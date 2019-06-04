There are plenty of stores for kids shoes in NYC, but how do you know which are the best? We’ve created a guide to the top 20 places for kids shoes here!

If there’s one thing that moms can all relate on, it’s that as soon as you feel like you have the exact right shoes for your kid’s every need, they’ll start complaining that a pair is feeling tight, or seasons will change and suddenly last year’s sandals or snow boots have been grown out of! It’s like a constant merry-g0-round of shoe-buying, and while online shopping is awesome, nothing can replace trying on in person, or even getting a proper pair of shoes fitted.

We’ve collected the best places to shop for kids’ shoes in New York City, so browse our guide and head to the shoe store that calls your name.

Manhattan

Tip Top Kids Shoes

155 West 72nd Street, Upper West Side

800-925-5464

If you don’t have a specific shoe in mind and just want to browse the selection (or if you love having tons of options) then head to Tip Top Kids Shoes. The store features an array of brands, including Adidas, Dr. Martens, Hunter, Keds, New Balance, and Sketchers. Choose from sneakers, sandals, slides, dress shoes, boots, flip flops, water shoes, and more. Some of our favorites are the Sketchers Girl’s Twinkle Toes: Twi-Lites- Fairy Wishes Navy, which have Velcro fastening for ease and plenty of glitter for decor, and the Vans Boy’s Era Colorblock, which combine the primary colors (plus green) in a blocked design with padded collars for support and flexibility. Tip Top Kids Shoes also offers in-store shoe fittings.

Harrys Shoes

2299 Broadway 83rd Street, Downtown

855-642-7797

Stop into Harrys Shoes for a customized experience with their professional fitting staff to make sure that you have the right size for your children. Especially with the little ones, it can be difficult to feel their toe in the shoe and determine whether the shoe fits, so let someone at Harrys Shoes measure their foot for you. The store has a wonderful selection of sandals- closed-toed, open-toed, and hydro. Enjoy the popular brand of Birkenstock in your search for a summer shoe, and the closed-toed or hydro shoes are perfect for summer camp, keeping your kids’ toes safe as they climb at the playground, run through the waterpark, or play in the dirt and sand.

Jacadi

Several locations, including: 911 Broadway, 106 Reade Street, 1260 3rd Avenue at East 72nd Street, and 1242 Madison Avenue at East 89th Street

877-882-3038

If you’re looking for higher end shoes that are made to last for a long time, then Jacadi is your place. Choose from a selection of designer shoes, including the classic Mary Janes. We’re obsessed with the Girl Patent Mary Janes in pink and red colorblock style. Perfect for summer, these Mary Janes feature a Velcro strap with a leather lining and insole. Pair them with any sundress and your little girl is sure to complete her elegant outfit. For your little boy, check out the Canvas Baby Boy Sneakers, which have two Velcro straps and a rubber toe for protection. They come in three colors: navy blue, white, and fluo yellow, so pick your favorite. Jacadi also conveniently breaks down their sizes into Pre-Walker, Walker, and Child, so you’ll have no trouble finding the correct size online or in store. Browse Jacadi’s children’s clothing to pair your new shoe purchase with an outfit!

The Shoe Tree

2876 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, Morningside Heights

212-280-1711

There’s nothing like going to the shoe store for an in-store experience, and that’s what the Shoe Tree is all about. This is an in-store only shop, so head over to check out all that they have to offer. The Shoe Tree has brands such as Sperry, Skechers, and Stride Rite with a wide range of styles and designs. The store also has a huge wall of socks, so buy a new pair of socks to go along with your kid’s shoes. The Shoe Tree also offers in-store shoe fittings.

Little Eric Shoes

0406, 1118 Madison Avenue, Upper East Side

212-717-1513

These handmade, Italian kids shoes are sure to impress! Shop unique styles and color combinations, and check out the summer sandals that are great for daily activities. And if your little girl likes glitter, then this is the place to go with Little Eric’s glitter sandals and sneakers. Your kids will enjoy the comfort and support of the shoes, and you will love how their shoes add the finishing touch to their summer outfit. Little Eric Shoes also offers in-store shoe fittings.

