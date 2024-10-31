When you’re visiting the city that never sleeps, it’s only right to indulge in some nighttime adventures. From stargazing on the Highline, to adventures at The Color Factory, the city is filled with family-friendly nighttime fun. Check out all of the things to do to keep your little ones entertained after hours!

Climb aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum , and stay the night on the ocean. Operation Slumber lets visitors sleep on the ship’s hangar deck just like sailors do. Before that, enjoy a good flight simulator ride, pop-up planetarium shows, and flashlight-guided tours of the flight deck.

Bring your wallets out and do some shopping in Times Square ! The city is known for its unique clothing selection and its fun and quirky souvenirs. Times Square is quite magical at night, with all of the colorful billboards, childhood characters walking around posing for pictures, and iconic red steps.

Tap into iconic views with a visit to the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center. The observation deck offers 360 views of the city, from morning to night. New additions include the Skylift and The Beam Experience.

Tour the Brooklyn Museum on the first Saturday of each month (except January and September) which is open until 11 pm . For over 20 years, First Saturdays kick off the month’s new displays and best of all, it’s free.

Take a museum tour at the Whitney Museum of American Ar t and grab some dinner at the Untitled Restaurant or the Studio Cafe. The museum is open until 10 pm on Friday.

Burn off some extra energy at Laser Bounce Family Fun Center in Queens. The trampoline park features an arcade, laser tag, virtual reality, and a bowling alley! They’re open until 11 pm, allowing for all the nighttime fun!

Rent some skates and hit the ice until midnight under festive music and bright lights of Rockefeller Skating Rink or many of the city’s outdoor ice skating rinks !

From The Lion King and Aladdin to Wicked and The Great Gatsby , Broadway has a variety of captivating theater shows for kids. Most start about 7-8 p.m. and run approximately two hours.

Try stargazing at the High Line which takes place every Tuesday, beginning at dusk, between April through October. Use high-powered telescopes to see the latest constellations, stars, and patterns.

Drop your child off for a Kids’ Night Out at the 92Y , where kids are treated to a night of games, gymnastics, arts & crafts, sports, pizza, and more.

Take a tour of the Color Factory , a 20,000-square-foot collaborative and interactive art exhibit, that tells color stories and awakens visitors to the beauty of color in their lives. Installations are created by some of the top artists, makers, and designers. Walk-throughs take about an hour, open until 7 pm on Thursday and Friday and until 8 pm on Saturday.

There’s nothing like a star-filled view from the Empire State Building at night. Visitors can climb to the top of the 102-story skyscraper late at night. Closing times vary throughout the year; be sure to check for the most updated times!

Meet everyone from the Royals and world leaders to the hottest celebs and fashion icons at Madame Tussauds . Rub elbows with your favorite wax figures from music, films, sports, and television all night long. Last entry is at 10 pm on the weekends.

Visit the splendid St. Patrick’s Cathedral open daily until 8:45 pm. If you’re interested in Christmas Eve midnight mass, you’ll have to enter a lottery via the website.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory . The family-run ice cream shop has been serving up delectable dairy since 1978 and has unique flavors including black sesame, zen butter, and Thai iced tea.

Enjoy a start-studded NYC ferry ride and see the city from the water’s view along the East River, Rockaway, South Brooklyn, Astoria, or Staten Island.

Go straight to the Top of the Rock and enjoy the three-level observation deck. This unparalleled view offers a true 360-degree perspective of the city. Opened until midnight, last elevator up is at 11:10 pm.

Take a moonlit stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge and see the city from a whole new view as you tour the elevated pedestrian walkway, open 24 hours a day.

Let your child loose in a pajama party at the NY Kids Club while you enjoy a date night. Times vary and options include a Space Expedition, a Journey to Mermaid Lagoon, and more.

Watch the giant balloons inflate for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the night before the big day as some of your favorite characters get all the helium they need to make the long trek down Sixth Avenue.

Take a moonlit stroll along the pyramid steps at Domino Park to see the 88 magnificent and individually programmable water jets and lights. (Even in daylight the wooden platform is stunning and hosts events and shows.)