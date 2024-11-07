18 NYC Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

With the leaves quickly changing colors and Jack Frost nipping at our noses, it’s a good reminder that Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. The holiday wouldn’t be complete without dinner, but some people would rather celebrate by making memories with family and friends instead of spending the whole day cooking.

Luckily, many restaurants around the city offer Thanksgiving dinners, so you and your family can enjoy the tradition without the stress.

Here are 18 NYC restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner!

849 Avenue of the Americas

11:30 to 9 pm

$98 per person

Indulge your tastebuds in an Italian twist on Thanksgiving Dinner. L’Amico’s menu includes cultural favorites including butternut squash soup, crispy parmesan sformato, and traditional favorites including wood-fire roasted heritage turkey with a pork sausage stuffing, or roasted dry-aged prime rib. For an additional $38 per person, you can pair the meal with their wide wine selection.

835 6th Ave at 29th St.

2 to 9 pm

Call for pricing

Treat yourself to a modern Thanksgiving with a meal from Skirt Steak. Their Thanksgiving menu will feature classic favorites including field green salad, skirt steak, and unlimited fries. Top off your savory meal with a sweet treat, featuring their special dessert cart with black cocoa cake, pumpkin cheesecake, cranberry and white chocolate tart, and more.

1150 Clove Rd., Staten Island

1 to 6 pm

$79.95 per person, $38.95 for children under 10

Enjoy Thanksgiving on the serene waterfront at the Stone House on the quiet shores of Staten Island. This menu includes a variety of appetizers ranging from mussels to sweet potato mushrooms, while the main course indulges your tastebuds with honey-glazed ham or lobster tail. Finish the evening with the sweet taste of apple or pumpkin pie or chocolate mousse.

1100 South Ave., Staten Island

Call for hours

$64.95 per person

If you’re looking for a family-friendly setting that isn’t too strict on the holidays, Lorenzo’s is your go-to. With a three-course menu featuring seasonal favorites including braised short ribs, eggplant meatballs, and calamari padella, these Italian dishes will give your tastebuds the holiday joy you’ve been craving. The ingredients are also picked fresh from the restaurant’s rooftop garden.

113 Franklin St., Brooklyn

1 to 8 pm

$85 per person, $45 for children

Enjoy a two-course menu with dessert at this quaint restaurant in Brooklyn. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city on Thanksgiving Day but still enjoy seasonal favorites such as heritage turkey and cauliflower and black truffle soup. Finish off the afternoon with a warm slice of apple cake with a side of vanilla gelato for the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner.

21-69 Steinway St., Astoria

Call for hours

$49.95 per person

Transport yourself to the coast of Greece with this flavorful Thanksgiving menu. Nestled in the heart of Astoria, this quiet cafe offers a non-traditional Thanksgiving menu, with a choice of Greek turkey, Paidakia baby lamb chops, or shrimp scampi as the main course. Become a wine connoisseur with various Amethystos Greek wines, and finish off the evening with one of their Mediterranean desserts.

35 E 76th St.

12 to 9:30 pm

$275 per person

Combine high-end, fine dining with a chic atmosphere and Thanksgiving at Dowling’s at The Carlyle. With their warm and cozy fall menu, you can start off with a seasonal butternut squash soup.

On top of that, their delicious appetizers include foie gras terrine, Maryland crab cake, goat cheese quiche, farro salad, and smoked salmon.

As you move into entrees you’ll have a choice of roasted turkey (with all the classic sides), lamb shank, halibut, butternut squash ravioli, or acorn squash.

Be sure to save room for dessert, as you’ll have the option to enjoy caramelized pumpkin pie, flourless chocolate cake, apple tart, or vanilla panna cotta.

700 5th Ave.

12 to 8 pm

$265 per person

$115 per child 12 and under

The Clement Restaurant is offering an array of Holiday dining experiences this season. Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an assortment of culinary delights accompanied by live jazz music. The dress code for Clement Restaurant is smart casual.

400 5th Ave.

1 to 8 pm

$145 per person

Ai Fiori offers Thanksgiving dinner and lunch options for families and guests at a reasonable price with a prix-fixe four-course menu. Enjoy seasonal dishes and specialty cocktails. If you’re looking for an extra experience, consider adding on the optional wine pairing.

150 W 57th St.

Call for hours

$145 per person, $95 for children

The Russian Tea Room is an iconic establishment known for its opulent, Old World atmosphere. Nestled in Midtown Manhattan, it often crafts a Thanksgiving menu that combines classic American holiday dishes with a touch of Russian flair, creating a unique dining experience.

120 Hudson St.

12 to 8 pm

$125 per person, $70 for children under 10

This year Bubby’s is accepting reservations for indoor dining. The pre-fix menu includes traditional Thanksgiving foods, with sides, pies and fixings made from scratch. If you’d rather enjoy a cozy meal at home, the restaurant is also offering ready-to-eat orders for take-home service. Don’t forget the dessert either — order your pies by Thursday, November 21st (or until sold out).

70-09 Austin St, Queens

Call for hours

$39.95 per person

$219.95 takeout menu

Located in the heart of Forest Hills, Taverna Agora offers a classic Thanksgiving menu that begins with butternut soup and finishes with a slice of tasty pumpkin cheesecake. You’ll have a hard time beating this quality at this price!

67th St & Central Park West

11 am to 10 pm

$135 per person, $65 for children

Nestled in the heart of Central Park, Tavern on the Green provides a picturesque setting for a Thanksgiving celebration.

The historic restaurant often offers a festive menu featuring a range of seasonal delights including butternut squash and sweet mashed potato, and its enchanting surroundings enhance the holiday dining experience. This year, they are also offering a take-out menu. You must order two days in advance, and priced at $219. It includes turkey, green beans and carrots, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and a complimentary bottle of wine.

Multiple Locations

Call for hours

The Capital Grille, known for its upscale steak offerings, extends its culinary prowess to a special Thanksgiving menu. With locations in prominent areas like the Chrysler Center and Wall Street, patrons can expect a gourmet but affordable twist on traditional holiday fare.

Benjamin Steakhouse

23 E 40th St.

11:30 am to 11 pm

$95 per person

Renowned for its classic steakhouse ambiance, Benjamin Steakhouse is a go-to destination for those seeking a sophisticated Thanksgiving experience. Alongside its signature steaks, the restaurant features a special holiday menu, complete with pumpkin cheesecake and pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, for the perfect blend of sweet and savory.

35 E 18th St.

12 to 8 pm

$168 per person

A trendy spot with a commitment to organic, locally sourced ingredients, ABC Kitchen offers a modern twist on Thanksgiving classics. Flavors of seafood include roasted Maine lobster or the traditional roasted organic turkey. Located in the Flatiron District, the restaurant provides a stylish setting for enjoying a holiday meal with a focus on sustainability and flavor.

56 Beaver St.

12 to 9 pm

$145 per person

Delmonico’s holds the distinction of being one of the oldest restaurants in the United States. Located in the Financial District, it offers a three-course Thanksgiving menu that blends traditional favorites with the restaurant’s historic charm by Executive Chef, Eddie Hong. Dressed oysters and crab cakes add a modern flare while classic favorites include a choice of turkey, filet, cod, lamb chops, and more as an option for the main course.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr., Queens

Call for hours

$65 per person, $25 for children under 12

This hotel and spa recently began offering a new Thanksgiving menu. Featuring a Mediterranean twist on the classic Turkey Day dishes, it’s hard to think of a better way to enjoy this holiday than overlooking the beach following a day of relaxing spa treatment on the Rockaways.