Naturino

147 Reade Street, Upper East Side

646-719-1571

Discover beautiful, unique designs and patterns at Naturino. While we all love Nike and Adidas, sometimes it’s nice to mix it up with a different style. If you’re getting tired of the common shoes, check out what Naturino has to offer. Our favorites are the Naturino Nivelles for girls and the Naturino Pat Vl. for boys! Naturino offers in-store fittings as well.

Brooklyn

Runnin’ Wild Kids Shoes

276 Court Street, Cobble Hill

347-529-4609

The shoes at this store are truly runnin’ wild with an overload of options, especially in casual shoes. Shop the classic Crocs for boys and girls, and your kids can even customize them with Jibbitz, which fit inside the holes of Crocs. Crocs are great for the summer when your kids go to day camp or spend the day at a NYC pool. Check out the floral patterns, metallic colors, and sparkly kicks for your little girl and browse the rain boots, mini Adidas, and Converse for your little boy. In-store shoe fittings are also available.

London Kids Shoes

4823 18th Avenue, Williamsburg

718-871-9700

London Kids focuses on craftsmanship and quality, as their kids shoes are designed and made in a factory in Italy. If your daughter is into dance and ballet right now, London Kids has the perfect dressy ballet flats for her to feel like a real ballerina. And when August rolls around and you begin your back to school wardrobe shopping spree, London Kids has cute back to school mocassins so that your kids feel confident on their first day. One of London Kids’ most appealing features is their line of First Baby Shoes, which are not only a stylish entrance into footwear, but have special structural designs catered to a baby’s foot. As your kids reach the tween or teen age, browse London Teens for a more mature style. London Kids Shoes also offers in-store shoe fittings.

Romp & Stomp

668 Flatbush Avenue, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

860-407-2958

Stay tuned for the release of their online website, but until then, take a trip to Romp & Stomp, Brooklyn’s newest kids shoe store. Shop sizes for newborns to big kids, including crib shoes, first walkers, sneakers, loafers, casual shoes, and dress shoes. Romp & Stomp is not just a quick purchase- it’s an experience. The shelves are painted rainbow colors with the shoes on each of the shelves for easy access. There’s even an owl logo painted on the store’s sign, in which the owl wears headphones, high top sneakers, and holds a skateboard. The fun, inviting vibe of the store is kid-friendly, so your kids are sure to enjoy shoe shopping, rather than dread the time. And, as we all know, when kids are happy, they’re also patient, so take all the time you need to find the perfect shoe!

Little Feet

506 Empire Boulevard, Crown Heights

718-778-0078

Do you have a nice, family event coming up? Is there a dress code at your next family celebration? If so, check out Little Feet for girls and boys dress shoes. While their selection of dress shoes is vast, you could also browse their “weekday” shoe category, which are mostly casual sneakers, boots, and sandals. And if you’re on a budget, Little Feet has great sale options, such as this Cienta 961. With a Velcro strap and silver or blue glitter, your daughter is sure to love this shoe!

Queens

Kohls

Fresh Meadows Place, 6111 188th Street, Fresh Meadows

718-454-5770

For the family on a budget (or maybe you went a bit overboard with your kids’ summer wardrobe and forgot to browse the new summer shoe collections), Kohls is a great place to start. Kohls boasts a variety of brands, shoes for the occasion, sizes, and even character-themed shoes. For the little girl who loves Frozen (and let’s admit it, so do we!), check out the Frozen-themed sneakers and boots. With Toy Story 4 coming out soon, get ready with the Pixar Toy Story 4 Woody & Buzz Lightyear Toddler Boys’ Light Up Sandals. They’re breathable for the summer heat and quite stylish when they light up. Buy your kid’s shoes online or head to the in-store Kohls location for great deals, characters your kids love, and so much more!

Da Bar Too Shoes

70-05 Grand Avenue, Maspeth

718-779-1544

Whether your son or daughter hasn’t learned to walk yet or they’re about to graduate high school, Da Bar Too Shoes has exactly what you’re looking for. The store specializes in athletic footwear, so browse the latest Nike basketball sneakers for your son’s basketball camp or stylish Sketchers for your daughter’s sports-focused day camp. And when the summer eventually comes to a close (as it, unfortunately, always does) purchase a pair of their school shoes to get your children ready to take on the school year. Da Bar Too Shoes also offers in-store shoe fittings!

