ons are a great choice for an easy-to-put-on shoe as they take almost no time at all to put on and to take off. Whether you go with Vans classic checkered print, the fun rainbow print, or the clean and sleek true white color, you can’t go wrong with this style and function. Sizes 2-10 for Toddlers and 0 weeks to 9 months in the infant sizes.

Adidas Advancourt Shoes for Kids

$37

A stylish choice that will match any outfit, the Advancourt shoes come in white, green, and gray. Equipped with a grippy sole that can support active kids who spend a lot of time playing outside. It has a hook and loop strap.

Camper’s Kids Peu

$80

This high-quality shoe has elastic laces and a velcro strap to provide security. It also has a 100% brown rubber outsole for durability and grip. This shoe comes with a 2-year guarantee period, so rest assured this shoe will last until your kid grows out of it.

Nike Revolution 4 Running Shoes

Price varies for size and color.

These are lightweight sneakers that are great for active kids. The mesh upper provides breathability and aeration and the velcro strap assures that it is never too difficult to put on. They have classic colors such as black, red, and dark grey.