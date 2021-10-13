8 Best Fall Shoes for Kids 2021

The weather is starting to get cooler, which means it’s time to swap out your sandals for your close toed fall shoes! Some parents find it difficult to find a pair of fall shoes that are comfortable and that your kids actually like to wear. Luckily we have done the research for you and have come up with a list of shoes for your kids to try out this fall!

Looking to find a good spot to trick-or-treat this year? Check out The Best Places for Trick-or-Treating in New York City!

These waterproof shoes are perfect to wear for every occasion this fall! The booties are unisex and provide structure and support to your kid’s feet. Not only are they very fashionable, but the booties are also comfortable and easy to care for. $19.79-$32.99.

Some of the most popular boots on Native are the Kensington Treklite’s! These fall shoes are perfect for kids because they are easy to slip on and are made with rubber outsoles that can tackle any kind of weather. This season, Native has upgraded their boots and has a PU upper that is both animal free and water resistant. $60

These toddler boots are made with lightweight material so your little ones will be comfortable while wearing them. Chukka Boots are also made with a hook-and-loop closure that makes it easier for little kids to keep their shoes on. The boots come in either tan or grey and are the perfect shoe to grab for all outings. $19.99.

These Hunter boots continue to be a favorite among kids and parents! Something that makes Hunter boots different from the rest is that they are certified vegan and also have a 2 year warranty to ensure that every customer is happy. Starting at $58

These iconic boots are the perfect fall shoes to wear this year! You might have seen many teenagers or young adults wearing these shoes around town, and now they have been downsized so little ones can also have a pair. Dr. Martens Combat Boots are made with AirWair™ Bouncing Soles to enhance durability; they are also designed with a glossy-patent so they can easily match with any outfit. $64.99.

Adidas Superstar Shoes

Are you not really a boot person? Well here is a popular sneaker and that will add a sporty look to your fall outings. When the Superstar Shoes were created, they were favored by many basketball players because of its shell-toe style. Now, when walking down the street, you will see many New Yorkers rocking these sneakers. $70.

Nike Force 1 LE

We are bringing it back to the 80’s with these all-white or all-black Nike sneakers. The Mike Force 1 LE’s are made with real and synthetic leather and rubber soles to make them durable and easy to clean (which is very important with all white sneakers). The sneakers also have soft foam insoles so your feet will stay comfortable all day. $62.

Every kid needs to have a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers in their closet, and luckily Converse has made the iconic for all ages and sizes. The All Stars come in many different colors so you have ones that match each outfit! Not only are these sneakers fashionable, but they are also lightweight and durable. Starting at $25.