Bartek

7745 Forest Avenue, Ridgewood

1-855-322-7835

Did your little one just take their first steps? Celebrate this stepping stone with the Mini First Steps collection at Bartek, featuring a large selection of patterns and colors. You could also browse by season on their website, so check out the summer shoes to prepare for all of your summer adventures! Bartek offers stylish boys summer sandals that provide cushioning and support, complete with Velcro straps. For extra support, Bartek has Orthopedic shoes to keep the foot in line with a tall backing that comes up to the ankle.

The Bronx

SKECHERS Factory Outlet

300 East Fordham Road, Fordham Manor

718-295-2708

When you combine Skechers with an outlet store, there are truly endless possibilities. Skechers is well-known for their kids shoes, especially their sparkly, colorful, and sometimes light up style girls shoes. Find the best prices at this outlet store as you make your way through all the array of Skechers. Shop for summer camp, family vacation, or just a new pair of kicks to replace the ones your little one outgrew!

Journeys Kidz

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Baychester

718-671-1795

With just the switch from the s to the z in “Kidz”, I’m sure you can already tell how cool and trendy Journeys is. With the most current and popular brands, such as Adidas, Birkenstock, Converse, and Nike, Journeys Kidz has shoes that your kids will love. Shop the ‘90s Inspired collection for throwback styles or the Only At Journey Kidz collection for unique, exclusive shoes. We also love the Rainbow & Brights collection, which features several colorful designs sure to add a pop of color to life (and any solid color outfit). Journeys Kidz also offers in-store shoe fittings.

All Around the City

Kids Foot Locker

For the kids who love an excuse to run, throw or kick a ball, or hold a tennis racket, then head to Kids Foot Locker to browse athletic shoes. There are shoes for different sports as well as casual shoes to tackle each day. Choose from brands such as Champion, Adidas, Nike, Timberland, Jordan, Converse, New Balance, and more! Kids Foot Locker has several locations in the NYC Boroughs, so stop in to the one closest to you! Kids Foot Locker also offers in-store shoe fittings.

DSW

If none of the previous stores have had enough options for you, then DSW is sure to save the day. At these warehouses scattered throughout the city, you’ll have a wide range of shoes to consider. Anywhere from the classic pair of Adidas to sparkly Mary Janes, DSW has what you’re looking for. And the best part about shopping at DSW is that the money you spend goes to a good cause, as DSW partners with several nonprofit organizations, including Be Strong, Soles4Souls, and Hometown & Industry Philanthropy.

Finish Line

Much like Foot Locker, Finish Line has a broad selection of athletic shoes for your kids this summer. We love the Nike styles, such as Nike Epic React and Nike Air Max. You can’t go wrong with a Nike shoe — perfect for sports, outdoor play, and day-to-day adventures — and Finish Line offers an array of colors and designs. Browse shoes for your infant, toddler, little kid, or big kid at any of the Finish Line stores throughout New York City. Finish Line also offers in-store shoe fittings.

Footaction

A branch of Foot Locker, Footaction provides even more access to kids shoes across the city. Check out the Jordan Retro sneakers and this New Balance 990 girls sneaker we love for toddlers! If you’re going for the athletic look, pair your basketball sneakers with a Champion or Adidas t-shirt. Footaction has great apparel to go along with their kids shoes, so take a look before you leave the store. Footaction also offers in-store shoe fittings.

Macy’s

A timeless shopping destination, Macy’s has kids shoes that you will love. Anywhere from designer Michael Kors shoes to Tommy Hilfiger “Cool At The Pool” sandals, Macy’s has it all! We’re obsessed with the Hush Puppies Infant & Toddler Boys Quin Paw Flex Sneaker Sandal that offers protection and support for your little one. With a memory foam footbed, your kids will enjoy walking and running around in these at summer camp or the boardwalk at the beach. Browse the kids shoes online or head to your nearest Macy’s in-store.